Centennial’s class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many members of Centennial High School’s class of 1972 traveled back to Champaign on Saturday to celebrate their 50th reunion. Alumni who planned the event said it’s been in the works for two and a half years and about 100 graduates came together to celebrate the milestone. They toured the renovated […]
EIU asking for community input on search for president
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is asking its community for input regarding its search for a new president. Current president Dr. David Glassman announced 10 months ago his intention to retire at the end of June 2023. Since then, EIU selected Greenwood/Asher as its search firm for assistance in selecting EIU’s next president. […]
‘He loved the classroom’: former students remembering UI professor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many people are remembering a professor whose love of learning expanded far outside of the classroom. Dr. Doug Parrett from the University of Illinois dedicated his life to cattle and his students. He was a beef production professor for 49 years at the U of I. He was still teaching in […]
Champaign schools to receive threat recognition training
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Local law enforcement and schools are teaming up to train school staff members on how to recognize potential threats of targeted school violence. “Local police agencies and local school districts already have a strong collaboration,” said Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. “The goal with this training is to strengthen the ability […]
National sweet corn festival in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Do you love corn? Head out to the Hoopeston National Sweet Corn Festival. It is taking place Sept. 1 to 5. The festival has all of the carnival favorites but includes 50 tons of sweetcorn cooked with an antique steam engine. The corn is free. Organizers said the picture below shows […]
Clear bags for high school football: what fans need to know
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) — Many schools are adding more rules at sporting events, including Friday night football. If you’ve been to any concert or professional sporting event, you’ve probably encountered a clear bag policy. Fans will now have to follow the same rules at the high school level. Fans in Springfield, Champaign and Danville will […]
WCIA
No shortage of fun the month of September in Champaign County
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) School’s back in session but that doesn’t mean that the community isn’t hopping with activity. September brings one of the busiest months of the year with festivals, events, and fun ways to enjoy our community. Visit Champaign County has a few fun ideas.
Tuscola school board buys out of high school principal’s contract
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Tuscola School District cut ties with Tuscola Community High School principal Steve Fiscus in a unanimous vote by the Board of Education Wednesday. The separation agreement included a nearly $140,000 buyout, more than the former administrator’s salary, pension and benefits combined ($119,650) for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Board secretary Darold […]
WCIA
One Square Four Sides raising support for Baby TJ
One Square Four Sides is the only known community empowerment agency in Central Illinois. We support pathways for people to learn, engage, and celebrate together. Victory Fest is Friday, November 11, 2022, at 3:00pm. Donation made payable to The Independent Media Center, with “Victory Fest/Crowning Conquerors” in the memo line....
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Football Friday Week 2: Big Schools Highlights
(25 News Now) - Normal West flexed their Intercity rivalry muscles on Friday with a 46-0 win over Bloomington for their 10th straight victory over their crosstown rivals. Across town, Normal Community picked up their first win of the season with a 50-14 win over Champaign Central. Peoria High moved to 2-0 with a 36-16 win against Danville. Peoria Manual lost to Champaign Centennial.
WAND TV
Decatur designated a Dementia Friendly Community
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur has been designated a Dementia Friendly Community by the Dementia Friendly Network of America. A Dementia Friendly Community is one that is informed, safe and respectful of people living with the condition. Dementia Friendly Decatur’s mission is to educate people and increase awareness and understanding...
U of I facing record high number of COVID cases
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — COVID cases at the University of Illinois are reaching all-time highs. The university has not seen daily cases like this in the last two years, but testing requirements are different now than they used to be. Only unvaccinated students and staff have to test. On Tuesday, the university reported 326 new […]
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Trying to find plans for Labor Day weekend? Here are five upcoming events in Bloomington-Normal. Miller Park Zoo, in collaboration with the American Red Cross, is hosting a blood drive 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The zoo is rewarding all donors with a certificate for a free day of...
WCIA
Restoration Urban Ministries Pancake Breakfast
The Restoration Urban Ministries Pancake & Sausage breakfast is coming up on September 17 at the Vineyard Church in Urbana. Since 1993, Restoration’s programs – a hotel-turned-residence, a food and clothing pantry, counseling and classes, and ministry – have been turning countless lives around, putting single parents, families, and couples back on track and embracing Jesus. Restoration welcomes individuals of all backgrounds and stations in life. Once in the program, Restoration provides temporary support to residents while providing them with educational, spiritual, and emotional opportunities for growth. Our work is helping to lead people to independent and self-sufficient lives through the love of Jesus Christ.
chambanamoms.com
Restaurant Openings, Closings in Champaign-Urbana
Changes in the Champaign-Urbana restaurant scene have been fast and furious in recent months. As always, we’re doing our best to keep track. Our look focuses most prominently on the C-U community outside of campus:. Local closings:. Who: Blaze Pizza. When: August. What happened: Blaze consistently struggled with finding...
Nursing facility ‘held’ patient against family’s wishes, provided ‘substandard care’
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A patient says a nursing home and rehab center in Savoy would not release her against her family’s wishes while profiting off of a treatment plan they weren’t properly providing. Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab (CUNR) did not keep up with the care Lori Dixon needed to heal and kept her past […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur
DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur. “It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek. “And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood. More than 200 tandem...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois can’t get out of its own way
Bret Bielema put it perfectly in the postgame: “We did about everything we could do to mess this up.”. Illinois had every chance in the world to walk out of Bloomington with a road conference victory, and yet, in unfortunately familiar fashion, their bus ride home was a somber one.
HAZMAT situation prompts evacuation near Westville
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A HAZMAT situation outside of Westville currently has Illinois Route 1 shut down and is causing people to evacuate their homes. Route 1 is closed between Lyons Road to the north and Kelly Avenue to the south. All traffic is being redirected off Route 1 onto those roads and drivers […]
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
