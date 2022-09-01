ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday night lights not immune to inflation impact

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KWCH) - With high school football season underway in Kansas, Friday night lights aren’t immune to feeling the impact from inflation. This comes with higher prices needed to run the concession stand. Ahead of Friday night’s game in Sedgwick, Sedgwick Junior High and High School Principal Jordan...
SEDGWICK, KS
FORECAST: Mother Nature provides pleasant Labor Day weather, slight chance for some showers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A very seasonal afternoon is expected for us today. Partly sunny skies with daytime highs in the lower 80s will be common with a few local areas between 85-87°. With the exit of a short wave there is still an opportunity for some isolated showers to our eastern counties this afternoon into the early evening, so don’t be surprised if you come into contact with a few showers or weak thunderstorms.
