If things keep going the way they are for OM System right now, then I’ll be very happy. The company has been working on improving their cameras like the OM System OM1, and the more we use it the more we’re convinced. Lots of folks won’t believe what Micro Four Thirds can do for them. But honestly, there isn’t a lot of complain about. The OM System OM1 is one of the most innovative cameras on the market, and using it in Pro Capture Mode really proves it. So we updated our OM System OM1 review to reflect that.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 7 DAYS AGO