TULSA, Okla. – The ORU men's soccer team claimed its first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Drake in the home opener Friday evening at the Case Soccer Complex. The lone goal of the game came from ORU's Carlos Santamaria in the 33rd minute. A pass from Felipe D'Agostini to the middle of the field allowed Santamaria to get through the defense. As Drake's goalkeeper, Jonathan Burke, came out to make a play, Santamaria shot the ball from 25 yards out to claim the game winner. It was Santamaria's second goal of the season in back-to-back games. D'Agostini was credited with his first assist on the young season.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO