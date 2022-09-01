Read full article on original website
Related
An AI startup is selling tech to let call center agents change their accents. They say it's to protect workers from racism, but critics say it's a form of 'digital whitening.'
Tech company Sanas has been accused of racism for its 'accent translation' technology. But some call center agents say it could make their jobs easier.
Have fun, collaborate: how to create an inclusive working environment in tech
Creating a culture that recognises different approaches to office life has many benefits – for staff and employers
Increased flexibility and competition: how fintech innovation helps businesses grow
Cloud-powered fintech companies are transforming the speed and agility of business
Fast Company
These brothers want to create a world where we can invest in other humans. Is that a good idea?
What if you could invest in human beings instead of companies?. The Liberman brothers, Daniil and David, want to create a world where you can do just that. Last year, the brothers and their two sisters, Maria and Anna, incorporated themselves as Libermans Co., a holding company that has all their assets, debts and profits, and investments. So far they are valued at $400 million and hope to be listed on the stock market by 2023. The idea sparked another one. What if other people could do this?
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Fighting fundraising fears, XaaS CS strategy, the ‘collapse’ of VC
Pre-COVID, most journeys started with a shipwide safety drill where passengers assembled, donned life vests and learned what to do in an emergency. The ocean has an average depth of 2.3 miles, yet these rehearsals were always a calm affair. You’re starting a vacation; what could possibly go wrong?
‘Look for the bottlenecks’: when, and when not, to automate in business
Though automation can reduce time, effort and cost, as well as manual error, it’s not always the right thing to do. These golden rules will help you decide whether to take the leap
Smartsheet Acquires Outfit Bolstering Its Industry-Leading Digital Asset Management Platform Brandfolder
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, has acquired brand management, templating and creative automation platform, Outfit, deepening the company’s investment into its industry-leading digital asset management (DAM) offering, Brandfolder by Smartsheet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005813/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0