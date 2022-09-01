ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

AT&T Hosting Hiring Event to fill more than 40 Essential Openings for Fiber Installation Techs with $10,000 Sign on Bonuses

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School supply giveaway at Milwaukee's Bruce Elementary

MILWAUKEE - The start of the school year is underway, but some families still need supplies. To help, a backpack and school supply giveaway was held at Bruce Elementary School in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 3. The nonprofit organization Loaf, Inc. organized the event, which had enough backpacks and supplies...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Learn about Regal Society Lifestyle

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- One of the owners of Regal Society Lifestyle joined us in studio for Racine & Me. Deon'Te Cottingham says his company is family owned and operated in Racine. The company is a lifestyle brand with comfortable streetwear created to uplift and inspire people to wear...
RACINE, WI
bhhschicago.com

1732 N 56th St

Proudly positioned on a fantastic lot in the heart of Milwaukee's Washington Heights neighborhood, this well-cared-for colonial is sure to impress! Center staircase, HWF and plenty of natural light make for a great first impression. Formal DR + eat-in KIT w/ timeless tile work, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet/counter space. Abundance of closet space throughout! Private backyard w/ stamped concrete patio and plenty of green space to enjoy. Must-see 3 car garage (newly built in 2008 per seller) w/ exceptional storage space and bonus parking slab! Lively Washington Heights Neighborhood Association + great proximity to restaurants, shops, and easy freeway access- be downtown in minutes! All this just steps away from other Wauwatosa hotspots- Welcome home!
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gov. Evers visits Racine small businesses

RACINE, Wis. - Governor Tony Evers visited small businesses in Racine on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 4 as part of his "Do the Right Thing Agenda." "Wanted to visit with some folks that are owning small businesses, and things are going well," said Evers. "People are excited. It’s great to be here in Racine, and they’ve done a great job taking their Main Street into the next generation."
RACINE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Milwaukee County Dine Out Program Pays Small Businesses to Feed Older Residents

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. When Angela Smith, co-founder of Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille, discovered a program last year that pays restaurants to provide food for older people, she...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Labor Day#American#Installation Technician#Home Sales
MATC Times

6601-6603 W. Oklahoma Ave

Large 2 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath in great West-side neighborhood - Large 2 bedroom upper apartment that has central air, dishwasher, off-street parking, storage locker, and coin-operated laundry. All were completely remodeled with granite countertops and new flooring and new appliances. This apartment is in a great neighborhood close to bus lines, shopping, and great schools.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Labor Day Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Labor Day holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Sept. 5. Reminder:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Taco Fest tickets on sale now

MILWAUKEE - The eight annual Taco Fest takes over Henry Maier Festival Park on September 10. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with just a few of the vendors that'll be featured at the festival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Gym protects kids with anti-Covid technology

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) - An inclusive park in Racine is protecting children with new anti-COVID technology. This technology called CASPR is currently at We Rock the Spectrum. It's an inclusive kids gym located in Racine County. This will keep kids healthy and its a big part of the reason...
RACINE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do in Milwaukee This September

Lights, flights and delicious bites make our calendar this month. Take a trip to Munich – without the airfare – at Bavarian Bierhaus’ Oktoberfest at Old Heidelberg Park. The menu features wurst-centric food options with Märzen and other traditional German brews on tap. Check it out any Thursday-Sunday all month long. The shelter is cozy rain or shine.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Gubernatorial candidates weigh in ahead of Biden visit

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Both gubernatorial candidates are weighing in on President Biden visiting Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5. Biden is scheduled to speak at Labor Fest at the Summerfest grounds. Both candidates had their own take on the matter. "Biden's coming for Labor Day to talk about the importance of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Habitat for Humanity subdivision coming to Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County began construction on a 20-home subdivision in the Broadway Heights Neighborhood on Aug. 26, holding a groundbreaking ceremony that nearly 200 people attended. This is the first project of this size for Habitat Waukesha, but one they say is necessary in...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha adjusts city trash collection for Labor Day | News

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection in Kenosha on Monday, Sept. 5, in recognition of the Labor Day holiday. Garbage, recycling, brush, tire, and bulk collection will be delayed one day for the week. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy