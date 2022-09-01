Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Delmarva-based band Tranzfusion to perform at Friday Night Concert series
SALISBURY, Md. – The Friday Night Concert Series continues this week in Downtown Salisbury. This week, the Delmarva-based band Tranzfusion will perform from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. This is one of the last concerts this summer, and food trucks and drinks will be available on site. We want...
WMDT.com
50th Boat Docking Competition makes big splash in Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md.- “It’s a good ole down home fun Sunday afternoon, end of the summer activity,” Waterman Kevin Marshall said. In Crisfield, that tradition is known as the Boat Docking Competition at the National Hard Crab Derby. It brings out community members of all ages for a day out at the dock. “I was so thrilled when they asked me to sing the national anthem because in any way possible I just wanted to give back to the community that put me in this direction to begin with,” 2022 Miss Maryland Kayla Willing said.
coastalstylemag.com
California Dreaming in Rehoboth Beach
The Gable family’s newly remodeled home combines a classic East Coast crisp aesthetic with West Coast-style comfy texture. Written by Kristen Hampshire | Photography by Maria DeForrest. Before the wedding bells and children — and time living abroad — Kelley and Mike Gable found a special property in Rehoboth...
phillyvoice.com
Voltaco's, a beloved Ocean City sandwich shop, to close shortly after summer ends
Voltaco's Italian Foods, the popular family-owned sandwich shop in Ocean City, will close for good this fall, after its 69th year at shore, the the owners said Friday on social media. Voltaco's opened in 1954, operating out of a single-story, stone-front building at 957 West Ave. Over the years, the...
coastalstylemag.com
A Modern Surf Farmhouse
Situated with views of Assateague Island, Preston and Kathleen Schell’s vision for their surf-beach outpost was constructed perfectly by Gateway Builders. Written by Kristen Hampshire | Photography by Grant L. Gursky. A drive on an offshoot road in Berlin revealed an unexpected “exhale” rural beachscape with views of Assateague...
Cape Gazette
Eve Plumb to appear at Jeff West Home in Lewes Sept. 3
Here’s the story of a lovely lady. Actor, artist and entrepreneur Eve Plumb, star of TV classic “Brady Bunch,” will return to Jeff West Home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, for a meet and greet at the shop at 207 West Market St., Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Full moon yoga and meditation on the beach set Sept. 10
Dimitra Yoga will host a special 90-minute class as the full moon rises, beginning at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, on Savannah Beach at the end of Savannah Road past the Dairy Queen in Lewes. Attuning oneself to the phases of the moon is an opportunity to reflect inward and...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Symphony Orchestra to perform in Lewes Sept. 25
The Delaware Symphony Orchestra announced its 2022-23 season, which will mark Music Director David Amado’s 20th year with the state’s premier professional orchestra. This season, the first full performance schedule in three years, will also see the organization’s return to concerts in Sussex County with two full shows at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~31848 SHELL LANDING WAY~BAYFRONT AT REHOBOTH~LEWES
31848 Shell Landing Way, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Bayfront at Rehoboth ~ Beautiful Sunsets from this rare, Chesapeake 5-bedroom home that has been meticulously maintained, and wonderfully upgraded in the highly sought-after community of Bayfront at Rehoboth in the section known as the Sanctuary. The Sanctuary is a nature lovers paradise, and this home was beautifully designed to enjoy all it has to offer. Step onto this covered porch entry and open the door to all you have wanted and more. Beautiful foyer opens to the main living area and the views of nature already stun as you get picturesque views through the 2 stories of windows in the great room, which brings the outdoors in and gives this home a light and airy feel throughout. Magnificent marble gas fireplace will keep you warm on those cozy fall and winter nights. Gourmet Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, built in beverage center, island, double oven and gas cooktop, Bosch Silence Plus Dishwasher, and a large walk-in pantry for extra storage space. Your retreat comes complete with multizone outside entertainment space. Whether you want to watch the sunsets each night on the side patio around a fire, enjoy hearing nature from your screened porch, or have a large family dinner on the hardscaped paver patio there is much to admire and enjoy. Privacy is not a concern as you have the tree lined back yard and the right side of the lot is maintained and owned by the HOA and will maintain your privacy and sunset views overlooking the trees and wetlands. Extra features in this home built by Schell Brothers includes large loft style family room, study, storage room, craft room, unfinished attic space that could be finished for additional living space and outside shower. The cement driveway leads to a garage that features a 4-foot extension that gives you plenty of room to park while maintaining space for your beach gear, bikes and more! HOA includes community pool, clubhouse, beach, fitness center, gazebo, pier, grass cutting, trash removal, and more. If you are looking for tranquility close to the beach, with a fantastic floor plan and great entertainment space schedule today to see the lifestyle that is awaiting you!
