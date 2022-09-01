KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A very seasonal afternoon is expected for us today. Partly sunny skies with daytime highs in the lower 80s will be common with a few local areas between 85-87°. With the exit of a short wave there is still an opportunity for some isolated showers to our eastern counties this afternoon into the early evening, so don’t be surprised if you come into contact with a few showers or weak thunderstorms.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO