Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Aaron Judge destroys MLB-leading 53rd home run in win Sunday
Aaron Judge went 3-for-5 with a double, a leadoff home run, and two runs scored in New York’s 2-1 win against the Rays on Sunday. Judge didn’t waste any time extending his Major League-leading home run total to 53 thanks to a leadoff home run. Judge has homered in back to back games and seven of his last 12 contests. Judge is now on pace to hit 64 home runs and is just nine home runs from breaking Roger Maris’ 61-yea-old Yankee and American League record. Judge is slashing .299/.401/.674 with 53 home runs, 115 RBI (leads MLB), 107 runs scored (leads MLB), and 15 stolen bases (career high) in 481 at-bats this season.
fantasypros.com
Tucker Davidson gives up seven runs in Sunday's loss
Tucker Davidson was hit with the loss after allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in 6 1/3 innings of Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Astros. Davidson had an interesting outing, as he gave up five runs in the second inning and two more runs in the seventh, but tossed five scoreless in the rest of his appearance. The lefthander now has a record of 2-5 to go with his 6.42 ERA and WHIP of 1.72. He should not be considered in fantasy, especially when he will likely take on the Astros again next Sunday for his next start.
fantasypros.com
Luis Garcia fans seven Angels in no decision Saturday
Luis Garcia pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven in Houston’s 2-1 extra inning loss to the Angels on Saturday. Garcia made it through seven innings for just the fourth time this season and allowed one run or fewer for just the sixth time all year. It was the ninth time Garcia had collected at least seven strikeouts but the first since July 26. Garcia remains at 11-8 with a 3.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 139 strikeouts in 135 1/3 innings across 24 starts this season. Garcia will next take the mound on Friday against the Angels.
fantasypros.com
Zac Gallen tosses seven shutout innings in Sunday's win over Brewers
Zac Gallen tossed seven shutout innings on the mound for the Diamondbacks Sunday, allowing just two hits while also walking one and striking out seven in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 win over the Brewers. Fantasy Impact:. Gallen has allowed three runs or less in each of his last seven starts for...
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
5 Fantasy Football Draft Day Landmines to Avoid (2022)
The 2022 NFL season is less than a week away, and over the next 48 hours, there will be thousands of fantasy football drafts. There are plenty of players you should be excited about drafting, yet there are also several you want to avoid. These players to avoid or “landmines” can severely hurt your team, especially if you pick them at their current ADP.
fantasypros.com
Nick Castellanos (oblique) placed on IL
Castellanos went for an MRI yesterday after injuring his oblique Friday. While there haven't been official results of the MRI released, they must have warranted some extended time off for Castellanos. He's been hitting the ball well since August 15th, slashing .306/.306/.516, so hopefully, he'll be able to stay on track once he returns.
fantasypros.com
Reid Detmers lasts 4 1/3 innings on mound in Friday's loss to Astros
Reid Detmers struggled through 4 1/3 innings on the mound for the Angels Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits while also walking two and striking out six in the Angels' 4-2 loss to the Astros. Fantasy Impact:. Detmers has allowed four or more runs in two of his last...
fantasypros.com
Dustin May gets shelled for six runs in loss to Padres Friday night
Dustin May pitched five innings on Friday night, striking out five, walking five, and giving up four hits for six earned runs as he took the loss for the Dodgers in a 7-1 game against the Padres. Fantasy Impact:. May has played in just three games this season since returning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Jordan Montgomery tosses six shutout innings in Friday's win over Cubs
Jordan Montgomery tossed six shutout innings for the Cardinals Friday, allowing seven hits while also walking two and striking out four in the Cardinals' 8-0 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Montgomery has been a great addition to the Cardinals rotation, allowing one run or less in five of six...
fantasypros.com
Tanner Houck to have back surgery
Tanner Houck will have season-ending back surgery next week to correct an issue with a disc. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training. (Pete Abraham on Twitter) Houck has been dealing with back issues throughout this season, and the Red Sox will look to correct the issue now. The Red Sox plan to figure out Houck's role going forward this offseason, as he started in the rotation but eventually found success as the Red Sox closer. He ends the season with a 3.15 ERA and 8.40 K/9 across 60 innings in 2022.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR Superflex, No. 2 Pick (2022)
It’s never too early to prepare for your 2022 fantasy football draft. What better way to do so than to mock draft against the top experts in the fantasy football industry! You can use our FREE mock draft simulator to do just that. Let’s take a look at our latest mock draft and player notes.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Benintendi heading to 10-day IL with right wrist inflammation
Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi is being placed on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his wrist, according to MLB.com writer Bryan Hoch on Twitter. (MLB) Benintendi was injured Friday night while attempting a swing. He left the game and had X-rays shortly thereafter, which came back negative. The 28-year-old All-Star was expected to get a bump in value amid the trade to New York. That has not come to fruition as the Yankees continue to fall apart. With fantasy playoffs approaching in redraft leagues, if you need the roster spot, you might have to make the tough decision to cut him loose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Pitching Streamers: Week 21 (2022)
Down here, where we stream pitchers rostered in 30% of Yahoo leagues or less, it can sometimes feel post-apocalyptic. The film is grainy, every movement is a menace, and we pray for supplies. Sometimes, on the horizon, a good guy appears. This week, that good guy is Jose Quintana. He’s...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Corbin Carroll, Gunnar Henderson, Jake McCarthy (2022)
If you thought all the biggest rookie call-ups would have already happened by late August, you were in for a present surprise this week. Not one but two of the best prospects in baseball made their Major League debut this week, plus we got another one of this year’s top prospects finally showing some signs of life after a frustratingly-slow start.
fantasypros.com
Busts the Experts Avoid: Wide Receivers (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’ve asked experts for their top fantasy football busts to avoid for 2022 drafts. Here are their top fantasy football busts. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
fantasypros.com
Deep Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are deep fantasy football running back sleepers to target in your 2022 drafts. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
fantasypros.com
Jesse James signs with Cleveland Sunday
The signing of James provides the Browns a third option at tight end before the start of the regular season. James has been a solid backup tight end during his eight year career. He caught 7-of-8 targets last season for 62 yards and one touchdown. James likely will not carry any fantasy value without David Njoku or Harrison Bryant missing time.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Top Middle-Round Draft Picks (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
fantasypros.com
15 Last-Minute Draft Tips & Targets (2022 Fantasy Football)
Your draft day is arguably the biggest date on the calendar for all fantasy football managers. Preparation is key to dominating your draft, but even then, it’s too easy to get caught up in the moment and make choices that you’ll regret. Your decisions during the draft generally have a higher chance of wrecking your season than winning you a title. Remember, top-notch in-season management skills are usually at least as important to winning the championship as crushing your draft is.
Comments / 0