oruathletics.com
#ORUWSOC Falls in Close Match to Missouri State
TULSA, Okla. – The ORU Women's Soccer team returned home Sunday afternoon and fell short to the Missouri State Bears, 2-1, at the Case Soccer Complex. The Golden Eagles played majority of the first half on the defensive end. Despite Missouri State spending majority of the first half on the attack, the Golden Eagles landed eight shots.
#ORUMSoc Travels to No. 12 Tulsa Monday
Oral Roberts (1-1-1, 0-0-0) at No. 12 Tulsa (2-0-0, 0-0-0) Date/Time: Monday, September 5, 2022 / 7 p.m. Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma (Case Soccer Complex) TULSA, Okla. – The Oral Roberts men's soccer team will head across town to face No. 12 Tulsa for a Labor Day showdown Monday, September 5 at 7 p.m. at Hurricane Stadium.
#ORUMSoc Wins 1-0 over Drake in Home Opener
TULSA, Okla. – The ORU men's soccer team claimed its first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Drake in the home opener Friday evening at the Case Soccer Complex. The lone goal of the game came from ORU's Carlos Santamaria in the 33rd minute. A pass from Felipe D'Agostini to the middle of the field allowed Santamaria to get through the defense. As Drake's goalkeeper, Jonathan Burke, came out to make a play, Santamaria shot the ball from 25 yards out to claim the game winner. It was Santamaria's second goal of the season in back-to-back games. D'Agostini was credited with his first assist on the young season.
#ORUWSOC Returns Home to take on Missouri State Sunday
Oral Roberts (3-1-1, 0-0-0) vs. Missouri State (1-3-1, 0-0-0) Date/Time: Sunday, September 4 / 3 p.m. Location: Case Soccer Complex (Tulsa, Oklahoma) TULSA, Okla. – The Oral Roberts women's soccer team will return home to take on the Bears of Missouri State Sunday, September 4th at 3 p.m. to begin a four game home stand.
