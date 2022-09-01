The Restoration Urban Ministries Pancake & Sausage breakfast is coming up on September 17 at the Vineyard Church in Urbana. Since 1993, Restoration’s programs – a hotel-turned-residence, a food and clothing pantry, counseling and classes, and ministry – have been turning countless lives around, putting single parents, families, and couples back on track and embracing Jesus. Restoration welcomes individuals of all backgrounds and stations in life. Once in the program, Restoration provides temporary support to residents while providing them with educational, spiritual, and emotional opportunities for growth. Our work is helping to lead people to independent and self-sufficient lives through the love of Jesus Christ.

URBANA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO