Hilarious Tripadvisor Review of Wisconsin Hotel, ‘Drug Dealer Paradise’
Looking for a little getaway in Madison, Wi? There's one location where taking the kids and grandma, might not be a great idea. I stumbled across this hotel review on Tripadvisor and it was too good not to share. Apparently Aundrea R. stayed at this location and the atmosphere, the people and the goings on...not so nice.
Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again
MADISON, WIS., JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES RETURN TO DOOR-TO-DOOR MINISTRY AFTER 30-MONTH PANDEMIC PAUSE. Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program.
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
UW-Madison student who drowned in Lake Mendota remembered as ‘changemaker and innovator’
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison officials on Thursday confirmed that a man who drowned in Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago was a student at the university. The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man Thursday as 22-year-old Layne Hailu. In a remembrance post shared by UW-Madison the same day, university officials said Hailu had traveled from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to...
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store
Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar
On Thursday, police checked the IDs of 143 people at a bar in Madison, Wisconsin. Only six were of age.
Bird strike causes brief scare at Dubuque airport
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A bird strike caused a passenger jet to have to abort a landing and declare an emergency landing Sunday night at the Dubuque Regional Airport. Airport officials told TV9 the American Airlines flight from Chicago O’Hare into Dubuque struck a bird as it was approaching to land around 9:25 pm Sunday night. That forced the pilots to pull back up and circle back to try to land again. The airport declared an emergency landing as a precaution because of the bird strike, putting emergency vehicles on standby. Pilots were able to land the plane safely a few minutes later.
Wisconsin native flying high in an F16 fighter jet
She calls herself a Sconnie girl and is happy to be back home. Growing up in Wisconsin Zoe Davies has always been on a mission. She spent 15 years, away from Wisconsin after graduating high school, and attending the Air Force Academy. Today Major Zoe Davies is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot stationed at Truax Field in Madison.
WATCH: Tim Brando, Co-Broadcaster Completely Forget They’re on Live TV During Wisconsin’s ‘Jump Around’
Sometimes, when college football games get a little boring, you’ve got to create your own energy in the booth. Apparently, FOX Sports’ play-by-play man Tim Brando and analyst Spencer Tillman already knew that. Brando and Tillman shared a broadcast booth in Madison for Saturday’s Week 1 matchup between...
Madison East side home fire causes nearly $125,000 in damages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday night that left a home on the east side of Madison with about $125,000 in damages. Firefighters say they responded to the area shortly before 7 p.m., when a neighbor had called after noticing...
Man shot on Madison’s south side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries after being shot on Madison’s south side Sunday morning. Madison Police Department arrived on the scene at the 1200 block of Moorland Rd around 11:30 a.m. Police say this is not a random...
More than 100 people cited for underage drinking at downtown bar in single night
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police cited more than 100 people for underage drinking at a single campus-area bar Thursday night. Of the 143 people officers contacted at the bar, only six of them were 21 or older, according to an incident report. A spokesperson for the department said the Madison Police Department’s Central District Community Policing Team made the citations...
Madison man arrested after hours-long standoff in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police arrested a man on Saturday after an hours-long standoff who they said threatened his mother and officers. Police said that, on Friday, the man entered his mother’s apartment in the 50 block of Park Circle, threatened her, and demanded money. He did not live in that apartment. On Saturday, just after 1...
Wisconsin parents arrested after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl, morphine
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two parents from Madison, Wisconsin have been arrested on felony charges of Neglecting a Child for the July 2021 death of their 11-month-old. According to the Madison Police Department, officers began conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. After a ‘thorough investigation’, it was determined that the 11-month-old suffered an overdose due to the combined effect of Fentanyl and Morphine.
Raemisch Farm plan to go before City Council again Tuesday
The Madison City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to rezone the property at 4150 Packers Ave., also known as Raemisch Farm, following the unanimous approval of the Plan Commission last Monday. The proposal is the latest rendition of several by St. Louis-based Green Street Development to build...
Wisconsin's first TD of 2022 season comes in remarkable fashion
The Wisconsin Badgers opened the 2022 season against Illinois State Saturday night. With just over 2 minutes left in the first quarter, the game remained scoreless. However, that changed in a matter of minutes. Illinois State nearly drove the length of the field. On 3rd and 7 from the 10-yard...
Semi vs Cow Crash Closes Interstate
At 11:24 PM on Saturday September 03, 2022 a crash occurred on I-94 EB at I-94 EB Mile Marker. 147.5 in Monroe County near Tomah. Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a semi-tractor. trailer that had struck a cow in the roadway. The semi-tractor...
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man whose body was recovered from Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago. He was identified as Layne Hailu, and the Medical Examiner’s preliminary report found that the 22-year-old man had drowned. The...
1 arrested after explosion at Juneau Co. bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is in custody after firefighters respond early Thursday morning to an explosion at a bar in Juneau Co. According to the Lyndon Station Police Dept., firefighters were alerted around 1:20 a.m. to a fire and explosion at Beagles Bar. After they got the fire under control, investigators took over the scene after determined the cause of the explosion was suspicious.