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in Coastal Club - 31559 Gooseberry Way
The world is your oyster when you live in the resort-style community of Coastal Club. A first-class clubhouse (Lighthouse Club) includes a large game room with a bar and pool tables, fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor infinity pool with swim-up bar, and a separate splash pool complete with waterslide and fountains. Enjoy the community garden, dog park, 3-mile wooded nature trail or tennis courts. Walk over to the Lighthouse Club and enjoy a catered meal from Big Fish Grille. And if that is not enough, just a short drive to downtown Lewes and the Beach. When you choose to stay home, you can fully relax in this stunning home with an open floor plan. Step inside and be wowed by 10 ft ceilings on this one-level living home. The family room features a double-sided fireplace that is shared with the 3 season room for cozy nights. Sit by the fire in your family room or for fun evenings on the porch with friends. A true gourmet kitchen adds the coastal flair with white cabinets, granite countertop, and a large island with seating for 4. A gas cooktop and wall oven provide the tools that any chef can succeed. The breakfast room has a 6 ft bumpout for entertaining friends and family. The 3-season room has EZ Breeze-type windows that you can use as a screened porch in the warmer months or put the windows up for the cooler seasons. The fireplace will certainly make it toasty. Step into the primary suite w/tray ceiling and hardwood floors and bath complete with dual vanities, shower stall, water closet and jetted soaking tub. But the piece de resistance is the closet that has been outfitted by California Closets. This will keep everything neat and tidy. There is a designated office with french doors so that you can have as much privacy as you desire. 2 additional bedrooms and a hallway bath. The laundry room has a sink and cabinets for all of your storage needs. Additional upgrades include central vac, epoxy garage floor, plantation shutters and blinds throughout, and an outdoor trash bin enclosure. A well has been added so that you can use your irrigation system as often as you like. This is the ideal home for anyone who desires one-level living and does not want to spend any time with maintenance or repair issues. This is an ideal location in the Newport Section and within a short walking distance of the clubhouse and pools. Whether you are looking for a primary home, a getaway home, or a rental investment, this will meet your needs.
Cape Gazette
Main Street to celebrate Rehoboth’s oldest businesses
Looking to dispel the myth that downtown Rehoboth Beach isn’t a good place for business, Rehoboth Beach Main Street will be honoring some of the city’s longest-running businesses with a celebration at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Rehoboth Beach Main Street volunteer Cindy Lovett said she was spurred into...
Cape Gazette
Like the name implies, The Crab Connect is the place for crabs
Looking to meet the needs of customer demands, The Crab Connect outside Lewes has begun steaming crabs onsite. “So many customers were asking us to do it. We had too,” said owner Bryan Stewart. The Crab Connect is located in the parking lot of the BP gas station on...
Bay Weekly
‘It’s a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand’
Jimmy Charles is a country music artist right in the thick of the Nashville scene. But he still goes home to his birthplace of Worcester County. And the Towson University graduate makes it no secret how much pride he has for his home state. Charles just released a music video...
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to welcome community Sept. 10-11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Members of the tribal community welcome everyone to attend and learn about Nanticoke history and culture...
Cape Gazette
DEC buys land for new substation outside Lewes
Looking to keep up with growth in Sussex County, while also providing reliable service, the Delaware Electric Cooperative continues to move forward with plans for a new substation near Lewes. DEC received preliminary site-plan approval for the substation, to be located at the intersection of Cedar Grove and Plantation roads,...
Cape Gazette
Mom and daughter Holsteins are last of Hopkins cows
The Hopkins family ended its eight-decade-old dairy farm operation after selling its 1,000 cows over the past two years. So for the first summer in many, many years, the fields along Dairy Farm and Sweetbriar roads outside Lewes have corn growing instead of cows roaming. That’s why it caught my...
Cape Gazette
Police: Man inappropriately touched girl swimmers
Police are searching for a man after they say he inappropriately touched two girls Sept. 4 while swimming at Rehoboth Beach. The girls, both 11, were in the water about 7 p.m. near Rehoboth Avenue when the man swam underwater and grabbed the girls, touching their private areas, said Rehoboth Beach police.
Maryland community to honor Harriet Tubman with 13-foot sculpture
A 13-foot bronze sculpture of Harriet Tubman, called the "Beacon of Hope," will be erected in Cambridge, Maryland on Sept. 10.
WBOC
Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County
BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
WBOC
DNREC to Reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park Sept. 1
LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean beach and dunes, and a half-mile along the bay shoreline on Thursday, Sept. 1. The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.
