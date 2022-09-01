Read full article on original website
Godox Lux Junior Review. One of the Best Flashes We’ve Used
Years ago, Fujifilm made a small flash for photographers that folks didn’t purchase because it was too weak. There was demand for one when doing street photography, but for years the modern camera industry didn’t have anything to offer. Then Godox launched the Lux Junior: a small flash designed for street photography and a bunch of other uses. The Godox Lux Junior has a retro design and a fairly simple interface to use. And best of all, it’s powerful enough.
Finally! New Sigma 20mm F1.4 DG DN Art Is Made for Mirrorless
Sigma’s Art series primes are favored by photographers who love the mix of sharpness and punchy, saturated colors. But, now, one of the series’ most iconic DSLR lenses is finally making its way into the mirrorless world. The Sigma 20mm f1.4 DG DN Art brings the company’s DSLR prime into mirrorless, launching with the option for E-Mount or L-Mount. While these mounts have other wide-angle options, like the DSLR version, Sigma is once again the only 20mm f1.4 full-frame lens available.
The Sony A1 Keeps Getting Better
The flagship Sony a1 remains at the top of many photographers’ wishlists. Its initial debut was met with excitement and awe. It was apparent that Sony had returned to its quest for innovation. On paper, the tech specs were a marvel. In real-world tests, the a1 performed as everyone hoped it would. How should it be improved?
Your Phone’s Camera Can’t: Photographing Sports Like Professional Photographers
If there is something that your smartphone definitely can’t photograph well, it’s sports. Sports photography is the passion of so many people. Reviews Editor Hillary Grigonis regularly documents her kids playing sports. And we know that lots of you want to share those incredible snippets of action on social media. So if you want to seriously get into photographing sports, just know that your phone just isn’t going to cut it.
The Canon EOS R7 Has a Feature We’ve Wanted for a While
There isn’t really a whole lot that the Canon EOS R7 got recently. But what has happened is surely worth noting. First off, the biggest update to the Canon EOS R7 in the recent firmware release has to do with cloud processing of images. That’s all that we know of. However, we’re actually more excited by the fact that Canon is finally doing something we’ve wanted for a long time.
Get the Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 G2 for $100 Off
In our review, the only thing that held us back from giving the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 an Editor’s Choice Award was the fact that it has a bigger brother. See for yourself in our review! If you’re looking for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers that use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the search for a good, small prime lens. If that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
You Can Win a Tamron Lens and a Lot More When You Become a Member!
If you subscribe to our membership, you’ll be automatically entered in to win a Tamron lens! We’re really happy people are loving the banner-ad free Phoblographer! And we’re keeping up with our promise. This time around, we’ve got another giveaway happening exclusively for our subscribers. If you’ve already purchased our subscription through our app, then you’re already entered in the drawing to get some big things. But if you haven’t bought our $24.99/year subscription, you’ll want to. Here are the details you need to know.
Our Canon EOS R5 Review Update Has Fascinating Feedback
There aren’t many cameras I’ve seen generate as much internet hate as the Canon EOS R5. A ton of it came from the Sony audience. I’ve been using the camera for years, and it’s incredible. In some ways, I find it better than the Sony a1. And the EOS R5 continues to get updates via firmware. So we’ve included notes from our Canon EOS R5 review update for you after the jump.
There’s a Special Sony Flash Sale Going On
Until August 14th, there’s a Sony flash sale going on. Want some new glass? Come get it! Considering a new camera? Well, this is probably the best time to get one and will be for a while before the holidays. The Sony a7r IV is $500 off. the Sony a7 III is $200 off. And then there are discounts on G Master lenses too. Take a look at the roundup after the break.
Our Olympus EM1 Mk III Review Got an Important Update
Back in 2020, we reviewed the Olympus EM1 Mk III and awarded it four out of five stars. Since then, it’s received a few firmware updates, so we’ve updated the review of the camera. It has since been succeeded by the OM System OM1, which we really love. While it’s it’s not great at everything, there are a few things about the EM1 Mk III that still make it a great camera. The trend these days is that so many cameras can be great at everything. But if you’re an owner of the EM1 Mk III, we think you’ll like some of the updates.
