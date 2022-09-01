ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry

The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
Woman refuses to pick up ex-husband's affair child from school

It's heartbreaking when one’s partner has an affair. Due to this, one might start self-hating or self-loathing, suffer from loss and anxiety, and have lower self-respect. Most importantly, it affects the child negatively, if the couple has any. The child may trust the parent that didn’t cheat more and view the one that cheated as the reason for their family falling apart.

