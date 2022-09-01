ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

saturdaydownsouth.com

Embarrassing crowd for Maryland's first home game of the season

Maryland football isn’t Ohio State, Georgia or Alabama; however, one would think that fans would turn out to support their team, especially in the first home game of the season. That’s not happening at Maryland Saturday, as the Terrapins are playing the Buffalo Bulls. College football reporter Patrick...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WMDT.com

Easton starts the season off strong against Kent Island

EASTON, Md– Easton Warriors they’re a team to be reckoned with a statement home opening win over Kent Island 35-14. The Warriors put up 35 in three quarters and led big the entire game over the Bucs. During training camp, Warriors Head Coach Matt Griffith said he was...
EASTON, MD
247Sports

The good, the bad and the ugly: Maryland 31, Buffalo 10

There were plenty of warts and rust, but Maryland football was never challenged in a 31-10 season-opening win over Buffalo. It was the ninth consecutive win in their non-conference opener, the second-longest streak in Big Ten, despite a shaky day for quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and some familiar penalty issues. Tagovailoa...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Spun

Photo Of Sad Maryland Crowd Is Going Viral

Either Maryland fans woke up late this Saturday or they have no intention of showing up for their team's home opener against Buffalo. A photo of Maryland Stadium surfaced on Twitter right before kickoff. Unfortunately, the majority of the stadium is empty. While it's possible that Maryland Stadium will fill...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Mike Locksley on Tagovailoa's shaky opener, penalty problems, what he liked and more

The first start of Taulia Tagovailoa's third year as Maryland's starting quarterback wasn't up to his usual standards. Tagovailoa went 24 of 34 for 290 yards, which isn't bad at face value, but he missed wildly on a bunch of throws and went without a touchdown pass for the first time since his first start, that nightmarish debut two years ago as a freshman at Northwestern.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
casualhoya.com

ROSTERGATE: Georgetown Makes Scholarship Space with Manager Move

September 1st, 2022, seemed like a good day to quietly release the roster for the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team. With the release, two not-so-quiet rumors were confirmed. First, Malcolm Wilson will be a manager for Patrick Ewing this semester, eliminating a presumed 14th scholarship issue. This does not necessarily feel fair for our favorite one-armed free-throw shooter, but Wilson may have bigger plans and it certainly helps the team.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Upper Marlboro Man Wins Big With Early Morning Scratch-Off Run

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Sometimes you just wake up with a lucky feeling. That’s how a Lottery player from Upper Marlboro described the events that led to his $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. An early morning trip to an area retailer and two scratch-offs later, the 62-year-old healthcare worker...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
mocoshow.com

$530,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Silver Spring

A $530,000 Multi-Match Jackpot lottery ticket was sold yesterday at the State Line Market located at 7817 Eastern Ave in Silver Spring. Addition details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Congratulations to two big winners – a Multi-Match jackpot winner and a top-prize Bonus Match 5 winner! They scored prizes...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State

BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player

UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
BALTIMORE, MD
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Washington, DC

Got a couple of extra days to spare in the nation’s capital? Make some serious memories by adding some of the best day trips from Washington, DC, to your itinerary. From glorious national parks, such as Shenandoah National Park to historic Charlottesville, VA, to thriving Baltimore, MD, you’ll find plenty within a few short hours’ drive of Washington, DC. Whether you’re traveling solo, with friends, or with a gaggle of kiddos in tow, you’re sure to find a Washington side trip to meet everyone’s criteria.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
MARYLAND STATE

