kitco.com
Russia to allow crypto for cross-border payments while China expands smart contracts on its e-CNY
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The central bank has been seriously rethinking its approach to regulating the crypto industry, and this latest development...
kitco.com
The Fed is ready to ‘inflict pain’ on economy to bring inflation down; stocks, Bitcoin to see more downside - Alfonso Peccatiello
The Fed will ‘inflict pain’ to get inflation down to 2 percent, said Alfonso Peccatiello, Author of The Macro Compass. The central bank’s resulting policy will adversely affect stocks and cryptocurrencies. In his August 26th speech at Jackson Hole, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish...
