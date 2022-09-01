Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: C & P Coffee’s Food Bank-benefiting garden party
A beautiful afternoon in the garden at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), all for a good cause – benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank. Hosts Pete and Cameron Moores open their coffeehouse for countless community events and organized this one to help the WSFB’s mission to keep people fed and housed.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE LABOR DAY 2022: Notes for today
–West Seattle Water Taxi is also on a Sunday schedule. –Sound Transit buses and light rail are on Sunday schedules too. -If you’re going to an area of the city with pay-station street parking, note that there’s no charge today. -Check traffic cams here. -13 days until the...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: Puget Ridge Edible Park concert next Saturday
Summer’s not over yet! Another chance to enjoy music in a local park is happening one week from today. That’s local folk musician Thaddeus Spae, who’ll be performing at Puget Ridge Edible Park next Saturday (September 10th). Got the announcement today from Stu Hennessey on behalf of the PREP crew. It’s a celebration of the harvest season at this local park devoted to growing food. All are welcome – to listen, dance, and/or just walk through the PREP gardens – starting at 3 pm nextSaturday, 5265 18th SW.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE ART: HPIC’s final pre-bridge-reopening A-boards
SW Holden, between 16th SW and Highland Park Way SW, just might be the West Seattle street most burdened by bridge-detour traffic these past 2 1/2 years. But a group of artists affiliated with the Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden) chose to try to lighten the spirits of pass-through drivers and riders rather than resenting them, by installing roadside A-board art. Now – exactly two weeks before the bridge’s scheduled September 18th reopening – they’ve done it one more time. Here’s the announcement and photos:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Labor Day weekend, day 2
(Lincoln Park, photographed by Sally Mosher) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening (and not) today:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: No announced street work today; please let us know if you spot anything happening!. CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s...
westseattleblog.com
REMINDER! C & P Coffee garden party Sunday to help West Seattle Food Bank
Tomorrow’s the day and tickets are still available, so we are reminding you about the Sunday afternoon garden party at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank. WSFB’s work helps people stay housed as well as fed. The “We Love West Seattle” party is set for 3 pm to 6 pm Sunday. $45 gets you a sandwich from food truck Now Make Me A Sandwich plus a drink. Live music too! You can get your ticket(s) here while they last.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Labor Day weekend begins
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:. *Eastbound lanes of the Spokane Street Viaduct will be closed 8 am-4 pm today, as previewed here. *By 7 am today, crews...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Salon closes, blames burglary
Last week, in discussion following our Crime Watch story noting three West Seattle business burglaries, a commenter said they’d seen security video online of a fourth, at Cuts Hair Salon on the ground floor of Charlestown Center. They said it happened August 26th. As shown in our photo above, the salon’s rear door is still boarded up – and today the salon sent customers an announcement that it has permanently closed. Thanks to the many people who forwarded it to us – here’s what the announcement says:
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Delridge – September 2, 2022 4:57 pm
Lost dog found in west Seattle on Delridge Way near pearls tea and coffee. Finding a shelter to take him to. Has chip but petlink cannot find the #.
westseattleblog.com
SDOT DIRECTOR NOMINEE: ‘One of my first areas of focus will be bridges’
BRIDGES: Seattle is a city connected by bridges and the city has suffered from the closure of the West Seattle Bridge during the past two years. How will you apply in Seattle your experience upgrading or building bridges in LA?. a. Before voters consider a renewal of the multi-year property...
westseattleblog.com
OVER WEST SEATTLE: State Patrol plane flying loops
In the past few minutes we’ve had multiple inquiries about a plane circling the Pigeon Point area. It’s since moved on, but a little research revealed it’s a plane we’ve seen/heard in similar circumstances before. That’s a Flightradar24 screengrab showing the loops and circles the plane,...
westseattleblog.com
STRIKE? Here’s who’s saying what tonight in Seattle school standoff
Will Wednesday bring the start of classes or the start of a strike in Seattle Public Schools? As of tonight that’s not settled yet. Here’s who’s saying what:. Josh September 4, 2022 (8:37 pm) Sounds like SPS is trying to find a reasonable path out of this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen bikes, scooter to watch for; van break-in
I live at the top of 29th Ave SW as you go up the hill from Brandon (by the south side of the golf course). My house is past a “Road End” sign, so a person would not be in my driveway by accident. You cannot see my garage from the road. (In other words I feel that my house has been cased and watched)
westseattleblog.com
About that smoke: Vehicle fire on 99 in South Park
Molly September 2, 2022 (11:01 pm) Drove past on southbound 99 literally as they opened the one traffic lane again. It was a semi truck that got completely burned. It appeared to be on the side of the road. There incidentally is a homeless encampment within 20 feet of where the firefighters put out the fire. Any word on how the fire started?
westseattleblog.com
FOOTBALL: West Seattle HS kicks off season with win
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) West Seattle High School senior quarterback Axel Johnson, #9, got the first and only Wildcat touchdown in Friday night’s game against Renton – and that’s all they needed for a win. The TD came toward the end of the first half, and 7-0 is where Head Coach Jeff Scott‘s Wildcats stood going into the second half.
westseattleblog.com
CONTRACT TALKS: Seattle Public Schools wants mediation with educators’ union
10:20 PM: As reported here Wednesday, the Seattle Education Association says its members are voting online all weekend on whether to authorize a strike. Their contract expired two days ago. Tonight, Seattle Public Schools says it has sent families a letter warning that a delay in the start of classes – currently set for Wednesday (September 7th) – is “possible.” With a copy of that letter, the district sent this statement to media:
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Flipped-van crash on 16th SW
6:32 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the 7900 block of 16th SW. Avoid the area. First engine on scene says it’s a “car on its top.” Updates to come. 6:36 PM: The callout is being downsized because nobody’s trapped after...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business-burglary attempt; charges filed in park assault, stolen-vehicle cases
West Seattle Crime Watch reader report tonight, followed by charges filed in two cases:. BUSINESS-BURGLARY ATTEMPT: From Peel & Press proprietor Dan Austin:. Someone pried the lock off my back door last night at Peel & Press. They were unable to gain entry to the building. Yet another expense that won’t be covered by insurance…
westseattleblog.com
FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts Franklin Pierce for season opener
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) #2, senior Demiko Bousely, scored Chief Sealth International High School‘s first touchdown of the year in this afternoon’s season-opening game vs. Franklin Pierce. That came midway through the second quarter, after FP had gone out to a 14-0 lead. Playing at Nino Cantu...
Comments / 0