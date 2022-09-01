ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

hank grosel
4d ago

Doom, gloom, sensationalism. No sense in being happy about quiet hurricane season so far or none forecasted for Labor Day weekend!

CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Monday due to flood threat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day is being declared for Sunday and Monday due to the possibility of flooding as heavy rain moves into North Texas.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and more rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.Showers and a few storms will start pushing from the north on Sunday morning.On Monday, rain is expected to be widespread and could linger for hours.By Wednesday, rainfall totals in some areas could reach over five inches. The parts of the Metroplex north of I-20 and east of I-35W are likely to see the most rain.Stick with CBS 11 for the latest updates.
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Farmers’ Almanac Releases Predictions for This Coming Winter

Get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel,” declares the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, as the publication has released its winter predictions earlier than ever. The official Farmers’ Almanac doesn’t come out until August 15, but extreme summer weather and rising prices all over the US have led the publication to release predictions early.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Fall Temperature Outlook: Warmer Than Average In West, Northern Tier

Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to prevail across much of the Lower 48 this fall. Parts of the West and Midwest will likely experience the most anomalously warm temperatures. Near-average or slightly cooler conditions are most likely in portions of the South. It may not feel much like fall this year...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Two Swimmers Survive Shark Attack in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Two swimmers survived two different shark attacks near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in a single day. According to MyrtleBeachSC News, Master Corporal Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of the swimmers had suffered a "bad bite" to the forearm during the ordeals on Monday. The swimmers' personal information has not been made public. It is still unkown whether it was the same shark or two individual sharks that was responsible for both attacks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week

Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Large waterspouts spotted in Florida, residents share 'impressive' videos

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Multiple large waterspouts were spotted Tuesday morning off Florida's Emerald Coast, and several people took to social media to share videos and photos. Storms near Destin, Florida produced a large waterspout just offshore, according to the National Weather Service, Mobile. The storm seemed to...
DESTIN, FL
The Independent

La Nina: Rare ‘triple-dip’ likely for first time this century, bringing greater global drought risk

The ongoing La Niña climate pattern is likely to continue for the third, consecutive winter - creating a rare “triple-dip” event, the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Wednesday.It would mean only the third triple La Niña event since 1950, and the first this century.La Niña is a shift in the Earth’s climate that occurs every few years, driven by cooler waters in the eastern-central Pacific. In contrast, warmer waters in that region create its counterpart, El Niño.A longer La Niña could exacerbate disasters linked to the climate crisis like the ongoing severe droughts in the US...
ENVIRONMENT

