ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’

As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
AOL Corp

Psychotherapist believes ‘Corn Kid’ is a good example of ‘excellent’ parenting

A psychotherapist shared her perspective on “Corn Kid,” a little boy who has stolen the hearts of the internet. If you don’t yet know who Corn Kid is, get ready to fall in love. Tariq, an elementary school student, was featured in an episode of Recess Therapy, a series where host Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviews children at New York City playgrounds. Tariq’s love of corn was the focus of the segment. With phrases like, “Have a corntastic day” and “It’s corn!” it was only a matter of time before he went viral.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iman
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Making the Bed

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't make the bed. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't make the bed? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Upworthy

People are sharing the weirdest things we accept as 'normal’ and it has people questioning reality

This article originally appeared on 03.11.22 If we looked 60 years into the past, there are a lot of things that were accepted as “normal” that today most people find abhorrent. For example, people used to smoke cigarettes everywhere . They’d light up in hospitals, schools and even churches. People also used to litter like crazy. It’s socially unacceptable now, but if you lived in the ’70s and finished your meal at McDonald’s, you’d chuck your empty styrofoam container (remember those?) and soda cup right out of the window of your car and onto the street.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
psychologytoday.com

How to Tame Your Emotions and Make Better Choices

Emotions can improve choices, but can interfere with cognition. Make a habit of reviewing how emotions impact your outcomes. Focus on creating alignment between your rational and emotional processes. Practice deep breathing, mindful listening, modulation, and improvement. Emotions and Choices. Have you noticed that you probably are not thinking at...
MENTAL HEALTH
Distractify

TikToker Outs Former High School Janitor for Asking How Old She Is Now "Creepy" Messages

A TikTok posted by user @bekahgregg12 is going viral after she shared messages from someone who works as a janitor at the former high school she attended. Judging from the messages he sent her, it appears that the man was attempting to initiate a relationship with the woman, but his particular line of questioning is what's getting under the skin of so many social media users who saw their interaction.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IndieWire

Jeremy Strong Regrets Discussing Method Acting in New Yorker Profile: ‘I Felt Foolish’

The popularity of “Succession” has turned Jeremy Strong into one of the most recognizable actors on the planet. But Strong’s rise to acting stardom has also been accompanied by its fair share of scrutiny surrounding his unorthodox acting process. A 2021 profile in The New Yorker was particularly controversial, highlighting the great lengths that Strong has gone to get into character, including asking to be tear gassed in preparation for his role in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” That article prompted plenty of discourse about Strong and the merits of what has come to be colloquially known as method acting...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy