ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

These brothers want to create a world where we can invest in other humans. Is that a good idea?

What if you could invest in human beings instead of companies?. The Liberman brothers, Daniil and David, want to create a world where you can do just that. Last year, the brothers and their two sisters, Maria and Anna, incorporated themselves as Libermans Co., a holding company that has all their assets, debts and profits, and investments. So far they are valued at $400 million and hope to be listed on the stock market by 2023. The idea sparked another one. What if other people could do this?
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Smartsheet Acquires Outfit Bolstering Its Industry-Leading Digital Asset Management Platform Brandfolder

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, has acquired brand management, templating and creative automation platform, Outfit, deepening the company’s investment into its industry-leading digital asset management (DAM) offering, Brandfolder by Smartsheet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005813/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy