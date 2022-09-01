ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

airlive.net

Israel to ban Boeing 747s and Airbus A380s at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport

Israel will ban four engine-planes as of March 31, 2023 to reduce noise and air pollution, its airports authority said. As part of a broader plan under development to improve the surrounding environment, the authority said that it had already told airlines they would not be able to land large airplanes at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv as of the 2023 summer season.
