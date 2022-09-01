ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

HC Matt LaFleur puts Packers wide receivers on notice

The Green Bay Packers’ offense is going to look drastically different in 2022. Losing your number one and two wide receiver on your depth chart will do that. Davante Adams is now catching passes from Derek Carr in Vegas. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. That means that Allen Lazard and (likely) Sammy Watkins will be competing for that number one wide receiver spot. However, Green Bay’s offense figures to go much deeper than whoever lines up at WR1. LaFleur had a pretty telling comment regarding this year’s wide receiver room in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum

The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Yardbarker

Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5

The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Yardbarker

Jesse James Signs With Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been looking for a third string TE ever since rosters shrunk to 53 last week. They finally addressed that issue by signing 8 year veteran, Jesse James on Sunday. A signing such as Jesse James does not boost a team into contention, but is a solid...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Drew Rosenhaus 'wouldn't be surprised' if Rob Gronkowski returns to Buccaneers

Shortly after future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his second retirement back on June 21, agent Drew Rosenhaus generated buzz with a text that made it clear he believed, at the time, Gronkowski could ultimately return to play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if quarterback Tom Brady requested the services of his "best friend" for a "last dance."
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Greg Jennings gave Packers rookie WRs simple but brilliant advice

Greg Jennings knows what it’s like to be a rookie with a great QB. The Green Bay Packers hope rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson will step up for the offense this season. The Packers are without their 2021 leading receiver, as Davante Adams resides with the Las Vagas Raiders. Former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings recently gave some advice to the young men.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Continue To Hold A Major Disadvantage

They may not admit it, but the Seattle Seahawks are in rebuild mode. It’s difficult to see them competing after releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner and trading quarterback Russell Wilson. Both of those players will continue their careers with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, respectively. Meanwhile, the Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Espn#The Philadelphia Eagles
Yardbarker

This Former Jet Was Most Popular Player on Waiver Wire

Not only did the Jets lead the league with seven different players claimed off waivers, but they also parted ways with the most coveted asset on the waiver wire. Tight end Trevon Wesco, a product of West Virginia entering his fourth season in the NFL, was targeted by four different teams after the Jets waived him earlier this week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Reveals How he, Broncos GM Found Montrell Washington

Things move extremely fast in the NFL, so much so, that sometimes one must slow down in order to take it all in. Thursday's blockbuster news of the Denver Broncos signing quarterback Russell Wilson two a massive five-year extension has once again sent fans spinning. Pausing for a second allows...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving: "I Was A Nerd Way Before I Was An Athlete... In Fourth Grade, I'm Looking At The ROI On What NBA Players Make Per Year."

Kyrie Irving is truly one of the more complex individuals in the NBA today. He often plays by his own rules and doesn't particularly care too much about what other people might think about him. That was on full display when he stubbornly refused to take the vaccine despite it meaning he couldn't play home games for the Nets and it ultimately played some role in the team spectacularly falling apart in the postseason.
NBA
Yardbarker

Where will Giants turn at LB after release of Blake Martinez?

The Giants released linebacker Blake Martinez on Thursday, cutting bait with a veteran starter days after the 53-man roster deadline. Even after restructuring his deal in the offseason, the new regime clearly didn't see enough to justify keeping Martinez. Where do the Giants turn now at linebacker? Tae Crowder entrenched...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

2x NBA Champion Says That He Has Been Blackballed By The NBA

View the original article to see embedded media. J.R. Smith is one of the most notable players in the history of the NBA for someone who has never made an All-Star Game. For the most part, he was a bench player over his 16 seasons in the league, but he was a very talented one.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy