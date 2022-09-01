Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech Rights
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Wisconsin releases injury report for Week 2
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers will be shorthanded in the secondary again this week, as sophomore safety Hunter Wohler (left leg) will miss the home contest against Washington State. Wohler started opposite fifth-year senior John Torchio in a 38-0 victory over Illinois State on Saturday. He made three...
ESPN's FPI has prediction for Washington State-Wisconsin in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has predicted the winners of the Week 2 games. Wisconsin is playing Washington State at home. The Badgers beat Illinois State by a score of 38-0 in Week 1. Braelon Allen looks like he hasn’t changed a bit. Allen had 148 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on 14 carries. Graham Mertz threw the ball a lot to Chimere Dike, who finished the game with 106 yards receiving and 1 touchdown.
Wisconsin's first TD of 2022 season comes in remarkable fashion
The Wisconsin Badgers opened the 2022 season against Illinois State Saturday night. With just over 2 minutes left in the first quarter, the game remained scoreless. However, that changed in a matter of minutes. Illinois State nearly drove the length of the field. On 3rd and 7 from the 10-yard...
Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman get carried away during Wisconsin's 'Jump Around' tradition
Everyone loves the “Jump Around” tradition at Wisconsin. And it looks like the FOX broadcast team of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman can be added to that group of people. During the first Jump Around of 2022, the FOX crew was on hand for Wisconsin’s matchup against Illinois State. As the fans in Camp Randall Stadium went nuts, so did Brando and Tillman.
Season opener is first Badger game featuring the new South End Zone
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first UW Badger football game featured a completed South End Zone at Camp Randall for a VIP fan experience. The recently completed construction project features a seating section with new views and an indoor lounge area with accessible food and beverage. UW Athletics senior associate...
Wisconsin volleyball shows support for Duke volleyball player during home opener
It was a night full of celebration for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. The Badgers raised their 2021 national championship banner and received their rings to commemorate their accomplishments. They welcomed back last season’s stars — the ones who aren’t still on the team, at least.
WATCH: Tim Brando, Co-Broadcaster Completely Forget They're on Live TV During Wisconsin's 'Jump Around'
Sometimes, when college football games get a little boring, you’ve got to create your own energy in the booth. Apparently, FOX Sports’ play-by-play man Tim Brando and analyst Spencer Tillman already knew that. Brando and Tillman shared a broadcast booth in Madison for Saturday’s Week 1 matchup between...
Wisconsin DNR needs your help collecting milkweed seedpods
Residents across Wisconsin are being asked to keep an eye out for wild common milkweed seedpods. If you do spot them, you are asked to collect the pods.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Schools in 3 more Wis. counties 'non-compliant' for required violence drills
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from an open records request from the Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety lists 51 schools in three south central Wisconsin counties that are considered non-compliant when it comes to planning, practicing and submitting summaries for school violence drills. “I think there’s...
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations 'likely'
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday
WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
'We're rather stymied': Tenney Locks closure muddies waters for MSCR pontoons, boaters' plans
MADISON, Wis.- If you were hoping to get the boat or pontoon out onto the Yahara River between Madison’s 2 lakes for one last summer ride — you’re out of luck. Dane County has closed Tenney Locks for the rest of the year after it was damaged by an electrical storm.
Hilarious Tripadvisor Review of Wisconsin Hotel, 'Drug Dealer Paradise'
Looking for a little getaway in Madison, Wi? There's one location where taking the kids and grandma, might not be a great idea. I stumbled across this hotel review on Tripadvisor and it was too good not to share. Apparently Aundrea R. stayed at this location and the atmosphere, the people and the goings on...not so nice.
'They want us scared': UW nurses claim hospital management responding to strike plans with 'intimidation'
Since they announced their plans to strike last week UW nurses claimed Thursday hospital management has met their desire to have their union recognized with intimidation.
Evers' appointed Dane County sheriff photographed partying with convicted pedophile
That’s what Barrett’s Republican challenger, Detective Anthony Hamilton, wants to know. Hamilton says Barrett owes the public and particularly sexual assault victims an apology. “Sheriff Barrett’s actions are a slap in the face to every law enforcement officer and victim of sexual assault in Dane County,” Hamilton said....
Welcome autumn with these 32 events in September
The hit Broadway musical from writer Tina Fey is on stage at The Overture Center For the Arts for six days as a part of a national tour. Sept. 1-4, matinee and evening showings, Overture Center for the Arts, overture.org/tickets-events/2021-22-season/mean-girls/. El Mercadito de Centro. After two years off due to...
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
Raemisch Farm plan to go before City Council again Tuesday
The Madison City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to rezone the property at 4150 Packers Ave., also known as Raemisch Farm, following the unanimous approval of the Plan Commission last Monday. The proposal is the latest rendition of several by St. Louis-based Green Street Development to build...
