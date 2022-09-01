ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

Iran Tries To Steal More Drone Boats In Mideast Waters

For the second time this week, an Iranian warship tried to steal American unmanned surface vessels, but were stopped by U.S. destroyers, which retook possession of the drones 18 hours after they were seized. The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy ship Jamaran took two Saildrone Explorers that were operating close...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#War#Persian Gulf#5th Fleet#The Saildrone Explorer#Americans#Taliban#Defense One#Medical Department
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

Defense Business Brief: Frigate construction starts; Navy acquisition chief tapped; new rocket ordered; and more...

Construction begins on the Navy’s new frigates. The first steel for the guided missile frigate Constellation has been cut at Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s shipyard in Wisconsin, the company announced Tuesday. The news arrives about two years after the yard beat out a trio of competitors for the contract to build the first three Connie-class frigates. The company has spent the time upgrading its facilities to the tune of about $300 million, as well as designing the frigate itself. Officials say the design is about 80 percent complete as construction begins, “which is consistent with best practices across the naval shipbuilding industry.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Defense One

White House Asks Congress For $13.7B for Ukraine

President Joe Biden is asking Congress to authorize an additional $13.7 billion to help Ukraine, the Office of Management and Budget announced Friday. The request includes $11.7 billion for security and economic assistance, plus an additional $2 billion to help cut energy costs that have been driven up in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If approved, it would bring the total amount of Ukraine aid authorized by Congress since the war began in February to more than $67 billion.
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

As Russian Oil Exports Rise, Governments and Shipping Companies Play Cat-and-Mouse

Russia is exporting “more oil than ever” despite Western attempts to cut off one of Moscow’s economic lifelines and despite new tools and technologies that make it harder to hide energy shipments, according to analysts and observers. Some governments, it seems, are determined to buy Russia’s oil even if they don’t support its war on Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy