Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thetigercu.com
Clemson announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule
Clemson men’s basketball recently announced its 2022-2023 non-conference schedule, beginning with an exhibition game against Benedict on Nov. 2. It consists of twelve games total, half of which are set to take place in Littlejohn Coliseum, including the home opener against The Citadel on Nov. 7. One of the...
thetigercu.com
No. 1 Clemson shuts out South Carolina for third consecutive win
The No. 1-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team continued its streak of dominance in Columbia on Friday night. Fueled by a late goal from midfielder Alvaro Gomez and a shutdown performance from Trevor Manion in goal, the Tigers came away with a 1-0 victory over in-state rival South Carolina. The...
thetigercu.com
Will Shipley wants to prove Tigers are their ‘true self again’ in opener
Clemson running back Will Shipley is ready to prove the doubters wrong. Speaking to the media on Sept. 1, Shipley covered all bases on what to expect at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Monday night when the Tigers play Georgia Tech. After defeating the Yellow Jackets 14-8 when the two teams...
thetigercu.com
K.J. Henry and the Tigers 'want to prove' they belong in 2022
Clemson kicks off its 2022 season on Monday, and according to K.J. Henry, the Tigers are back in the groove of what they’re known for: winning. Slated to start at one of the defensive end spots against Georgia Tech, Henry believes the Tigers have a different attitude for 2022 after losing "the appreciation of what it takes to win" last season.
Comments / 0