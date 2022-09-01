Read full article on original website
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
John Phillip “Jack” McLaughlin, of Idaho Falls, met a watery death this week in 1922 while fishing in the Big Lost River about 7 miles above Mackay. McLaughlin, a well-known businessman, was fishing Aug. 29 in the company of Chick Miltenberger of Pocatello and three other businessmen from Mackay when he was overcome by cramps. He cried out for help, but Miltenberger was not able to reach him before his waders filled with water and he was pulled downstream by the current. Rescue parties worked until late the following evening, but the body was not found until Friday morning. McLaughlin was 29 years old and had served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War I. He was president of the Miltenberger Produce Co. and a member of the Elks Lodge, Rotary Club and Knights of Columbus.
Weekend roundup: Idaho Falls continues to remove railroad crossings
The city of Idaho Falls is moving forward with its railroad crossing removal project, scheduling a removal after Labor Day weekend. The next crossing that will be removed is on South Capital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Public Library, according to a Thursday news release. Part of the street will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday for construction and is expected to reopen by Wednesday evening.
Bonneville County prosecutor charges man with first degree murder
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney has charged 41-year-old Mark Jason Bent with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man on September 3. The identification of the victim will be released at the discretion of the coroner upon proper notification of...
Construction will impact portion of 17th Street in Ammon beginning Tuesday
AMMON – Beginning Tuesday, September 6, a portion of 17th Street between Curlew and Avocet will be limited to one lane of travel for water line installation. Construction is expected to last through Saturday, September 10. Please use caution and choose an alternate route when possible. Thank you for...
Crash in Island park sends five to the hospital
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Sunday, at 8:47 p.m., on US Highway 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park, in Fremont County. A 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US20. A 2022 Chrysler Voyager was traveling westbound on US20. The driver of the Chrysler attempted to turn onto North Big Springs Loop and was struck by the Infinity.
Fire Ban in Fremont County
Fremont County Emergency Management has announced that due to extreme fire conditions, high temperatures, a large fire burning in Island Park and the lack of availability of firefighting resources, all open burning on private property, including campfires is prohibited until Thursday September 8th. The following are not allowed: campfires, propane...
Kaitlyn and Kalama eat nearly everything at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
IDAHO FALLS – Hey, everybody! It’s Kaitlyn from East Idaho News, and my fellow reporter, Kalama Hines, and I got the amazing opportunity to judge the new fair food competition for this years 120th Eastern Idaho State Fair!. As I’m writing this, I feel as if I may...
Custodian who’s worked 20 years at the same school gets a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a custodian at an Ammon elementary school who has made a big difference...
Statewide trout stocking highlights for September 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking over 161,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this September. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole?. Fish and...
Smoke in Star Valley’s sky coming from fire east of Blackfoot
Smoke began to fill the sky’s of northern Star Valley on Sunday, August 4. The smoke is coming from a fire that recently started east of Blackfoot, Idaho. Very little information is currently available on the fire, which has been called the Sagehen Fire. As of Sunday evening it was reported to be roughly 200 acres in size and was first reported Sunday shortly before 5:00 p.m. The fire is burning 24 miles east of Blackfoot.
Multiple people airlifted, taken by ambulance to hospital following crash in Island Park
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 4 at 8:47 p.m.., on US 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park, in Fremont County. A 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US 20....
Ashton blasting to resume next week
Beginning Wednesday, the next phase of the US Highway 20 and State Highway 47 project at Ashton will begin. The contractor will periodically be blasting rock that is under the roadway between Wednesday and September 13. The blasting will occur in the construction area and motorists should anticipate longer than normal delays.
Feeding Frenzy: Creamy Creations serving award-winning desserts at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT – The Eastern Idaho State Fair is officially underway and EastIdahoNews.com is on a feeding frenzy. This week, we’re giving you a glimpse of all the food the fair has to offer and today we’re at Creamy Creations, which is the second vendor on the right from the south entrance.
Police: Pocatello man in custody following homicide
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night, September 3, 2022. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m. September 3, the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) received a report of...
Sugar-Salem downs Shelley 51-21
SHELLEY -- There were a few moments Friday night when Shelley looked like it was going to settle in for a good old fashioned slugfest with it former 3A foe Sugar-Salem. The Russets put together an impressive opening drive to take an early lead. They found the end zone on their final drive of the first half, much to the delight of the spirited home crowd.
EISF Grand Marshal Karole Honas prepares for parade
When the Eastern Idaho State Fair parade hits the streets Saturday, there will be a someone very familiar taking the reins. The post EISF Grand Marshal Karole Honas prepares for parade appeared first on Local News 8.
Suspect arrested after man is shot to death in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late Saturday. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30...
Madison can't hold off Blackfoot
REXBURG -- It seemed as though both the Blackfoot Broncos and the Madison Bobcats were going into halftime tied in Friday's matchup. But it was a strong finish by Blackfoot that proved the difference in a 31-14 Broncos victory.
One man killed in shooting, another man in custody
Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) One man was killed in an Saturday night shooting in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police say, the emergency call came in around 10:30 p.m., receiving reports about gunshots on the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. The caller stated that they thought a person may be injured. Jessica Clements, Public Information The post One man killed in shooting, another man in custody appeared first on Local News 8.
Blackfoot man sent to jail after threatening two people with knife, police say
BLACKFOOT — A 24-year-old Blackfoot man allegedly used a knife to threaten two people and then tried to stab them. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, an officer responded to the area of Kirby Street on Aug. 30. Documents say Pedro Gracia...
