Joey Jones boots surprising Bayside Academy past Philip Rivers, St. Michael
Joey Jones’ 19-yard field goal with 45.9 seconds left gave Bayside Academy the lead for good as the Admirals held on to beat St. Michael 17-14 on Friday in Daphne. The game wasn’t over, however, until Ezra Sexton’s 50-yard field goal attempt as time expired went wide.
utv44.com
Game Recap 2022: St. Michael vs. Bayside Academy
To say Friday night's 4A Region 1 matchup against the Cardinals and the Admirals was electric would be an understatement. The home team struck first with freshman quarterback Sammy Dunn throwing 25 yards to Damien Tate. Just under 50 seconds in the first half, wide receiver Tait Moore rushed for 91 yards for a score to be up 14-0 at the half.
Daphne earns 1st victory of 2022 by shutting out Alma Bryant
Nick Clark ran 18 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns, and the Daphne defense limited Alma Bryant to only five first downs in a 25-0 road victory in Class 7A, Region 1 action Friday night. It’s Daphne’s first victory over the season. “It was a good win,”...
WEAR
Crestview High School football team bus involved in crash on I-10 in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- The Crestview High School football team was involved in a crash on I-10 in Milton Friday afternoon. The crash happened on I-10 westbound near Mile Marker 32 around 5:11 p.m. One football player was taken to the hospital following the crash, according to Crestview Head Coach Thomas...
Mobile Labor Day Parade returns
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You may not be laboring on this Labor Day but dozens of others are to carry on a Mobile tradition. The annual Labor Day parade returns for the first time since 2019. The annual Labor Day parade rolls just before 10 this morning at 9:50 from the Mobile Civic Center. It’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Local teen one step closer to kidney transplant
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “When I was a little girl, people used to come here to this park and throw coins in it and make wishes,” said Erica Watson. If Erica and her 15-year-old son Devin Smith had one wish, it would be for Devin to get a new kidney. The teen has been living with kidney disease since shortly after birth.
WPMI
Dress code controversy in Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Several of the new school system's female students are voicing their concern after many young women felt shamed by some faculty members at a school assembly held Monday. Several of the female students feel the schools dress code is not fair across the board....
utv44.com
Daily scattered thunderstorms
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scattered thunderstorms will cover about half of the area each afternoon this week, but the mornings are looking mainly dry with fairly slim rain chances before noon each day. Highs will top off in the upper 80s to near 90 today, tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs...
CoastAL project phase 1 nearly complete
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– The CoastAL project has been in the works for a little over a year now and Phase I is almost complete. While the project is split into three phases, Phase I is starting to be wrapped up, owner of CoastAL, John McInnis told WKRG News 5 there are some final touches […]
WKRG
TROPICS: Tracking Danielle, Earl, and a Tropical Wave
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking two active named storms and a possible development in the eastern Atlantic as we near closer to the peak of hurricane season. One is Hurricane Danielle that is continuing to shift off to the northeast and away from the United States. It is expected to see a bit of strengthening over the next day or so, but it will stay as a category one hurricane before weakening. The second is Tropical Storm Earl which is northwest of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to track to the north-northeast into the Atlantic, but this system could see strengthening over the next several days into a major hurricane. The third system is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic and has a low chance of formation.
WKRG
Adopt this terrier with cute ears
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier mix named Eliot. Eliot’s owner died, and the owner’s wife could not care for him. He is a happy, curious, typical terrier. He’s very interested in what is going on outside, and he would be interested in what you are doing! He loves people, and he is a great little guy. He is crate- trained and we believe him to be housetrained.
fox5atlanta.com
‘Oh my gosh!’: Curious golden retriever in Alabama spooks manatees — and herself
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. - "Oh my gosh!" shouted Sage Taylor, as she saw the water surrounding her golden retriever Flip erupt into a splashing frenzy Monday. A few minutes prior, Taylor and Flip had noticed a herd of about 8-10 manatees swimming in the waters off of Orange Beach, Alabama. However, observing the marine mammals from afar wasn’t enough for Flip.
Faith Time: Labor in the Bible
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly discussion of matters of Faith. Tomorrow is Labor Day where we honor American workers and what they’ve accomplished. We’re joined by 3 Circle church Midtown campus pastor Micah Gaston to talk about the origins of work in the Bible. Guest: God created the first human beings […]
Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. More News from WRBL Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue […]
Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Tiger sharks
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including tiger sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But […]
Blue Angels to perform at NAS Pensacola Homecoming Air Show
Video above is footage from a recent Blue Angels airshow in Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels will close the 2022 season at the Homecoming Air Show on board Naval Air Station Pensacola in November, according to NAS Pensacola. The air show will celebrate the theme: 100 Years of Carrier Aviation, this year. […]
WEAR
Tate High grad accused of rigging homecoming election intends to file lawsuit
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Emily Grover, the Tate High School grad accused of rigging the 2020 homecoming queen election, intends to file a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Escambia County Public Schools. In the Notice of Intent, Grover claims she was falsely arrested and her civil...
utv44.com
Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for man out of Saraland
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The Saraland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Travis Sapp. Mr. Sapp is a 40-year-old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen on August 31, around 8:000 pm in...
WKRG
Manhattan Calzone at Semmes House of Pizza
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Semmes House of Pizza. Chris Brill will be showing John how to make their Manhattan Calzone. He starts by using one of their house made dough rounds and stretching it to about 10 inches. Next, the dough is filled with their supreme mix of pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives. This mixture is kept together by a combination of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Fold the dough over the mixture, remove the air and cut off excess dough. The calzone then goes into the pizza oven for 3 minutes and its ready to serve.
In Alabama’s battle of beach bridges, ALDOT sticking with Gulf Shores project
The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to advertise soon for bids on the construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores. The move comes as negotiators with the Baldwin Beach Express Company (BCBC), the private operators of a 22-year-old toll bridge in Orange Beach, are pitching a toll-free option for all Baldwin County residents. That agreement would be in place only if no new bridge is built over the Intercoastal Waterway between the W.C. Holmes Bridge (Alabama State Route 59) and the Beach Express Bridge for the next 50 years.