Wissem Nasraoui Feels That Any Camera Can Make Great Images
“Sometimes we don’t realise that we have treasures in our hands,” says Doha-based photographer Wissem Nasraoui about how we lust after newer camera gear, ignoring what we currently have. Using a Micro Four Thirds camera that’s over a decade old, he’s consistently learning new techniques while pushing the limitations of his Olympus Pen EP-1.
OM System 12-40mm F2.8 Pro II Review: The New Workhorse?
In 2013, we reviewed the Olympus 12-40mm f2.8 PRO lens. Nearly a decade later, the company has introduced the OM System 12-40mm f2.8 Pro II. In terms of specs and usability, not a lot has changed. It’s around the same weight, still has the same aperture blades, and retains many of the same specs as the original lens. What’s different? Honestly, it doesn’t seem like much. However, it’s now insanely weather resistant and feels like it focuses much faster.
Dear Fujifilm, Please Double Down on the Future of GFX.
Fujifilm has quickly become one of my favorite camera systems to shoot with. Their color science works impeccably well for my fashion and portraiture work. Plus, they have been on a mission to make medium format more accessible than ever. Annie Leibovitz is among the more notable photographers to have made the switch to GFX.
Why the Canon R5 Firmware Is Amazing So Far
Long-time Canon users have probably noticed a shift in the brand strategy as of late, especially when it comes to Canon firmware updates. Dear old Canon has sometimes left a bitter taste in peoples’ mouths with repeated launches of products aimed at a specific market segment while ensuring it will never compete or cannibalize another segment. It was challenging to get a perfect all-arounder as most popular features tended to come at the expense of others. They wanted you to get multiple pieces of equipment instead of just one. But the Canon R5 Firmware updates are showing us something different.
The Best Full Frame Cameras for Portraits Under $3,000
If you want to get affordable full-frame cameras, then you’ve come to the right place. Cameras for portraits can be had much cheaper for sure, but if you want great tech in a full-frame body, you’ll need to reach for these. We went into our Reviews Index and found a bunch of great current cameras for portraits on the market. Dive in with us!
We Used the OM System OM1 to Capture Awesome Photos of Birds Fighting
If things keep going the way they are for OM System right now, then I’ll be very happy. The company has been working on improving their cameras like the OM System OM1, and the more we use it the more we’re convinced. Lots of folks won’t believe what Micro Four Thirds can do for them. But honestly, there isn’t a lot of complain about. The OM System OM1 is one of the most innovative cameras on the market, and using it in Pro Capture Mode really proves it. So we updated our OM System OM1 review to reflect that.
These Canon EF Lenses Would Be Amazing as RF Lenses
There are some Canon EF lenses that should really make a comeback in RF lens format. While they’ve trailed behind much of the competition for the past couple of years, they are still good. Now that every lens manufacturer makes the same lenses, it’s time for something different. And we think there are specific pieces of glass that would stand out a lot from the rest if they made a return. So we’re going to list a few that we really want to see get new life as Canon RF lenses.
Hypnotic Photos, Gigantic Lens: Canon RF 800mm F5.6 L Review
Extreme telephotos aren’t easy to find. A reach like 800mm was just a dream when full frame mirrorless cameras first started trickling out. But the new Canon RF 800mm f5.6 L IS USM changes that, bringing a big reach to the eye-AF-equipped bodies like the EOS R3. If the reach doesn’t impress, the stabilization will. With 4.5 stops of stabilization, it’s possible to actually make photographs with this giant lens handheld.
It’s the Last Day for the Tamron Lens Rebates!
The Tamron lens rebates end tonight! If you’re looking for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers that use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the search for a good, small prime lens. Well, if that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
It Will Make You Nostalgic: Godox Lux Senior Flash Review
If you’re someone who began their photography with digital cameras, we can safely say you’ve probably never used a flash that looks like this. With a precise aim to be an eye-catching conversation starter, the Godox Lux Senior is a pocket-sized flash that looks great when opened up. It can be a bit daunting to use for beginners, but I doubt this product is aimed at them. You need to work within and around the flash’s limitations to get the best out of it. Overall, it’s probably something you’d use for the joy of challenging yourself than as a professional accessory.
