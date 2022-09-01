Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
2 inmates escape from East Bay jail, residents asked to lock homes and cars
CLAYTON, Calif. - The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton. Sheriff's officials asked residents to lock their homes and cars while they search for the inmates who escaped Sunday. Geraldo Ramirez-Vera, of Richmond, is...
eastcountytoday.net
Aug. 21-27: Pittsburg Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between August 21-27 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. Sept. 2: Suspect Arrested After 12-Year-Old Shot in Road Rage Shooting. This afternoon, Pittsburg Police Detectives were called to investigate the road rage...
doniphanherald.com
California man arrested after traffic stop in Seward County revealed stolen handguns
A 31-year-old California man was arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Thursday afternoon led to the discovery of stolen handguns. During the traffic story, deputies with the Seward County Sheriff's Office grew suspicious that the driver, Demitris M. Bow of Oakley, California, was involved in criminal activity.
eastcountytoday.net
Aug. 21-27: Antioch Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between August 21-27 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. DA Report: No Evidence of Criminal Offense in Death of Angelo Quinto. Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes there...
Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 29-Sept. 1
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 29-Sept....
crimevoice.com
Apartment Fire Leads to Arrests for Drugs, Weapons, Identity Theft
BERKELEY — Two men were arrested in August after authorities found methamphetamine, weapons, and hundreds of stolen items. This evidence against them was collected following an apartment house fire. The fire occurred in July on the 1500 block of Ashby Avenue. Inside one of the evacuated apartments, firefighters discovered...
openvallejo.org
Solano sheriff releases footage of Juneteenth shooting in Vallejo
Please note that the below videos are very graphic and may be disturbing. In response to a California Public Records Act request filed by Open Vallejo, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office has disclosed body camera and vehicle camera footage from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Jason Thompson on June 19.
Arrests made for series of vehicle burglaries in Petaluma
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Two suspects were arrested in Petaluma Friday while a third remains on the loose following a series of burglaries. At about 2:10 p.m. Friday, Petaluma police received a report of a vehicle burglary. The victim called to report that their vehicle was burglarized while parked at a restaurant parking lot. The […]
KSNB Local4
Omaha Police release body camera images, timeline in fatal officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shared more details Friday about a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the week while officers were assisting a process server. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order for 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy in a domestic abuse case Wednesday afternoon when the situation became deadly.
Oakland police release photo of robbery, attempted rape suspect at large
Police say the victim was walking down the street when the man, armed with a gun, approached from behind and tackled the victim to the ground and began sexually assaulting them.
KTVU FOX 2
Fairfield police arrest man wanted in Louisiana for attempted murder of a minor
Fairfield police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted murder of a minor in Louisiana and for violating post release community supervision violations in Solano County. According to Fairfield police, the Eunice, Louisiana Police Department contacted Fairfield police to alert them 32-year-old Xavier Watson, who was...
KTVU FOX 2
Police identify cars involved in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu
Police have released new details in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. They say an Infiniti G35 and Nissan Altima were involved in the fatal shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in downtown Oakland on November 6, 2021. A stray bullet hit and killed Jasper Wu, 23 months...
Rainbow fentanyl seized at Berkeley traffic stop
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — “Rainbow fentanyl” was recovered at a traffic stop Tuesday night in Berkeley, police announced on Friday in a Nixle alert. Police conducted the traffic stop near San Pablo Avenue and Stanford Avenue where officers did a search and found a large amount of illegal drugs. The traffic stop happened on Aug. […]
7 DUI arrests, 5 collisions on first day of Labor weekend
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest traffic weekends, according to Petaluma Police Department. There were five collisions on the first day of Labor Day weekend in the City of Petaluma. PPD also made seven DUI arrests as part of their Labor Day campaign. The collisions include two hit and […]
NBC Bay Area
Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police
Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe,18, Cau Miclescu, 22, and Robert Miclescu, 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area...
crimevoice.com
Suspects in Custody for Allegedly Robbing a Sheriff’s Office Deputy
OAKLAND — Two men are in custody for allegedly robbing a Rolex watch from an off-duty Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Both suspects are due to appear in court for a plea hearing on September 2. Raymond Barbosa, 21 of Oakland, and Daryl Caldwell, 23 of Antioch, were...
Homicide investigation underway after a shooting in Modesto
MODESTO — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting resulted in the death of a 40-year-old man.On Sep. 4, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Imperial Avenue, near Bret Harte Elementary School.When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a 40-year-old male with life-threatening gunshot wounds.Unfortunately, he died at the scene.No suspects have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
Stockton man found dead under his car after Stanislaus County crash, officials say
TURLOCK, Calif. — California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was apparently ejected from his own vehicle and run over by it Saturday night near Turlock. According to CHP – Modesto, the Merced Communications Center was called around 11:30 p.m. about an accident on West Monte Vista Avenue and North Washington Road.
VIDEO: Pair of catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CHP air unit in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – Two suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested in Roseville with the help of a California Highway Patrol air unit. CHP says the suspects were allegedly seen cutting through a chain link fence near Industrial Avenue and Freedom Way to get into a yard full of trucks. The suspects then got under and started cutting out the catalytic converters of several vehicles. Ground units quickly closed in on the suspects thanks to guidance from the air.As seen in the video captured by the air unit, the suspects tried to run and hide. However, CHP knew exactly where the thieves were. Both suspects were arrested without further incident. The names of the suspects have not been released.
KSNB Local4
Two dead after crash near Wymore
WYMORE, Neb. (KOLN) -Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore Road, about four miles south of Wymore on Friday at around 6:43 p.m. During the investigation, officials said it was determined that a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 31-year-old Cristgen Crouch...
