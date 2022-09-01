ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

247Sports

Wisconsin releases injury report for Week 2

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers will be shorthanded in the secondary again this week, as sophomore safety Hunter Wohler (left leg) will miss the home contest against Washington State. Wohler started opposite fifth-year senior John Torchio in a 38-0 victory over Illinois State on Saturday. He made three...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI has prediction for Washington State-Wisconsin in Week 2

ESPN’s FPI has predicted the winners of the Week 2 games. Wisconsin is playing Washington State at home. The Badgers beat Illinois State by a score of 38-0 in Week 1. Braelon Allen looks like he hasn’t changed a bit. Allen had 148 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on 14 carries. Graham Mertz threw the ball a lot to Chimere Dike, who finished the game with 106 yards receiving and 1 touchdown.
PULLMAN, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin's first TD of 2022 season comes in remarkable fashion

The Wisconsin Badgers opened the 2022 season against Illinois State Saturday night. With just over 2 minutes left in the first quarter, the game remained scoreless. However, that changed in a matter of minutes. Illinois State nearly drove the length of the field. On 3rd and 7 from the 10-yard...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman get carried away during Wisconsin's 'Jump Around' tradition

Everyone loves the “Jump Around” tradition at Wisconsin. And it looks like the FOX broadcast team of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman can be added to that group of people. During the first Jump Around of 2022, the FOX crew was on hand for Wisconsin’s matchup against Illinois State. As the fans in Camp Randall Stadium went nuts, so did Brando and Tillman.
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
nbc15.com

Season opener is first Badger game featuring the new South End Zone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first UW Badger football game featured a completed South End Zone at Camp Randall for a VIP fan experience. The recently completed construction project features a seating section with new views and an indoor lounge area with accessible food and beverage. UW Athletics senior associate...
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday

WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Welcome autumn with these 32 events in September

The hit Broadway musical from writer Tina Fey is on stage at The Overture Center For the Arts for six days as a part of a national tour. Sept. 1-4, matinee and evening showings, Overture Center for the Arts, overture.org/tickets-events/2021-22-season/mean-girls/. El Mercadito de Centro. After two years off due to...
MADISON, WI
WSAW

1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
LYNDON STATION, WI
captimes.com

Raemisch Farm plan to go before City Council again Tuesday

The Madison City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to rezone the property at 4150 Packers Ave., also known as Raemisch Farm, following the unanimous approval of the Plan Commission last Monday. The proposal is the latest rendition of several by St. Louis-based Green Street Development to build...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

247Sports

