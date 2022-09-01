Read full article on original website
Related
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
airlive.net
Israel to ban Boeing 747s and Airbus A380s at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport
Israel will ban four engine-planes as of March 31, 2023 to reduce noise and air pollution, its airports authority said. As part of a broader plan under development to improve the surrounding environment, the authority said that it had already told airlines they would not be able to land large airplanes at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv as of the 2023 summer season.
Comments / 0