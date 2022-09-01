Read full article on original website
thetigercu.com
Clemson announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule
Clemson men’s basketball recently announced its 2022-2023 non-conference schedule, beginning with an exhibition game against Benedict on Nov. 2. It consists of twelve games total, half of which are set to take place in Littlejohn Coliseum, including the home opener against The Citadel on Nov. 7. One of the...
thetigercu.com
No. 1 Clemson shuts out South Carolina for third consecutive win
The No. 1-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team continued its streak of dominance in Columbia on Friday night. Fueled by a late goal from midfielder Alvaro Gomez and a shutdown performance from Trevor Manion in goal, the Tigers came away with a 1-0 victory over in-state rival South Carolina. The...
thetigercu.com
Will Shipley wants to prove Tigers are their ‘true self again’ in opener
Clemson running back Will Shipley is ready to prove the doubters wrong. Speaking to the media on Sept. 1, Shipley covered all bases on what to expect at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Monday night when the Tigers play Georgia Tech. After defeating the Yellow Jackets 14-8 when the two teams...
towncarolina.com
Unlikely Icon: Dean Cox On Becoming ‘The Hat’
Greenville’s Dean Cox says he never set out to become “The Hat,” a Clemson superfan with thousands of social media followers who is a fixture at athletics events. The bright orange cowboy hat once belonged to the late Grady Miller, an Upstate businessman who bought the hat and wore it to the 1981 Orange Bowl—Clemson’s first national championship in football.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lumpkin County routs Franklin County 48-0
DAHLONEGA, Ga. - Lumpkin County scored 41 first half points on their way to the first 3-0 start in 20 years Friday night as they took down Franklin County 48-0 at the Burial Grounds. Cooper Scott got things going for the Indians with 8:48 to play in the first with...
Georgia gubernatorial candidates casting blame for Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats are quickly seizing upon Wellstar’s sudden announcement it was closing Atlanta Medical Center as a top campaign issue in the November elections. A group of Democrats led by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gathered across the street from AMC and blamed the closing on Republican...
nowhabersham.com
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away
PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium
Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
Upper SC State Fair kicks off at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway
The Upper South Carolina State Fair kicked off Thursday evening at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
accesswdun.com
Former GSP Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered Sept. 11 in White County
White County resident Benny Bridges dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives. Bridges died Thursday, Sept. 1, at age 82 following an extended illness. Born in Madison County, he was a member of the Commerce...
FOX Carolina
Danielle becomes first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Danielle is now the first storm of the season to reach hurricane strength. As of 11:00 AM EDT Friday, Danielle maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph as the system continues a nearly-stationary drift over the northern Atlantic Ocean. This comes nearly 24 hours after the system was officially named a tropical storm on Thursday.
nowhabersham.com
Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia
The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued
Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
Final 8 p.m. sunset in Atlanta until April happens this weekend
ATLANTA — The days are getting shorter. The final 8 p.m. sunset until April is Saturday, Sept. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The next sunset at 8 p.m. or later is not until Apr. 4, 2023, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
CBS 46
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event Wednesday and is looking to hire Certified Nursing Assistants.
fox5atlanta.com
Flash Flood Warnings expire in north Georgia counties
Two Flash Flood Warnings encompassing north Georgia counties have expired. The National Weather Service canceled a Flash Flood Warning in Lumpkin and Union counties just before noon on Saturday. A Flash Flood Warning issued for areas of Rabun County and Stephens County in northeastern Georgia expired as-planned at 11:15 a.m....
Jonathan Denham, 41, Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a two-car crash that left 1 driver dead. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday morning on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County.
accesswdun.com
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office 4th Annual Bushbond
Get your running shoes ready. The 4th Annual Stephens County Sheriff’s Bushbond will take place in Toccoa on September 24. The Bushbond is part of the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office annual fundraiser for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes and is a 10k and 5k run followed by a brief awards ceremony.
