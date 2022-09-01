ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Following its first win of the season at Marshall, the Ohio Women’s Soccer team took the field for its home opener on Sunday afternoon against VMI. The Bobcats wasted no time getting in the win column at home, as both sides of the ball were working on all cylinders against an overmatched VMI team, winning by a score of 11-0. Ohio dominated the time of possession most of the match, although, VMI and Ohio went back and forth the first few minutes.

