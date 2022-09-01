Read full article on original website
yourcentralvalley.com
Man stabbed in Tulare; detectives searching for suspects
TULARE, Calif. ( )- An investigation is underway in the South Valley after a man was stabbed early Sunday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the call in the 21900 block of Road 36 in Tulare just after midnight. Responding deputies say they arrived to find...
thesungazette.com
Tulare juvenile arrested for holding his girlfriend hostage
TULARE – Lucky for 19-year-old woman, police were able to find and save her from a hostage situation after her brother called to let the police know she was being held against her will by her boyfriend. According to the Tulare Police Department, a barricaded subject incident occurred on...
KMPH.com
Man stabbed early morning in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the 21900 Block of Road 36 for reports of a stabbing. When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found a 21-year-old male stabbing victim. The man...
thesungazette.com
Four arrested in Porterville on charges relating to firearms
TULARE COUNTY – It became a neighborhood affair after shots were heard in Porterville and two juveniles and two adults were arrested for several charges relating to firearms. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on Wednesday Aug. 31, TCSO deputies were called to a home in the...
yourcentralvalley.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Tulare shooting, police say
TULARE, Calif. ( )- A fatal shooting in Tulare on Saturday left one person dead and two others injured, including a teen, according to the Tulare Police Department. Police say they received several calls of a shooting near the Tulare Cemetery in the 300 block of South Blackstone Street, starting around 1:20 a.m on Saturday.
One month later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone. Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Surveillance cameras at […]
Large police presence outside south Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A still unknown situation prompted a large police response outside a home in south Bakersfield Sunday afternoon. Police blocked off roads in a neighborhood near Yellow Rose Court and Nicki Court. Emergency responders were called to the area at around 12:45 p.m. Officers in front of a home on Yellow Rose […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
Sheriffs need help finding the family of deceased man
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for the relatives of a man that died in an accident. According to deputies, 75-year-old Raymond L. Botello, of Pixley died in a traffic accident on August 19. He was taken to Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville […]
UPDATE: 14-year-old girl missing for 4 days found
The California Highway Patrol says 14-year-old Layla Ibarra has been found.
KMJ
Illegal Firearms And Fentanyl Pills Seized In Fresno County Bust
CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ) — Fentanyl pills and illegal firearms were seized after Clovis Police carried out three arrests as part of a narcotic investigation. Back on August 23, Clovis Police received a call of possible suspicious activity. When officers searched the home, they found 200 Fentanyl pills and an illegal firearm. They arrested 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo and another suspect. Saucedo is also a suspected gang member.
Woman dies following car crash in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died following a car crash on Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 7:00 a.m., officers were called out to the intersection of McKinley and Peach avenues for a report of a car crash involving three vehicles. Officials said one woman was taken to a local hospital […]
Boys, adults arrested in shooting near Porterville home, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two boys and two adults were detained after shots were fired near a home in Porterville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies say they were called to a home in the 400 Block of S. Randy St. in Porterville on the report of shots heard in […]
clovisroundup.com
Motorcyclist Dies Days After Collision
Just after 3:00 AM on September 1, Clovis Police communications center received a 911 call about a single-vehicle collision at Clovis/Jefferson involving a motorcycle. According to the preliminary investigation and city cameras in the area, officers determined the motorcyclist was seen leaving the downtown Clovis area around 2:50 AM. While...
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on South Union Avenue: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning on South Union Avenue, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 7300 block of South Union Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. for a report of a man who was struck by […]
Authorities seize over 1,000 fentanyl pills, arrest 3 people in Fresno County bust
Clovis police have arrested three people and seized more than 1,000 fentanyl pills as part of a weeklong narcotic investigation.
Wasco man arrested on charges of child molestation, possession of a ghost gun
A Kern County Sheriff's deputy arrested 46-year-old Juan Antonio Rodriguez on Thursday just before 4:00 pm.
yourcentralvalley.com
IDENTIFIED: Motorcycle rider dies after crash days earlier
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A man involved in a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning in Clovis has died. Clovis police say 26-year-old Michael Yepez of Fresno was seen on city surveillance cameras leaving downtown Clovis around 2:50 a.m. Officers were able to determine that he continued southbound on...
KMPH.com
One woman dies after crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman has died after a crash Sunday morning in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called around 7:00 a.m. for reports of a crash on McKinley and Peach Avenues. When officers arrived, there were multiple cars involved and multiple lanes of traffic blocked. One...
SWAT enters Tulare teen’s bedroom, recovers his girlfriend, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after barricading himself and the 19-year-old victim inside a home in Tulare, police say. On Wednesday around 3:00 p.m., officers with Tulare Police Department say they received an out-of-state request to do a wellness check in a home in the area […]
