Pennsylvania Accepting Pardon Applications For Marijuana Offenses

Photo provided by Pixabay

By Jared Acosta

Pennsylvania is accepting pardon applications from non-violent marijuana criminal offenders.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 1, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced plans for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions.

“I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to meet this call for action from myself and Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “Until they do, I am committed to doing everything in my power to support Pennsylvanians who have been adversely affected by a minor marijuana offense on their record."

“This pardon project has the potential to open the door for thousands of Pennsylvanians – the college grad looking to start their career, the grandparent who’s been wanting chaperone a field trip, or any Pennsylvanian who’s been told ‘no’ for much-needed assistance. Now’s your chance,” said Gov. Wolf.

The Office of the Governor estimates that thousands of Pennsylvanians with Possession of Marijuana or Marijuana or Small Amount Personal Use convictions may be eligible for accelerated pardons through this one-time project at pa.gov/mjpardon. The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons is accepting applications for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2022.

“Nobody should be turned down for a job, housing, or volunteering at your child’s school because of some old nonviolent weed charge, especially given that most of us don’t even think this should be illegal,” Lt. Gov. Fetterman said.

The Governor is urging those ineligible due to additional criminal convictions on their records to apply for clemency at bop.pa.gov.