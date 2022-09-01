Read full article on original website
Report: Members of Knicks believe their offers for Donovan Mitchell were better than Cavs’ final package
Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers made one of their biggest moves in years by completing a stunning trade for guard Donovan Mitchell. To get the deal done, the Cavs shipped away Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. For much of the offseason,...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Elite Sharpshooter In Major Trade Scenario
With only a few weeks left until NBA training camp gets underway, the Los Angeles Lakers are already beginning to work on game plans for the upcoming season. With a first-time head coach in place in Darvin Ham, it is never too early to start implementing some ideas for the regular season.
Former Cavs big man declares the team now has the best starting lineup in the NBA
After trading for Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers now boast a starting lineup that many NBA fans feel is one of the best in the league. However, one person who’s willing to take things a step further is Kendrick Perkins. The former Cavs big man believes the team now has the best starting lineup in all of basketball on paper, and he also thinks Cleveland could have four All-Stars this season.
‘He wanted to rob them’: Jazz exec Danny Ainge’s vendetta against Knicks that led to failed Donovan Mitchell trade
Despite the fact that the New York Knicks were considered the frontrunner to land Donovan Mitchell, the fact of the matter is that they never got their man. The Cleveland Cavaliers emerged at the last minute to steal him away after agreeing to a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz.
Donovan Mitchell Traded to Cavs; What Do Knicks Do Next?
The NBA world is still in shock after the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. In the immediate aftermath, it appears that there was no team that came out a bigger loser than the New York Knicks. Despite months of speculation that foresaw Mitchell returning...
Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Announce Donovan Mitchell Trade
On Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers officially announced that they have traded for Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.
NBA Insider Suggest A Prime Free Agent For The Celtics
The Boston Celtics are having to suddenly deal with a very troubling problem. They had their plans all laid out for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season and had made a few choice changes that could greatly improve their roster. Take Danilo Gallinari, for example. He was a player who was...
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks looking to make sure they secure star like SGA after Donovan Mitchell debacle
After losing out on Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks may make a run at “the next disgruntled player.”. The New York Knicks were linked to Donovan Mitchell ever since the Utah Jazz made him available to trade. They were even reported to be the favorites to land him. That never happened, as Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sept. 1 in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps.
