Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Defense One
Iran Tries To Steal More Drone Boats In Mideast Waters
For the second time this week, an Iranian warship tried to steal American unmanned surface vessels, but were stopped by U.S. destroyers, which retook possession of the drones 18 hours after they were seized. The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy ship Jamaran took two Saildrone Explorers that were operating close...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Russian Soldiers Riot, Refuse To Fight Over Lack of Supplies—Kyiv
A U.S. think tank has said it is likely that Russian forces are reinforcing frontline positions with inexperienced and forcibly mobilized elements that lack the will to fight.
Defense One
Defense Business Brief: Frigate construction starts; Navy acquisition chief tapped; new rocket ordered; and more...
Construction begins on the Navy’s new frigates. The first steel for the guided missile frigate Constellation has been cut at Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s shipyard in Wisconsin, the company announced Tuesday. The news arrives about two years after the yard beat out a trio of competitors for the contract to build the first three Connie-class frigates. The company has spent the time upgrading its facilities to the tune of about $300 million, as well as designing the frigate itself. Officials say the design is about 80 percent complete as construction begins, “which is consistent with best practices across the naval shipbuilding industry.”
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Defense One
White House Asks Congress For $13.7B for Ukraine
President Joe Biden is asking Congress to authorize an additional $13.7 billion to help Ukraine, the Office of Management and Budget announced Friday. The request includes $11.7 billion for security and economic assistance, plus an additional $2 billion to help cut energy costs that have been driven up in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If approved, it would bring the total amount of Ukraine aid authorized by Congress since the war began in February to more than $67 billion.
Defense One
As Russian Oil Exports Rise, Governments and Shipping Companies Play Cat-and-Mouse
Russia is exporting “more oil than ever” despite Western attempts to cut off one of Moscow’s economic lifelines and despite new tools and technologies that make it harder to hide energy shipments, according to analysts and observers. Some governments, it seems, are determined to buy Russia’s oil even if they don’t support its war on Ukraine.
