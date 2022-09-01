Read full article on original website
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drinkChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Milwaukee, Jehovah’s Witnesses Return To Door-To-Door Ministry After 30-Month Pandemic Pause
Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1 when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all...
Celebrating 55 years of Faith, Social Justice and Education
One Church One School, the award-winning nation-wide school support initiative, celebrates founder, Bishop Henry M. Williamson, Sr. Carter Temple CME Church the historic south side church, where Bishop Williamson served as pastor for 16 years partnered in hosting this Celebration. The event significantly takes place at the opening of the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Robert Camel sought, hath ties to Racine
RACINE, Wis. – The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for help in the search for 33-year-old Robert Camel. Camel is wanted for a parole violation – convicted of burglary in 2013 – and has a history of not cooperating with authorities. “His previous history of...
National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum commemorates Labor Day
The National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum will celebrate Labor Day Weekend with the 6th installment of “The Urban Renaissance Event Series” which pays tribute to and re-creates the energy of the Harlem and Chicago Renaissance Periods through music, art, literature, and film. The lineup of activities...
River North Crime: Man shot in face drive-by on busy street
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new crime concerns in Chicago's River North neighborhood after a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on busy LaSalle Streeet. It happened Saturday night as many people were either leaving restaurants or just walking downtown. That man was recovering Sunday after he was shot in the cheek. The River North Residents Association says what Near North Side residents are experiencing has been commonplace in many other Chicago communities. Police say the 38-year-old man was driving southbound on LaSalle when a black Jeep approached and a male suspect fired four shots into the victim's vehicle. Video shows the...
A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard
Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
nypressnews.com
Prince Asiel Ben Israel, Chicago-born Black Hebrew leader, celebrated at memorial service
The life and legacy of Prince Asiel Ben Israel, South Side-born Black Hebrew leader, was celebrated Friday with tributes from devout followers, loved ones and religious and city leaders. Ben Israel was described as a beacon of strength in the African Hebrew Israelite community who led thousands to Israel, and...
Chicago Woman Shot in Front of Her Children by Ex-Lover
Chicago, Illinois - Trying to leave an abusive relationship is the most dangerous timeframe of the situation. Markeytia Richmond had to endure this horrifying fact last week as she was shot and had her apartment set on fire.
New laws developed pertain to Gary police behavior
The calendar for the Gary Common Council always grows during budget season – September and October. Now, the council may have to work overtime to handle 17 public safety ordinances that came from the mayor’s office and also demand immediate attention. When Mayor Jerome Prince announced in April...
Chicago man gets 35 years in federal prison for role with Latin Dragon Nation gang
The Northern Indiana U.S. State’s Attorney announced a 35-year prison sentence for Chicagoan Gustavo Mata. Federal prosecutors said after Mata joined the Latin Dragons Nation gang in 2009, he trafficked guns and drugs, and shot rival gang members.
Human fetus found on Galewood neighborhood sidewalk on NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating after a human fetus was found a Northwest Side sidewalk Saturday afternoon.
Puerto Rican street fest reopens in Humboldt Park after reported violence
Fiesta Boricua, a popular Puerto Rican street festival in Humboldt Park, is slated to reopen at noon Sunday after Chicago police shut down the event early Saturday night due to reports of violence in the area.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Commissioner Denise Williams issued false and misleading public statements disguised as truth –
Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, IL. (ECWd) – We started looking at the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County after being informed of allegations of a $495,000 no-bid contract given to a company who had not even been legally formed when the grant was approved, and whose owner was friends with the VAC Superintendent at the time, and the contract was paid in full up front and was for social media and marketing of the VAC to Will County Veterans. Add to that, further allegations indicated the Superintendent resigned after FOIA requests for information on the grant, the business owner shuttered her website, and removed all of her money from the bank she had been using for decades.
Project Fire Buddies brings $12,000 in gifts for Markham boy suffering from cancer
MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) -- Friday afternoon was really special for a young boy battling cancer in south suburban Markham.Hoping for a moment of bliss, first responders showed up with tons of presents for the 9-year-old boy.As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, Kasey Douglas waved at the lights and sirens as emergency vehicles came down his street. What he didn't know was that they were headed straight for his house.The first responders had up to $12,000 in presents – just for Kasey."I'm trying not to cry right now," said Kasey's dad, Horace Douglas. "The smile says it all right here for Kasey."At...
Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camper
Group of persons waiting to board a bus ---Photo by José Gasparian on Unsplash. The first bus of migrants arrived last night at Chicago’s Union Station. Chicago Mayor, Ms. Lori Lightfoot bitterly criticizes the Texas Governor stating he is without morals and has no humanity.
DeKalb County woman kept wild animals in her home, sold parts online
SANDWICH, Ill. (WTVO) — Police uncovered a menagerie of wild animals, alive and dead, inside the home of a 33-year-old Sandwich woman on Tuesday. The Illinois Conservation Police conducted a search of the property after a year-long investigation, officials said. Police said the home, in the 1000 block of Spruce Street, belongs to a woman […]
