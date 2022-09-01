Read full article on original website
Friday night lights not immune to inflation impact
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KWCH) - With high school football season underway in Kansas, Friday night lights aren’t immune to feeling the impact from inflation. This comes with higher prices needed to run the concession stand. Ahead of Friday night’s game in Sedgwick, Sedgwick Junior High and High School Principal Jordan...
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon following an incident at the Lake of the Ozarks. A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated 26-year-old Ashton Penrod was tubing behind a boat just before 4:30 p.m. when she was thrown from the tube.
FORECAST: Mother Nature provides pleasant Labor Day weather, slight chance for some showers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A very seasonal afternoon is expected for us today. Partly sunny skies with daytime highs in the lower 80s will be common with a few local areas between 85-87°. With the exit of a short wave there is still an opportunity for some isolated showers to our eastern counties this afternoon into the early evening, so don’t be surprised if you come into contact with a few showers or weak thunderstorms.
