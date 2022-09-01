ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

goshockers.com

Shockers Bounce Back, Sweep Northern Colorado

OMAHA, Neb. -- Wichita State held a potent Northern Colorado attack to a .144 hitting percentage, rolling past the defending Big Sky champions 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 on Friday night at Baxter Arena. The match featured just two lead changes, both early in the first set, as the Shockers (3-2) controlled...
Shockers Dominate JK Gold Classic

AUGUSTA, Kan. – The Wichita State men and women opened the cross country season with dominant quad meet wins Saturday morning at the JK Gold Classic, sweeping the team and individual titles. The women scored a perfect 15 points and the men cleaned up with just 16 points. "Sometimes...
