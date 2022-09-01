Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This FallGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
It Was Only Right Serena Williams Played Her Final Match in NYCGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Chief Financial Dies After Fall From BuildingKevin AlexanderNew York City, NY
Related
It’s past your worry time: four ways to stop overthinking and enjoy yourself
Therapist Caroline Toshack shares her tips on how to ditch perfectionism and live in the moment
‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’
As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
An AI startup is selling tech to let call center agents change their accents. They say it's to protect workers from racism, but critics say it's a form of 'digital whitening.'
Tech company Sanas has been accused of racism for its 'accent translation' technology. But some call center agents say it could make their jobs easier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leo Horoscope September 2022: easy to disagree at work and it is time to learn to communicate
It is easy to disagree at work and it is time to learn to communicate. In terms of relationships, it's time to try to plan some small trips as things start to go quiet with your significant other.
AOL Corp
Psychotherapist believes ‘Corn Kid’ is a good example of ‘excellent’ parenting
A psychotherapist shared her perspective on “Corn Kid,” a little boy who has stolen the hearts of the internet. If you don’t yet know who Corn Kid is, get ready to fall in love. Tariq, an elementary school student, was featured in an episode of Recess Therapy, a series where host Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviews children at New York City playgrounds. Tariq’s love of corn was the focus of the segment. With phrases like, “Have a corntastic day” and “It’s corn!” it was only a matter of time before he went viral.
Fast Company
Quiet quitting seems to have pissed almost everyone off at once as it spread like wildfire
If you rolled your eyes, yelled at your laptop, threw your phone out the window of a moving bus, or just got otherwise annoyed by stories about “quiet quitting” over the last few weeks, consider yourself in good company. New data shared with Fast Company from the analytics...
'Bitter' 43-Year-Old Man Ghosting Woman After Intimate Weekend Dragged
"But did you contact him? He could equally say that you've ghosted him," one Mumsnet user asked.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dating and Making the Bed
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't make the bed. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't make the bed? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
People are sharing the weirdest things we accept as 'normal’ and it has people questioning reality
This article originally appeared on 03.11.22 If we looked 60 years into the past, there are a lot of things that were accepted as “normal” that today most people find abhorrent. For example, people used to smoke cigarettes everywhere . They’d light up in hospitals, schools and even churches. People also used to litter like crazy. It’s socially unacceptable now, but if you lived in the ’70s and finished your meal at McDonald’s, you’d chuck your empty styrofoam container (remember those?) and soda cup right out of the window of your car and onto the street.
Man Calling in Sick at Work to Attend Festival Is Spotted on TV: 'Fired'
Over 90 percent of workers aged 16 to 24 admit to "participating in other pursuits" when they're meant to be working, according to a 2020 U.K. survey.
Mom’s ‘tuck and roll’ carpool line tutorial strikes a chord with parents
One Texas mom is sharing a hilarious public service announcement about the nightmare that is the school drop-off line. In a now-viral TikTok video, Lateasha Witherspoon, with the help of her sons, Jason, 8, and Jeremiah, 6, demonstrates how to quickly exit a vehicle. “First things first, put your kids...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
How to Tame Your Emotions and Make Better Choices
Emotions can improve choices, but can interfere with cognition. Make a habit of reviewing how emotions impact your outcomes. Focus on creating alignment between your rational and emotional processes. Practice deep breathing, mindful listening, modulation, and improvement. Emotions and Choices. Have you noticed that you probably are not thinking at...
TikToker Outs Former High School Janitor for Asking How Old She Is Now "Creepy" Messages
A TikTok posted by user @bekahgregg12 is going viral after she shared messages from someone who works as a janitor at the former high school she attended. Judging from the messages he sent her, it appears that the man was attempting to initiate a relationship with the woman, but his particular line of questioning is what's getting under the skin of so many social media users who saw their interaction.
Food Beast
Viral TikTok Shows Man Frying a Whole Ostrich Leg in Epic Recipe Clip
There's countless recipe videos out there, ranging from the mundane to clutch-your-pearls and scroll-stopping. Count this viral TikTok recipe clip as the latter, because the way this man actually fried a whole ostrich leg had my collar tight. TikTok recipe account @foodus11, woke up and chose epic when making this...
Jeremy Strong Regrets Discussing Method Acting in New Yorker Profile: ‘I Felt Foolish’
The popularity of “Succession” has turned Jeremy Strong into one of the most recognizable actors on the planet. But Strong’s rise to acting stardom has also been accompanied by its fair share of scrutiny surrounding his unorthodox acting process. A 2021 profile in The New Yorker was particularly controversial, highlighting the great lengths that Strong has gone to get into character, including asking to be tear gassed in preparation for his role in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” That article prompted plenty of discourse about Strong and the merits of what has come to be colloquially known as method acting...
A Canadian Visited A Florida Store & Called Out All Bizarre Things She Saw On TikTok (VIDEO)
It's widely known that Northerners come to Florida, whether it be seasonally or just for a regular vacation. One TikToker from Hamilton, Ontario went to a store in Tampa and revealed the wildest things she saw there. The woman, whose handle is @flyingkaylee, identifies as a flight attendant for Swoop...
Bipolar II Hits Different For Black Women
Bipolar II is often misunderstood and misdiagnosed. For me, finally figuring out how to navigate it was life-changing.
With $2,400 on the Line, Could You Stay Off Your Phone for 24 Hours?
Chances are, if you’re like most Americans, you do. Americans spend an average of six hours per day looking at their smartphone and check their phone an average of five times per hour, according to Reviews.org. Most people, 71%, check their phones within 10 minutes of waking up. Those...
Pharmacist Shares Alternative Hangover Cure in Video: 'It Works Wonders'
Dr. Chris Jackson went viral on TikTok after sharing a trick taught to him by a physician when he was an army medic.
Comments / 2