Construction begins on the Navy’s new frigates. The first steel for the guided missile frigate Constellation has been cut at Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s shipyard in Wisconsin, the company announced Tuesday. The news arrives about two years after the yard beat out a trio of competitors for the contract to build the first three Connie-class frigates. The company has spent the time upgrading its facilities to the tune of about $300 million, as well as designing the frigate itself. Officials say the design is about 80 percent complete as construction begins, “which is consistent with best practices across the naval shipbuilding industry.”

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO