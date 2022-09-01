ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gun crime rising in two-thirds of police force areas in England and Wales

By Robyn Vinter
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8Aun_0heY9jLH00

Two in three police force areas in England and Wales are experiencing rising gun crime, with one force facing levels six times higher than a decade ago, Guardian analysis of Home Office data has found.

While firearms offences have fallen 14% on the whole in the past 10 years – helped by a big fall in gun crime in London – 29 out of 43 police forces have seen an increase in gun crime during that time. In eight of these it has more than doubled.

Related: Police chiefs blame Tory cuts for fall in crime detection and charge rates

Gun crime has come to national attention in the past fortnight after the fatal shootings of three people in Liverpool in the space of a week. The most recent death was that of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was killed when a masked gunman burst into her home chasing someone else. On Thursday police said two guns were used in the attack , as they released CCTV footage of the suspect.

Interactive

Concerns are now being raised about the growing availability of firearms in parts of the north of England and the Midlands as some police forces are struggling to tackle rising gun crime with fewer officers than they had a decade ago.

The sharpest rise is in the north-east, where gun crime has more than tripled from an average of 91 firearms offences a year between 2009 and 2012, to 294 a year between 2019 and 2022.

In the Cleveland police area, firearms offences have risen almost sixfold, from a yearly average of 22 to 127. Durham, Sussex, Lincolnshire, Northumbria, South Yorkshire, Norfolk and Kent police have all seen numbers more than double in 10 years.

While big cities dominate the headlines, the rise in gun crime in places such as Sussex, Kent and Cheshire is probably down to what has become known as “county lines” – urban organised crime groups pushing out into rural areas – said Peter Squires, a gun crime expert and professor of criminology at the University of Brighton.

He said: “In about 2010 there were gun crime hotspots where gangs were and there appeared to be some movement out of the problematic conurbations to places where police weren’t quite on the ball as much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvJAs_0heY9jLH00
Forensic officers near to the scene in Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

London has halved its gun crime over the past decade, in part due to measures such as Operation Trident, the Met’s gun and gang crime unit. Less than a fifth of gun crime in England and Wales is now committed in the capital.

The clampdown in London and rapid rises in other parts of the country mean firearms crimes per person across the north of England are now higher than in the capital.

Guardian analysis found that the north-east, the north-west and Yorkshire and the Humber each had an average of 13 gun crime incidents per 100,000 people in the year to March 2022, compared with 12 in London.

In Cleveland, where the police force was put into special measures in September 2019, this figure was 32 firearms crimes per 100,000 people, more than three times the England and Wales average of 10.

Interactive

This was followed by the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Merseyside and Northamptonshire, which all had higher gun crime rates than London. Though about 100 illegal firearms are seized in the UK each month, Squires said no organisation has a clear idea of how many firearms are circulating. “Ninety per cent of crime guns are only used once and then they disappear,” he said.

Squires said that as the gun is not fired in 75% of cases where it is used to commit crime, agencies such as the National Ballistics Intelligence Serviceand the National Crime Agency (NCA) have trouble tracking them.

The NCA, which deals with serious and organised crime in the UK, said suppressing the availability of guns was a national priority. It said firearms get into the hands of gangs through criminal networks, which bring them over from Europe hidden in vehicles. Most are handguns, the NCA said.

Dr Robert Hesketh, a criminologist at Liverpool John Moores University and an expert in Merseyside’s gangs, said that in some parts of Liverpool it would be possible to buy a gun in a few weeks, but gangs often tended to borrow them from each other.

He said: “You don’t really need to own a weapon. You can get one from a holder, do whatever you have to do and give it back. The obvious selling point with that is basically you don’t have the responsibility of getting rid of it.”

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said the Home Office was not doing enough to stop guns entering the country.

She said: “In many areas gun crime has now got worse but police forces are struggling to turn it round because they have lost so many neighbourhood police and are seeing widespread detective shortages after a decade of Conservative cuts to police numbers.

“Labour is calling for urgent national leadership to tackle gun smuggling, a summit to coordinate action against serious violence in all areas and for police to get back into communities.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are working with law enforcement and other partners to ensure we have the right policies, intelligence, and detection and enforcement capabilities in place to tackle gun crime and prevent criminals gaining illegal access to firearms. We do this while continuing to ensure the licensing of legally held firearms is as robust as possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Cooper
The Guardian

Oldest human or just another ape? Row erupts over 7m-year-old fossil

It is a dispute that has taken a long time to reach boiling point. Seven million years after an apelike creature – since nicknamed Toumaï – traversed the landscape of modern Chad, its means of mobility has triggered a dispute among fossil experts. Some claim this was the oldest member of the human lineage. Others that it was just an old ape.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northamptonshire Police#Crime Rates#England And Wales#Police Area#Violent Crime#Home Office#Tory#Cctv#Interactive Concerns
The Guardian

Pauline Stroud obituary

My friend Pauline Stroud, who has died of cancer aged 92, started her acting career with a starring role in the film Lady Godiva Rides Again in 1951. Pauline played Marjorie Clark, who, having taken the role of Godiva in a local town parade, is persuaded to take part in the Miss Fascination Soap beauty contest. Other contestants were played by Joan Collins, Jean Marsh and Diana Dors, and the film also featured Stanley Holloway, George Cole and Sid James.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

‘The world is so quick to pull the trigger of judgment’: Colin Farrell praises ‘discourse’ over cancel culture

Discourse and the exchange of ideas are a “gorgeous thing” in a world that’s “quick to pull the trigger of judgment” and cancel people, actor Colin Farrell has said. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the premiere of Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin in Venice, the actor spoke passionately about how the film could act as a counter to today’s “information age” that “takes us away from the intimacy that’s required and interests that are needed to exist”.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Guardian

My husband has had a stroke, but I hate feeling like his carer

The question My husband had a mild stroke several months ago. He’s a 60-something scientist and used to solving everything with his mind, but he has had to work hard physically to recover his walking. He’s gone from a wheelchair in hospital to a walker at home and is now using a cane. But he’s getting frustrated at his slow progress as he wants to think his way out of this and not exercise his way back to health.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Julian Lennon: ‘A very famous tennis player once said to me: “You’ll never amount to anything”’

Born in Liverpool, Julian Lennon, 59, was the inspiration for the Beatles song Hey Jude, which was written after his parents, John and Cynthia Lennon, separated. In 1984 Lennon made his own debut as a singer-songwriter with the album Valotte, and in 1985 he was nominated for the best new artist Grammy award. He releases his seventh album, Jude, on 9 September. His children’s books include the Touch the Earth trilogy, and last year he received a World Literacy award. He lives in Monaco.
TENNIS
The Guardian

German businessman onboard private jet that crashed into Baltic

A prominent German businessman was onboard the private jet that crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia after flying halfway across Europe from Spain without responding to controllers’ calls, his company, Quick Air, has said. The jet, an Austria-registered Cessna 551, left Jerez in southern Spain on Sunday afternoon,...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Unexpected insight into Britain’s new prime minister

Is there a correlation between the answer to Monday’s word wheel in your print edition (egomaniac) and the announcement of the new prime minister? If so, I may look to the puzzle in future for an insight into notable events. Vanessa Poulton. Glastonbury, Somerset. Re tips from Helen Dunmore’s...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

430K+
Followers
98K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy