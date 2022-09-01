ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

thetigercu.com

Clemson announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule

Clemson men’s basketball recently announced its 2022-2023 non-conference schedule, beginning with an exhibition game against Benedict on Nov. 2. It consists of twelve games total, half of which are set to take place in Littlejohn Coliseum, including the home opener against The Citadel on Nov. 7. One of the...
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

No. 1 Clemson shuts out South Carolina for third consecutive win

The No. 1-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team continued its streak of dominance in Columbia on Friday night. Fueled by a late goal from midfielder Alvaro Gomez and a shutdown performance from Trevor Manion in goal, the Tigers came away with a 1-0 victory over in-state rival South Carolina. The...
towncarolina.com

Unlikely Icon: Dean Cox On Becoming ‘The Hat’

Greenville’s Dean Cox says he never set out to become “The Hat,” a Clemson superfan with thousands of social media followers who is a fixture at athletics events. The bright orange cowboy hat once belonged to the late Grady Miller, an Upstate businessman who bought the hat and wore it to the 1981 Orange Bowl—Clemson’s first national championship in football.
CLEMSON, SC
accesswdun.com

Football: Lumpkin County routs Franklin County 48-0

DAHLONEGA, Ga. - Lumpkin County scored 41 first half points on their way to the first 3-0 start in 20 years Friday night as they took down Franklin County 48-0 at the Burial Grounds. Cooper Scott got things going for the Indians with 8:48 to play in the first with...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Anderson County farmer awarded 2021 Order of Palmetto passes away

PELZER, S.C. — Tom Trantham, an Upstate dairy farmer, passed away Saturday morning, according to his family. Trantham, known as "Hay Tom" and then "Farmer Tom," owned Happy Cow Creamery, in Pelzer. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in February 2021, which is the state's highest honor.
PELZER, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium

Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Danielle becomes first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Danielle is now the first storm of the season to reach hurricane strength. As of 11:00 AM EDT Friday, Danielle maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph as the system continues a nearly-stationary drift over the northern Atlantic Ocean. This comes nearly 24 hours after the system was officially named a tropical storm on Thursday.
GREENVILLE, SC
nowhabersham.com

Flood Watch in effect for extreme Northeast Georgia

The NWS in Greenville has issued a Flood Watch for Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin and Hart Counties. The watch is in effect until Sunday evening. Much of the watch area received 3-6″ of rain early Saturday and more heavy rain is possible. This could result in some flooding and flash flooding issues overnight and on Sunday.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Flash Flood Warnings expire in north Georgia counties

Two Flash Flood Warnings encompassing north Georgia counties have expired. The National Weather Service canceled a Flash Flood Warning in Lumpkin and Union counties just before noon on Saturday. A Flash Flood Warning issued for areas of Rabun County and Stephens County in northeastern Georgia expired as-planned at 11:15 a.m....
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Stephens County Sheriff’s Office 4th Annual Bushbond

Get your running shoes ready. The 4th Annual Stephens County Sheriff’s Bushbond will take place in Toccoa on September 24. The Bushbond is part of the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office annual fundraiser for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes and is a 10k and 5k run followed by a brief awards ceremony.
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA

