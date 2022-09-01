CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia football opened the 2022 season and the Tony Elliott era with a 34-17 win over Richmond on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers amassed 505 total yards and had five different players reach the end zone in the win. UVA had 259 yards rushing and 246 yards passing. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw two touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards with a touchdown.

