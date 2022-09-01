ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Jessie Bates Returns To Active Roster, Bengals Make Two Other Moves

Cincinnati also released TE Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad and there’s probably a good chance George ends up filling that spot after impressing the team as an undrafted free agent this summer. Bates, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He played out...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Continue To Hold A Major Disadvantage

They may not admit it, but the Seattle Seahawks are in rebuild mode. It’s difficult to see them competing after releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner and trading quarterback Russell Wilson. Both of those players will continue their careers with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, respectively. Meanwhile, the Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions re-signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle post drama

The Detroit Lions’ backup QB situation is a mess. The Detroit Lions are set with their starting quarterback Jared Goff. But the team has had a lot of questions about who would be Goff’s backup. Quarterback David Blough, a media darling figure in this year’s season of HBO’s Hard Knocks, was cut from the Lions’ first 53-man roster. He then went to the Minnesota Vikings, who cut Kellen Mond.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Jason Peters’ old anti-Cowboys quote goes viral

Jason Peters might have some explaining to do after joining the Dallas Cowboys. Peters, a future Hall of Fame offensive lineman, agreed to join the Cowboys on Monday and should help the team amid an injury crisis. However, it did not take long before some comments Peters made about the Cowboys organization in the past resurfaced.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Arlington, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Yardbarker

49ers Sign LB Buddy Johnson & TE Leroy Watson To PS

Johnson, 23, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round out of Texas A&M in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when Pittsburgh waived him during final roster cuts. In 2021, Johnson appeared in four games for the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFL Week 1 touchdown props: Four pass catchers in good spots

This NFL season, you can rely on articles penned by yours truly to cover two main prop types. Long catch props are the first, which you can read here in case you missed it. The second is why you clicked this article: touchdowns. Touchdown props have grown into one of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio

Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy