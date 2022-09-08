ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, LA

Three of four Vidalia daycare workers sentenced to over five years in prison for Cruelty to Juveniles

By Kevin Dudley, Jr., Chelsea Monae Williams
UPDATE (09/07/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Lysa Richardson, Julieanne Perales, and Bridget K. Delaughter were sentenced to prison. According to reports, the sentencing took place as followed:

  • Lysa Richardson : Sentenced to 7 years in the Department of Corrections at Hard Labor for three counts of Cruelty to Juveniles.
  • Julieanne Perales : Sentenced to 12 years in the Department of Corrections at Hard Labor for six counts of Cruelty to Juveniles.
  • Bridget K. Delaughter : Sentenced to 9 years in the Department of Corrections at Hard Labor for three counts of Cruelty. to Juveniles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKsH9_0heXe9QF00

Taylor Rognesi, who was found guilty of Cruelty to Juveniles, will be sentenced on September 16, 2022.

UPDATE (09/01/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Taylor Ragonesi, Julianne Perales, Lysa Richardson, and Bridget Delaughter pleaded guilty to several counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. The investigation and arrests stem from the October of 2021 incident where a 14-month-old boy was assaulted at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La.

According to deputies, Ragonesi pleaded guilty to one count of Cruelty to Juveniles, Richardson and Delaughter pleaded guilty to three counts of Cruelty to Juveniles, and Perales pleaded guilty to six counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. According to officials, sentencing will take place on September 7, 2022.

CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested four individuals for Cruelty to Juveniles. The crimes are said to have taken place at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia.

According to a Facebook post on The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s page, an investigation was opened on October 15, 2021, surrounding a complaint involving a 14-month-old boy who had been struck in the back while in the care of a worker at the daycare.

Below is the complete Facebook post with more details.

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated on-air and online.

