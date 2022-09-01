AT&T Hosting Hiring Event to fill more than 40 Essential Openings for Fiber Installation Techs with $10,000 Sign on Bonuses

Read full article on original website
Milwaukee's Laborfest 2022: Everything you need to know
Laborfest will be held on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Summerfest grounds at 200 N. Harbor Dr.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
School supply giveaway at Milwaukee's Bruce Elementary
MILWAUKEE - The start of the school year is underway, but some families still need supplies. To help, a backpack and school supply giveaway was held at Bruce Elementary School in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 3. The nonprofit organization Loaf, Inc. organized the event, which had enough backpacks and supplies...
Milwaukee's Latino population galvanizes huge population boom
As the city of Milwaukee sees its population drop in the 2020 U.S. Census, one community surges to new heights.
WISN
Laborfest organizers prepare for attendance surge ahead of President's visit
MILWAUKEE — Laborfest returns in person this year for the first time since 2019. The Milwaukee Area Labor Council told WISN 12 News they are prepared for a surge in attendance. "It's the feeling of being honored to be chosen but then also again some of the crazy logistics,"...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Learn about Regal Society Lifestyle
RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- One of the owners of Regal Society Lifestyle joined us in studio for Racine & Me. Deon'Te Cottingham says his company is family owned and operated in Racine. The company is a lifestyle brand with comfortable streetwear created to uplift and inspire people to wear...
bhhschicago.com
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gov. Evers visits Racine small businesses
RACINE, Wis. - Governor Tony Evers visited small businesses in Racine on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 4 as part of his "Do the Right Thing Agenda." "Wanted to visit with some folks that are owning small businesses, and things are going well," said Evers. "People are excited. It’s great to be here in Racine, and they’ve done a great job taking their Main Street into the next generation."
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Milwaukee County Dine Out Program Pays Small Businesses to Feed Older Residents
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. When Angela Smith, co-founder of Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille, discovered a program last year that pays restaurants to provide food for older people, she...
Thousands roll in for annual Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally
Thousands of bike enthusiasts from all over the country are rolling into Milwaukee as the Harley-Davidson Museum hosts its annual Hometown Rally.
MATC Times
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Labor Day Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Labor Day holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Sept. 5. Reminder:...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Taco Fest tickets on sale now
MILWAUKEE - The eight annual Taco Fest takes over Henry Maier Festival Park on September 10. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with just a few of the vendors that'll be featured at the festival.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Half of Milwaukee residents say gun violence most important issue, survey finds
The Milwaukee Bucks 2022 Eastern conference semifinals should have focused on the team’s hopeful return to the finals, reminiscent of 2021’s historic NBA championship. But instead, the Friday night in May ended with 21 people injured from three separate shootings. The city has seen increasing gun violence for...
wuwm.com
Now rolling in southeast Wisconsin—older and new electrified buses, trains and trolleys
Electrified mass transit is coming to a few Wisconsin cities in hopes of reducing air pollution and gasoline use. Racine, for example, is trying out electric buses. But using electricity to move dozens of people at a time is also a very old idea in Wisconsin. On a recent Friday...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Gym protects kids with anti-Covid technology
RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) - An inclusive park in Racine is protecting children with new anti-COVID technology. This technology called CASPR is currently at We Rock the Spectrum. It's an inclusive kids gym located in Racine County. This will keep kids healthy and its a big part of the reason...
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do in Milwaukee This September
Lights, flights and delicious bites make our calendar this month. Take a trip to Munich – without the airfare – at Bavarian Bierhaus’ Oktoberfest at Old Heidelberg Park. The menu features wurst-centric food options with Märzen and other traditional German brews on tap. Check it out any Thursday-Sunday all month long. The shelter is cozy rain or shine.
CBS 58
Gubernatorial candidates weigh in ahead of Biden visit
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Both gubernatorial candidates are weighing in on President Biden visiting Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5. Biden is scheduled to speak at Labor Fest at the Summerfest grounds. Both candidates had their own take on the matter. "Biden's coming for Labor Day to talk about the importance of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Habitat for Humanity subdivision coming to Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County began construction on a 20-home subdivision in the Broadway Heights Neighborhood on Aug. 26, holding a groundbreaking ceremony that nearly 200 people attended. This is the first project of this size for Habitat Waukesha, but one they say is necessary in...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha adjusts city trash collection for Labor Day | News
There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection in Kenosha on Monday, Sept. 5, in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Garbage, recycling, brush, tire, and bulk collection will be delayed one day for the week. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.
