Tulare County, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

Man stabbed in Tulare; detectives searching for suspects

TULARE, Calif. ( )- An investigation is underway in the South Valley after a man was stabbed early Sunday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the call in the 21900 block of Road 36 in Tulare just after midnight. Responding deputies say they arrived to find...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare juvenile arrested for holding his girlfriend hostage

TULARE – Lucky for 19-year-old woman, police were able to find and save her from a hostage situation after her brother called to let the police know she was being held against her will by her boyfriend. According to the Tulare Police Department, a barricaded subject incident occurred on...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Man stabbed early morning in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the 21900 Block of Road 36 for reports of a stabbing. When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found a 21-year-old male stabbing victim. The man...
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Four arrested in Porterville on charges relating to firearms

TULARE COUNTY – It became a neighborhood affair after shots were heard in Porterville and two juveniles and two adults were arrested for several charges relating to firearms. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on Wednesday Aug. 31, TCSO deputies were called to a home in the...
PORTERVILLE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Tulare shooting, police say

TULARE, Calif. ( )- A fatal shooting in Tulare on Saturday left one person dead and two others injured, including a teen, according to the Tulare Police Department. Police say they received several calls of a shooting near the Tulare Cemetery in the 300 block of South Blackstone Street, starting around 1:20 a.m on Saturday.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance cameras at […]
SELMA, CA
KGET

Large police presence outside south Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A still unknown situation prompted a large police response outside a home in south Bakersfield Sunday afternoon. Police blocked off roads in a neighborhood near Yellow Rose Court and Nicki Court. Emergency responders were called to the area at around 12:45 p.m. Officers in front of a home on Yellow Rose […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sheriffs need help finding the family of deceased man

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for the relatives of a man that died in an accident. According to deputies, 75-year-old Raymond L. Botello, of Pixley died in a traffic accident on August 19. He was taken to Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Illegal Firearms And Fentanyl Pills Seized In Fresno County Bust

CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ) — Fentanyl pills and illegal firearms were seized after Clovis Police carried out three arrests as part of a narcotic investigation. Back on August 23, Clovis Police received a call of possible suspicious activity. When officers searched the home, they found 200 Fentanyl pills and an illegal firearm. They arrested 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo and another suspect. Saucedo is also a suspected gang member.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman dies following car crash in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died following a car crash on Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 7:00 a.m., officers were called out to the intersection of McKinley and Peach avenues for a report of a car crash involving three vehicles. Officials said one woman was taken to a local hospital […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Motorcyclist Dies Days After Collision

Just after 3:00 AM on September 1, Clovis Police communications center received a 911 call about a single-vehicle collision at Clovis/Jefferson involving a motorcycle. According to the preliminary investigation and city cameras in the area, officers determined the motorcyclist was seen leaving the downtown Clovis area around 2:50 AM. While...
CLOVIS, CA
KGET

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on South Union Avenue: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning on South Union Avenue, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 7300 block of South Union Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. for a report of a man who was struck by […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

IDENTIFIED: Motorcycle rider dies after crash days earlier

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A man involved in a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning in Clovis has died. Clovis police say 26-year-old Michael Yepez of Fresno was seen on city surveillance cameras leaving downtown Clovis around 2:50 a.m. Officers were able to determine that he continued southbound on...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

One woman dies after crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman has died after a crash Sunday morning in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called around 7:00 a.m. for reports of a crash on McKinley and Peach Avenues. When officers arrived, there were multiple cars involved and multiple lanes of traffic blocked. One...
FRESNO, CA

