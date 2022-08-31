Read full article on original website
Alaska’s Kadyn Osborne, Ainsley Smith ranked among college conference assist leaders
Kadyn Osborne of Anchorage now owns bragging rights over her older sister after passing her career assist total at Eastern Arizona College. The sophomore setter ranks No. 3 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Association this season with 227 assists and has racked up 893 for her career. Big sis...
CFB Notebook: Qyntyn Pilcher, Colton Herman, Kymani Vaivai, Derryk Snell shine on gridiron
Anchorage’s Qyntyn Pilcher achieved a milestone seldom seen by a college quarterback from Alaska: 45 career TDs. The Texas A&M Kingsville signal caller threw a touchdown pass and completed 6-of-9 passes in his team’s 60-0 victory over North American at the NCAA Division II level. After not playing...
Anchorage poker pro Adam Hendrix remains money, man
After some time off in July and August following a strong performance at the annual World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, Anchorage pro Adam Hendrix has returned to the land of chips and a chair. Hendrix made his first World Poker Tour final table and finished sixth in the...
