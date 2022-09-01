Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
bsubulldogs.com
No. 8 Bulldogs Ride Explosive Fourth Quarter for Comeback Win Over No. 16 New Haven
BOWIE, Md. – The No. 8 Bowie State football team pulled off some late-game heroics to secure a dramatic come-from-behind 27-20 victory over No. 16 New Haven Saturday afternoon in Bulldog Stadium for its 2022 season opener. It happened in the fourth quarter when graduate senior Dion Golatt, Jr....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Embarrassing crowd for Maryland's first home game of the season
Maryland football isn’t Ohio State, Georgia or Alabama; however, one would think that fans would turn out to support their team, especially in the first home game of the season. That’s not happening at Maryland Saturday, as the Terrapins are playing the Buffalo Bulls. College football reporter Patrick...
WMDT.com
Easton starts the season off strong against Kent Island
EASTON, Md– Easton Warriors they’re a team to be reckoned with a statement home opening win over Kent Island 35-14. The Warriors put up 35 in three quarters and led big the entire game over the Bucs. During training camp, Warriors Head Coach Matt Griffith said he was...
Clinton, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ballou High School football team will have a game with Surrattsville High School on September 03, 2022, 11:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland fans produce disastrous turnout for 2022 season opener vs. Buffalo
Maryland fans did not really show up for the season opener. A picture released on social media shows that there was very little fan attendance per Patrick Stevens of the Washington Post. Maryland is kicking off its season against Buffalo at home. The hype around the Terps should have been...
247Sports
The good, the bad and the ugly: Maryland 31, Buffalo 10
There were plenty of warts and rust, but Maryland football was never challenged in a 31-10 season-opening win over Buffalo. It was the ninth consecutive win in their non-conference opener, the second-longest streak in Big Ten, despite a shaky day for quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and some familiar penalty issues. Tagovailoa...
Photo Of Sad Maryland Crowd Is Going Viral
Either Maryland fans woke up late this Saturday or they have no intention of showing up for their team's home opener against Buffalo. A photo of Maryland Stadium surfaced on Twitter right before kickoff. Unfortunately, the majority of the stadium is empty. While it's possible that Maryland Stadium will fill...
247Sports
Mike Locksley on Tagovailoa's shaky opener, penalty problems, what he liked and more
The first start of Taulia Tagovailoa's third year as Maryland's starting quarterback wasn't up to his usual standards. Tagovailoa went 24 of 34 for 290 yards, which isn't bad at face value, but he missed wildly on a bunch of throws and went without a touchdown pass for the first time since his first start, that nightmarish debut two years ago as a freshman at Northwestern.
casualhoya.com
ROSTERGATE: Georgetown Makes Scholarship Space with Manager Move
September 1st, 2022, seemed like a good day to quietly release the roster for the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team. With the release, two not-so-quiet rumors were confirmed. First, Malcolm Wilson will be a manager for Patrick Ewing this semester, eliminating a presumed 14th scholarship issue. This does not necessarily feel fair for our favorite one-armed free-throw shooter, but Wilson may have bigger plans and it certainly helps the team.
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County high school football game canceled after fight breaks out, police called
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police say were called to help 'restore order' and disperse a large crowd after a fight broke out at the football game between Atholton and Wilde Lake high schools. According to a spokesperson from the police department, a metal sign and fence...
Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Wins Big With Early Morning Scratch-Off Run
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Sometimes you just wake up with a lucky feeling. That’s how a Lottery player from Upper Marlboro described the events that led to his $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. An early morning trip to an area retailer and two scratch-offs later, the 62-year-old healthcare worker...
fox5dc.com
High school athletes driving teammates to games concerns some parents in Montgomery County
DERWOOD, Md. - Should student athletes be driving teammates to away games? Some parents in Montgomery County say they don't want their kids doing it. Multiple Magruder High School field hockey and lacrosse parents are concerned. They say it’s both an equity and safety issue. Terri Kramer told FOX...
fox5dc.com
Loved ones say goodbye to Potomac High School graduate killed by train
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Loved ones of the Potomac High School graduate who was hit and killed by a train near Wingate University in North Carolina said their final goodbyes on Thursday. Kyle Honore was honored during a funeral service at Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge, Virginia. FOX 5's Sierra Fox...
mocoshow.com
$530,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Silver Spring
A $530,000 Multi-Match Jackpot lottery ticket was sold yesterday at the State Line Market located at 7817 Eastern Ave in Silver Spring. Addition details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Congratulations to two big winners – a Multi-Match jackpot winner and a top-prize Bonus Match 5 winner! They scored prizes...
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State
BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...
Wbaltv.com
Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player
UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Washington, DC
Got a couple of extra days to spare in the nation’s capital? Make some serious memories by adding some of the best day trips from Washington, DC, to your itinerary. From glorious national parks, such as Shenandoah National Park to historic Charlottesville, VA, to thriving Baltimore, MD, you’ll find plenty within a few short hours’ drive of Washington, DC. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends, or with a gaggle of kiddos in tow, you’re sure to find a Washington side trip to meet everyone’s criteria.
Wbaltv.com
Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
fox5dc.com
Funeral service held for Potomac High School graduate killed by train
Loved ones of the Potomac High School graduate from Virginia who was hit and killed by a train near Wingate University in North Carolina said their final goodbyes at a funeral service on Thursday. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports.
