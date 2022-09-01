ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Malcolm Brogdon checked in on new Boston Celtics teammate Danilo Gallinari after hearing of his injury

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

They may not have played a game together yet, but new Boston Celtics reserve point guard Malcolm Brogdon reached out to new teammate Danilo Gallinari after hearing of his meniscal tear while playing for the Italian National Team, per recent reporting from Basketball News’ Spencer Davies.

“I sent him a text that just said, ‘Hey man, praying for you. Get healthy, we need you this year,'” shared the former Indiana Pacers guard of his communication with Gallinari. The duo landing in Boston has been lauded as among the best offseason moves in the NBA, but Gallo’s injury scare threatened to put a damper on that optimism until the injury was revealed to be less serious than initially thought.

“(Gallinari) said, ‘I appreciate it, brother.’ It was short,” added Brogdon.

“When you get injured, it’s frustrating. You want people to check on you, but a lot of the time, you don’t want to talk a lot about it, so I just sent a text out to let him know I was thinking about him and I was praying for him.”

#The Italian National Team#Basketball News
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

