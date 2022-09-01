Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
New Wildfire in Montana’s Little Belt Mountains
Another Montana wildfire ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Little Belt Mountains. This new fire is called the Deep Creek Fire. Now is a terrible time for new wildfires to be popping up with temperatures across the state of Montana expected to stay in the 90s for another week and very little to no rain the forecast. Here's what we know so far about this new wildfire: (Current as of noon on Thursday, September 1st, 2022)
Dangerous Montana Fire Weather: Red Flag Warnings Across the State
Very dangerous wildfire conditions exist across the entire state, and this weekend will see record temperatures, erratic winds and dangerously low humidity. Existing wildfires will be difficult to contain and lightning could easily start new fires. Various counties have various warnings and watches in effect. For some counties, Saturday is...
Is This Beautiful Rustic Montana Home Your New Happy Place?
Are you in search of a rustic Montana dream home? If so, you need to check out this beautiful property that was just listed for sale near Bozeman. There are quite a few ridiculously large luxury homes in the Bozeman area, but the price tag for most of them is out of reach for the average person. If you're looking for a home that includes a good chunk of property, breathtaking mountain views, and a place where you can unplug and get off the grid, there's a home for sale near Bozeman that offers all of that and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The State of Montana Shows Up in Odd Places
I had a moment of surprise recently, and it got me wondering how some things work. Over the past four days, I was on vacation in Minneapolis, Minnesota. My friends and I went to a concert, saw a Minnesota Twins game, and explored the Twin Cities. It was an excellent experience in a place none of us had ever been to before.
Here’s How to Get a Movie Ticket For Only $3 in Montana
Going to a movie can get expensive, but if you want to get a great deal on your movie tickets, you need to know about this. Saturday, September 3, 2022, is National Cinema Day. It's the only day all year long that you can get a movie ticket for only $3. Normally, adult tickets are $13.50, so you'd be saving over $10 per ticket.
Montana Woman Stays Hopeful For The Return Of Missing Dog
It has been more than 10 brutally long days for fur-baby mom, Aurora. Aurora has been on the search for her dog, Rooster (LOVE the name by the way) and is doing whatever she can to bring him home. Rooster, seen below, has been missing since the 20th of August,...
Best Dive Bars to Visit in Montana: Part 3
Grab your designated driver, a couple of buddies, and check out a few more of Montana's best dive bars. Enjoying a cold beer or your favorite cocktail at a small-town Montana bar is one of the best ways to get to know Montana as a whole. Towns are not all the same, 'dive bars' aren't necessarily a real dive, and bartenders are still some of the most interesting pseudo-mayors of their local area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Big Sky Country From Above. Everything You Need to Know About Hot Air Balloons in MT
Hot air balloon rides are becoming more and more popular across Montana. What better, more gorgeous state to enjoy from above? Here's what you can expect regarding FAQs, locations, cost and where you end up. The first rule of ballooning? The breeze is in charge. That simply means that you'll...
No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich
I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
Giddy Up? New Montana Bakery Is A Dream Come True For Local Teen.
We all have things we would love to accomplish in life, right? Everyone has that dream job that they would love to have. For a lot of folks that dream is opening their own business, however, most don't follow through. Or if they do, they certainly don't do it 3 months after graduating high school. I mean, who would be brave enough to take on that sort of challenge?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Want To Join Montana’s Most Exclusive Club? Here’s What It Takes.
Montana certainly has its share of celebrity sightings. In fact, many of the rich and famous call Montana home, at least part of the time. For many of the world's most influential, Montana is home to one of the most exclusive clubs on the planet. Of course, we're talking about the Yellowstone Club.
15 Amazing Candy Stores You Need to Know About in Montana
If you are looking for a place to satisfy your sweet tooth, a trip to one of these incredible Montana candy stores is a must. Montana is full of great places to stock up on your favorite candy. Regardless of where you're at in the state, you don't have to travel far to find a candy store.
One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down
A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
Montana is Full of Treasures! Check Out My Latest Discovery
Montana is full of rare gems, minerals, fossils, and other treasures. On a recent trip down the Yellowstone River, some friends and I found some really excellent examples. Regardless of where you're located in Montana, there are a lot of great places to explore. Eastern Montana is a hotbed for dinosaur fossils. If you're near the Yellowstone River in that part of the state, you can find some really nice agates as well.
The Best Snack in Montana? I’ve Never Heard of This Stuff
Either Food & Wine doesn't know what they're talking about or perhaps I'm a bad Montanan. This stuff was named "Montana's Best Snack" and I genuinely have never heard of it, let alone eaten it. Colorado was noted for its edibles. Georgia, its pecans. But "Montana's Best Snack"? Food &...
Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend
Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive". It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
Trey Anastasio Band to Close Out the Kettlehouse Amphitheater 2022 Season
The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has packed so many great shows into the 2022 season and they're closing it with one of the best ones yet. Trey Anastasio Band will be here on Friday, September 23rd, 2022. We can't really think of a better way to spend a Friday night in Montana....
Hurry! What You Need to Know to Audition For American Idol in MT
If you love to sing and want to show off your talent, your chance to audition for American Idol in Montana starts Friday. I've actually auditioned for American Idol twice. Unfortunately, I didn't become a big star. Regardless, it was an experience that I'll never forget. American Idol's live virtual...
