arkadelphian.com
Caddo Valley dispensary sells 26 pounds in August
CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.21 pounds in August, a couple of pounds shy from the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Medical marijuana patients spent $23.27 million in August at the state’s 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,245...
Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Sept. 4-10
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Ritchie...
hopeprescott.com
Lloyd Bright takes top watermelon weigh-off prize
WASHINGTON – On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 2
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hot Springs, AR (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re searching for a fantastic spot to eat, look no further than the best eateries in Hot Springs, AR. Dining in Hot Springs, AR is a special experience thanks to the abundance of atmosphere and options it provides. So why wait? Make reservations now and indulge in some tasty food!
arkadelphian.com
Hutchinson to make Glenwood appearance
GLENWOOD — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is slated to make an appearance this week at the Pike County Fair & Rodeo’s 100th anniversary. Hutchinson is expected to be at the Glenwood celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Pike County Fairgrounds, 510 S. 1st St., Glenwood.
arkadelphian.com
Tigers lineman dies after ‘sudden collapse’
A Ouachita Baptist University student died Sunday morning following a “sudden collapse,” the university announced this afternoon on social media. Shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, the Arkadelphia Fire Department was summoned to Anthony Hall, a student dormitory on Ouachita’s campus, to assist Baptist Health Medical Center paramedics with a student having a seizure and not breathing.
arkadelphian.com
Welch: HSU enrollment ‘remarkable’ despite ‘all they’ve been through’
MOUNTAIN HOME — Enrollment gains are being reported on most Arkansas State University System campuses for the fall semester, President Chuck Welch told the Board of Trustees this week during its regular meeting on the ASU-Mountain Home Campus. “I’m really pleased with where we are,” Welch said, “especially in...
Saline Co. traffic stop leads to drugs and guns, 1 arrest
A traffic stop in Saline County led to an arrest after finding drugs and guns in the vehicle.
magnoliareporter.com
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup
Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
On August 23, 2022 at approximately 9:38pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Thomas Knighten, 40, of Foreman, AR. Mr. Knighten was arrested and charged with theft by receiving and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of South Main Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Knighten was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
arkadelphian.com
Stamps man dies in rollover
A car accident Sunday in Ouachita County left a Stamps man deceased. Demetric Valdez Henderson, 23, was killed following a rollover accident that happened on state Highway 24. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, Henderson was traveling eastbound in a 2006 Mercury when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed into the opposite lane and struck a driveway embankment.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 6 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in September
There are six Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in September 2022. The Arkadelphian includes mugshots when they are available. They are:. Tracy W. Blankenship. Tracy Blankenship turned 50 years old in prison today, Sept. 1, 2022....
hopeprescott.com
Kendaris Flowers Charged With Unlawful Discharge Of A Firearm From A Vehicle
On August 28, 2022 at approximately 1:33pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kendaris Flowers, 24, of Hope, AR. Mr. Flowers was arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of North Main Street in Hope, AR. Flowers was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KATV
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
UPDATE: Bryant police locate 3 teen escapees
Bryant police say they are looking for three escaped inmates from the Alexander Youth Services.
Police: Three escapees located after 'assaulting' guard
BRYANT, Ark — Bryant Police located three escapees that were able to exit the facility after allegedly assaulting a prison guard. According to police, three teens escaped from the Alexander Youth Services around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The escape happened after the three allegedly attacked a prison guard inside...
Man arrested after bringing a gun into the lobby of Benton Police Department
Police in Benton said that a man is in custody after bringing a gun into the lobby of the Benton Police Department late Friday afternoon.
