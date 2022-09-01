Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Nelsonville Music Festival ’22 Day Two
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — The drizzly second day of the 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival featured performances by the likes of Yo La Tengo, Nubya Garcia, Mdou Moctar, In the Pines, and many more. Check out WOUB’s Shannon Brown and Joe Timmerman’s photos of the second day of the fest below.
Rain doesn’t put a damper on day two of 2022 NMF festivities
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — Headlining day two of the Nelsonville Music Festival was Mother Nature herself featuring bouts of rain all afternoon. The steady but light drizzle did not stop festival-goers from enjoying the event. While the man-made paths across the festival grounds devolved into muddy tracks, the atmosphere...
The Nelsonville Music Festival brings familiar sense of community to a new location after two-year hiatus
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — After a few years on hiatus the Nelsonville Music Festival returned Friday with the same relaxed and family-friendly spirit that has made it a favorite local fixture year after year. The event’s move to the Snow Fork Center (5685 Happy Hollow Road) marks a new...
Ohio Soccer shatters single game scoring record, downs VMI 11-0
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Following its first win of the season at Marshall, the Ohio Women’s Soccer team took the field for its home opener on Sunday afternoon against VMI. The Bobcats wasted no time getting in the win column at home, as both sides of the ball were working on all cylinders against an overmatched VMI team, winning by a score of 11-0. Ohio dominated the time of possession most of the match, although, VMI and Ohio went back and forth the first few minutes.
Bobcats pick up 1-0 win against Davidson, improve to 3-0 on the season
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Mijntje Ligtenberg’s third quarter goal proved to be the difference in the Ohio Bobcats’s 1-0 win over Davidson on Sunday. It was a cool, overcast afternoon at Pruitt Field for the matinee showdown. Both teams came into the game with undefeated records, with the Bobcats starting off the season at 2-0 and the Davidson Wildcats at 3-0.
Mike DeWine hopes state lawmakers create dedicated fund for continued police training
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said he hopes the state legislature will take up the issue of revamped law enforcement training and hiring practices in the wake of the police shooting death of a Black man in Columbus. Body camera video, released by...
Kurtis Rourke’s career day powers Bobcats past Florida Atlantic in season opener
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – The Ohio Bobcats opened up the season at home for the second consecutive season as they welcomed in the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0). The Owls came in fresh off a Week Zero win over Charlotte, putting up 43 points. This meeting marked the first time...
