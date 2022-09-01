ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

goccusports.com

Chanticleers Drop Sunday Contest to Campbell

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women's soccer team battled but fell at home to Campbell 2-1 in a non-conference matchup at the CCU Soccer Stadium on Sunday night. With the loss, CCU drops to 0-3-2 overall on the season, while Campbell improves to 2-3-1 overall with the victory.
CONWAY, SC
madehoops.com

Isaiah Coleman Commits To Charleston

2023 | 6-5 Guard | Team Loaded (3SSB) & Word of God Christian Academy (NC) Coleman has committed to Charleston over Mississippi State. He also held offers from the likes of Auburn, Miami, Xavier, Georgetown, and more. He’ll join Mayar Wol, Khalil London, and James Scott in the Cougars 2023 recruiting class. Pat Kelsey has done a terrific job recruiting within the 2023 class and Charleston now holds the #19 ranked recruiting class (Per 247Sports). Coleman was a huge land for the program and they have a talented core to build their future around. He has the skill, size, and build to bring an immediate impact in his first season for the Cougars. Look out for Charleston in the coming years and stay tuned to see who could join this talented 2023 recruiting class.
CHARLESTON, SC
catamountsports.com

Davis Throws for 400 Yards, 6 TDs in Season-Opening Road Win

Charleston, S.C. – Carlos Davis threw for a career-high 433 yards and a school-record six touchdown passes going to six different receivers as Western Carolina won its 2022 season opener on Saturday afternoon, 52-38, over Charleston Southern at Buccaneer Field. Dating back to last season, the Catamounts have won...
CULLOWHEE, NC
goccusports.com

Chanticleers Close Out Fight in the Fort with 3-0 Win over Memphis

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Coastal Carolina volleyball team returned to its winning ways by closing out the Fight in the Fort in Fort Worth, Texas with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-23) seep over the Memphis Tigers on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Chanticleers improved to 4-2 on the year, while the Tigers fell to 3-2 with the loss.
MEMPHIS, TN
goccusports.com

Campbell (2-3-1, 0-0-0)-VS-Coastal Carolina (0-3-2, 0-0-0)

GOAL by CAM Nowowieski, Elyssa Assist by Tierney, Mary. There were no penalties in this game. Clock CAM Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score CCU Score Play. 00:00 Kellogg, Katelyn at goalie for Coastal Carolina. 00:00 Martelli, Stephanie at goalie for Campbell. 02:38 Foul on Peabody, Laney. 03:18...
CONWAY, SC
gwinnettprepsports.com

Grayson blanks Fort Dorchester (S.C.) in the Cam Newton Classic

ATLANTA — Grayson’s defense pitched a shutout Saturday night in a 28-0 win over Fort Dorchester (S.C.) in the Cam Newton Classic at Lakewood Stadium. The Rams (3-0) led 14-0 at halftime on a 27-yard touchdown pass from J.D. Davis to JoJo Stone in the first quarter and a 22-yard TD run from Davis in the second quarter.
GRAYSON, GA
goccusports.com

Men's Soccer Earns United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –The Coastal Carolina University men's soccer team was recognized by the United Soccer Coaches as a Team Academic Award winner for its outstanding academic performance as a team during the 2021-22 academic year. The honor marks the seventh-straight year (15th overall) that the Chanticleers have received the team academic award recognition.
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

ABC’s of eating in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It is an age-old question: “Where should we go out to eat?” With so many options in and around Charleston, it can be hard to know where to start and where to go next. If you’re a local stuck in a restaurant rut, a first-time visitor, or simply cannot decide where […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Danielle upgraded to the 1st hurricane of the 2022 season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the course of 24 hours, sustained winds have increased from 40 mph to 75 mph, making Danielle a Category 1 hurricane. The system is still not a threat to land, but is forecasted to continue meandering in the north and central Atlantic through Labor Day weekend. While doing so, […]
The Post and Courier

Charleston's ex-bike-rental operator bought by Usain Bolt's company gets tripped up

Olympics track legend Usain Bolt won't be taking home any gold medals for his foray into the personal mobility industry. The blazing-fast sprinter's business venture stumbled badly earlier this summer, leaving customers in the lurch without explanation. The south Florida startup that bears his name is now telling its side of the story of how the wheels began to come off.
live5news.com

Charleston mayor reacts to pair of weekend shootings: ‘Enough is enough’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Charleston is reacting to two shooting that happened this weekend while calling out the number of illegal guns on the streets. Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday night. Only hours later, five people were also hurt in an early-morning downtown Charleston shooting.
CHARLESTON, SC
AOL Corp

The best coffee shop in South Carolina? These three rank among the nation’s favorites

South Carolina is home to three of the nation’s best places to get coffee, new rankings show. Each of the shops landed on a list of the top 100 coffee shops in the United States. The review website Yelp said it created the rankings after looking at coffee-related businesses and studying “a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews” over time, according to results published Friday, Sept. 2.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Charleston mayor seeks gun reform after shooting injures 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five adults were injured during a shooting early Sunday in downtown Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. In a Sunday afternoon statement, Mayor John J. Tecklenburg pinned the “senseless violence” on state gun laws that put “more illegal guns and more repeat violent offenders out on the streets.” “We can […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Three Exciting Events To Attend in Florence County This Weekend

Here are three great events to attend in Florence County this weekend!Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. One thing is for certain, there will not be a shortage of things to do in the Florence County area this weekend! There will be plenty of exciting family fun events to attend and lots of memories to be made. Rather you want to participate in a 5k for a good cause, eat some great food, or listen to some great live music, there will most likely be an event on this list that you want to attend this weekend. Let's take a look!
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston announces modified garbage pickup schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston garbage and trash collection services will be delayed one day this week in observance of Labor Day. The following areas will be on a one-day delay: Daniel Island Cainhoy West Ashley outside I-526 Johns Island The Peninsula West Ashley inside I-526 James Island For example, residents who have their […]
The Post and Courier

Owners of 167 Raw open 3rd downtown Charleston establishment

167 Raw is known for having a consistent line out the door, as patrons queue up for ceviche, scallop po’ boys and lobster rolls at the no-reservations Lower King Street restaurant. It would make sense to also own a bar around the corner, where patient 167 Raw diners could...
CHARLESTON, SC

