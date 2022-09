Vartkes Kassabian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the comfort of his home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the Old North Church (Red Church), Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO