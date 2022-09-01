ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers Nation

Former Cavs big man declares the team now has the best starting lineup in the NBA

After trading for Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers now boast a starting lineup that many NBA fans feel is one of the best in the league. However, one person who’s willing to take things a step further is Kendrick Perkins. The former Cavs big man believes the team now has the best starting lineup in all of basketball on paper, and he also thinks Cleveland could have four All-Stars this season.
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Traded to Cavs; What Do Knicks Do Next?

The NBA world is still in shock after the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. In the immediate aftermath, it appears that there was no team that came out a bigger loser than the New York Knicks. Despite months of speculation that foresaw Mitchell returning...
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Suggest A Prime Free Agent For The Celtics

The Boston Celtics are having to suddenly deal with a very troubling problem. They had their plans all laid out for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season and had made a few choice changes that could greatly improve their roster. Take Danilo Gallinari, for example. He was a player who was...
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks looking to make sure they secure star like SGA after Donovan Mitchell debacle

After losing out on Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks may make a run at “the next disgruntled player.”. The New York Knicks were linked to Donovan Mitchell ever since the Utah Jazz made him available to trade. They were even reported to be the favorites to land him. That never happened, as Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sept. 1 in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps.
