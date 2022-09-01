The SMU Mustangs are 6-1 against the North Texas Mean Green since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. SMU will face off against North Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET at Apogee Stadium. While the Mustangs were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-4. North Texas was 6-7 last season and is coming off of a 31-13 victory against the UTEP Miners last week.

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO