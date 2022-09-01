ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

WOUB

PHOTOS: Nelsonville Music Festival ’22 Day Two

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — The drizzly second day of the 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival featured performances by the likes of Yo La Tengo, Nubya Garcia, Mdou Moctar, In the Pines, and many more. Check out WOUB’s Shannon Brown and Joe Timmerman’s photos of the second day of the fest below.
Rain doesn’t put a damper on day two of 2022 NMF festivities

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — Headlining day two of the Nelsonville Music Festival was Mother Nature herself featuring bouts of rain all afternoon. The steady but light drizzle did not stop festival-goers from enjoying the event. While the man-made paths across the festival grounds devolved into muddy tracks, the atmosphere...
Ohio Soccer shatters single game scoring record, downs VMI 11-0

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Following its first win of the season at Marshall, the Ohio Women’s Soccer team took the field for its home opener on Sunday afternoon against VMI. The Bobcats wasted no time getting in the win column at home, as both sides of the ball were working on all cylinders against an overmatched VMI team, winning by a score of 11-0. Ohio dominated the time of possession most of the match, although, VMI and Ohio went back and forth the first few minutes.
Bobcats pick up 1-0 win against Davidson, improve to 3-0 on the season

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Mijntje Ligtenberg’s third quarter goal proved to be the difference in the Ohio Bobcats’s 1-0 win over Davidson on Sunday. It was a cool, overcast afternoon at Pruitt Field for the matinee showdown. Both teams came into the game with undefeated records, with the Bobcats starting off the season at 2-0 and the Davidson Wildcats at 3-0.
ATHENS, OH

