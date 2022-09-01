Read full article on original website
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
Man shot multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say a man was shot multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot Monday morning. This was first reported at the location on 547 North 48th Street, just after 3:30 a.m. Officers found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds near the drive...
Lincoln event aims to free a man spending life in prison after someone else confessed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Everyone is invited to a letter writing drive in Lincoln on Monday. It’s aimed at freeing a man who’s been locked up for more than 20 years, even though someone else confessed to the deadly shooting that landed him at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Omaha man accused of selling meth in Lincoln is convicted
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man has been found guilty of selling methamphetamine. A federal jury convicted Kenneth W. Blair III of one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute and one count of distribution of 500 grams or more of meth. The investigation began in...
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th & Highway 33, just north of Sprague. According to the Lancaster County’s Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound vehicle on Highway 33 was attempting to turn left when it was struck by a westbound vehicle.
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
Cass County deputies investigate death of man at Platte River State Park
OMAHA — Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of man found Saturday inside a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville. Paramedics from the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department and Cass County Emergency Services were called to the campground about 1:10 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The first responders located a man who had been dead for some time.
Omaha Police release body camera images, timeline in fatal officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shared more details Friday about a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the week while officers were assisting a process server. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order for 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy in a domestic abuse case Wednesday afternoon when the situation became deadly.
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
Lincoln Police release timeline of homicide and suspicious death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are still working to identify a man they believe is the victim of a homicide -- the second this week in the Capital City. Lincoln Police didn’t discover the man’s body until after the body of 61-year-old Ronald George, Jr. was found near the People’s City Mission early Wednesday morning. However, police believe the unidentified man was killed before George.
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Nebraska troopers seize 16 pounds of marijuana after high-speed chase near Kearney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A chase on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska reached speeds of up to 120 mph Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 11 a.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Versa speeding over 100 mph near Lexington. The driver, 23-year-old Frederick McGee of Chicago, refused to...
Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
LIVE: Lincoln Police release details on suspicious death investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Friday morning press conference, Lincoln Police are set to release details on a suspicious death investigation. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the body was found near NW 12th Street and West Bond and that investigators have been collecting evidence at the scene. Police...
Missing Lincoln inmate returns to facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who was missing from a Lincoln correctional facility has returned. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Kelcey Schrage, 32, returned to the facility on his own Friday. Schrage allegedly didn’t return back to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job in...
Fatal crash near Syracuse
SYRACUSE - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash. On Sept. 3, at 2:50 a.m., the Otoe County Sheriff's Office responded to an injury crash south of Syracuse on Highway 50, near County Road O. 30-year-old Warren Paul of Sterling was traveling northbound on Highway...
Man arrested, charged with murder in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection to a homicide from early Wednesday. Lincoln Police officers were dispatched near 3rd and P Streets around 2 a.m. Wednesday for a man who was found unresponsive in a field. Once on scene, investigators discovered the...
Corrections Looks For Lincoln Facility Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln. They say Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community Thursday and failed to return to the facility. Schrage started his sentence last March. He was sentenced to two years on a...
Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note
MALCOM, Neb. (KLKN)- Branched Oak State Recreation, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm, Nebraska, became known over the summer after multiple tragedies. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many are ending...
