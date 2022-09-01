Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Yardbarker
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo decision left Trey Lance ‘a little annoyed’
The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with Jimmy Garoppolo last week after they were unable to trade him. While Trey Lance has said he is glad to still have Garoppolo as a teammate, his initial reaction may have indicated otherwise. In his latest column for The MMQB,...
Yardbarker
HC Matt LaFleur puts Packers wide receivers on notice
The Green Bay Packers’ offense is going to look drastically different in 2022. Losing your number one and two wide receiver on your depth chart will do that. Davante Adams is now catching passes from Derek Carr in Vegas. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. That means that Allen Lazard and (likely) Sammy Watkins will be competing for that number one wide receiver spot. However, Green Bay’s offense figures to go much deeper than whoever lines up at WR1. LaFleur had a pretty telling comment regarding this year’s wide receiver room in Green Bay.
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum
The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
Yardbarker
Report: Cowboys reach contract negotiation phase with former Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters
Although he is now 40 years old, Peters played in 15 games for the Bears last season as their left tackle and was serviceable. The former nine-time Pro Bowler is not the All-Pro he was a decade ago for the Eagles, but he can still help a team like Dallas that is in need of a replacement for Smith.
Yardbarker
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bryce Young has hilarious interaction with Nick Saban following touchdown
It was all fun for Alabama in the first half against Utah State but whenever there’s a coaching moment from Nick Saban players straighten up pretty quick. Even if it’s Bryce Young. Following a touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden, Young was seen celebrating with his teammates before quickly...
Watch: LeBron and Bronny James excite Ohio State student section ahead of matchup vs. Notre Dame
Saturday's marquee matchup on the College Football calendar pitted No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame. While the much-anticipated contest was bound to draw a lot of eyes, it also brought out some of the sports' biggest stars. One of the mega-stars in attendance was Ohio native LeBron...
Stephen A. Smith on LSU: 'That might be the worst performance by a special teams unit in college football history'
Sunday night's Florida St. vs. LSU game ended in chaotic fashion, as a blocked extra point with no time left on the clock in regulation gave the Seminoles a 24-23 victory. Former Florida St. (and NFL) quarterback E.J. Manuel was among those who were jubilant in the aftermath of the finish.
Yardbarker
Jesse James Signs With Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have been looking for a third string TE ever since rosters shrunk to 53 last week. They finally addressed that issue by signing 8 year veteran, Jesse James on Sunday. A signing such as Jesse James does not boost a team into contention, but is a solid...
Yardbarker
Drew Rosenhaus 'wouldn't be surprised' if Rob Gronkowski returns to Buccaneers
Shortly after future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his second retirement back on June 21, agent Drew Rosenhaus generated buzz with a text that made it clear he believed, at the time, Gronkowski could ultimately return to play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if quarterback Tom Brady requested the services of his "best friend" for a "last dance."
Yardbarker
Greg Jennings gave Packers rookie WRs simple but brilliant advice
Greg Jennings knows what it’s like to be a rookie with a great QB. The Green Bay Packers hope rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson will step up for the offense this season. The Packers are without their 2021 leading receiver, as Davante Adams resides with the Las Vagas Raiders. Former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings recently gave some advice to the young men.
Yardbarker
The Seahawks Continue To Hold A Major Disadvantage
They may not admit it, but the Seattle Seahawks are in rebuild mode. It’s difficult to see them competing after releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner and trading quarterback Russell Wilson. Both of those players will continue their careers with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, respectively. Meanwhile, the Seahawks...
Yardbarker
This Former Jet Was Most Popular Player on Waiver Wire
Not only did the Jets lead the league with seven different players claimed off waivers, but they also parted ways with the most coveted asset on the waiver wire. Tight end Trevon Wesco, a product of West Virginia entering his fourth season in the NFL, was targeted by four different teams after the Jets waived him earlier this week.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson Reveals How he, Broncos GM Found Montrell Washington
Things move extremely fast in the NFL, so much so, that sometimes one must slow down in order to take it all in. Thursday's blockbuster news of the Denver Broncos signing quarterback Russell Wilson two a massive five-year extension has once again sent fans spinning. Pausing for a second allows...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving: "I Was A Nerd Way Before I Was An Athlete... In Fourth Grade, I'm Looking At The ROI On What NBA Players Make Per Year."
Kyrie Irving is truly one of the more complex individuals in the NBA today. He often plays by his own rules and doesn't particularly care too much about what other people might think about him. That was on full display when he stubbornly refused to take the vaccine despite it meaning he couldn't play home games for the Nets and it ultimately played some role in the team spectacularly falling apart in the postseason.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Where will Giants turn at LB after release of Blake Martinez?
The Giants released linebacker Blake Martinez on Thursday, cutting bait with a veteran starter days after the 53-man roster deadline. Even after restructuring his deal in the offseason, the new regime clearly didn't see enough to justify keeping Martinez. Where do the Giants turn now at linebacker? Tae Crowder entrenched...
Yardbarker
2x NBA Champion Says That He Has Been Blackballed By The NBA
View the original article to see embedded media. J.R. Smith is one of the most notable players in the history of the NBA for someone who has never made an All-Star Game. For the most part, he was a bench player over his 16 seasons in the league, but he was a very talented one.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Says Lakers First-Round Picks Are Considered The Most Valuable Picks In Trades: "If You Can Get Them Unprotected, Everybody Wants Those."
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that had a subpar season last year. Even with the presence of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the team went 33-49 and ended up missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers have been focused on revamping...
