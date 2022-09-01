Tucker Davidson was hit with the loss after allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in 6 1/3 innings of Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Astros. Davidson had an interesting outing, as he gave up five runs in the second inning and two more runs in the seventh, but tossed five scoreless in the rest of his appearance. The lefthander now has a record of 2-5 to go with his 6.42 ERA and WHIP of 1.72. He should not be considered in fantasy, especially when he will likely take on the Astros again next Sunday for his next start.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO