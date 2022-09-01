Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
How Herb Kohler became the embodiment of golf’s Grand Old Man
Herb Kohler, 83, one of golf’s great noblemen, is gone, but his mammoth enterprise that stretched from Kohler, Wis., to the West Sands Beach of St. Andrews continues to roll on with his vision. He always commanded a certain amount of attention when he entered a room. He looked...
Tree Hugger
This Limited Edition Designer Tiny House Has All the Bells and Whistles
Tiny houses come in all kinds of (small) sizes and shapes: they can be extra-tiny, extra-long, or extra-wide. Their roofs might open up to the heavens, on the sides to bring the outdoors in, or grow in height to gain an extra floor. Moreover, tiny houses occupy a whole spectrum of styles, ranging from rustic to minimalist or ultra-modern in style. Of course, there's also a range in pricing for tiny houses too: you can either build it yourself for cheap (maybe using one of the many tiny house plans that are available online)—or if you have the money to spend, purchase a pre-built one.
This New Luxury Superyacht Features an On-Board Waterfall
You'd think that it doesn't get much more opulent than the already multi-million dollar vessels that are superyachts. Emblematic of status and wealth, the buoyant mansions are in a league of their own. But a new concept for a $110 million diamond-inspired superyacht proves that we're only bobbing at the surface of what floating luxury can look like.
yankodesign.com
Bench design explores the use of a continuously wrapped piece of plywood
We probably seldom notice the designs of benches except for those that have bench ads on them (and not always in a good way). As long as it’s something we can sit on (and sometimes lie on), then we’re all good. But there are also some that are pretty well-designed and thought of, adding another layer to something that’s almost always functional rather than just decorative. It’s those kinds of furniture that captures the eyes and sometimes, the imagination, of users.
Golf Digest
Dustin Johnson is a playoff winner as a LIV Golf event ends for the first time with some excitement
BOLTON, Mass. — The question coming into LIV Golf’s fourth event was the same one asked and unsatisfactorily answered in the nascent tour’s three prior starts: Could a no-cut, 54-hole tournament ever feel like a real competition? The controversial new circuit was certainly hoping so this go-around, having bolstered its 48-player roster at The International with six more PGA Tour stars including World No. 2 Cameron Smith.
Golf Digest
Herb Kohler Jr., business icon and golf-course developer, dies at age 83
Herb Kohler Jr., who oversaw the expansion of his family’s plumbing and manufacturing business into a worldwide leader in the industry while also becoming a prominent figure in the world of golf, died on Saturday in Kohler, Wis. He was 83. “His zest for life, adventure and impact inspires...
Golf Digest
A happier Matt Fitzpatrick has toned down his 'golf geek' nature since winning the U.S. Open
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Matt Fitzpatrick is home at last. Well, sort of. The U.S. Open champion’s home city of Sheffield might be three hours and more than 300 miles north of Wentworth, site of this week’s BMW PGA Championship, but the DP World Tour’s ‘flagship event’ represents the first time Fitzpatrick will tee it up competitively in England since his victory at The Country Club three months ago. And it’s a prospect he is relishing.
Artful lodgers: 10 great Arts and Crafts hotels and houses in Britain
With medieval origins and largely built in Tudor times, Owlpen Manor is deeply revered in Arts and Crafts circles. In the 1920s, architect Norman Jewson bought and restored it alongside key Arts and Crafts figure Ernest Gimson, furniture maker and architect, using traditional methods and craftspeople trained by Morris. Still privately owned, Owlpen has a collection of nine self-catering cottages to rent, all of which are dog-friendly, and an estate to explore with miles of glorious woodland walks close at hand. The house – still with its original furnishings – is also open to groups.
yankodesign.com
This Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels was built for a flexible + nomadic life
David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, decided to build an eco-friendly and affordable alternative to the pricier standard-size homes available on the market.” We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions,” said David. And their efforts led to the birth of ‘Tind’ – a beautiful wood-wrapped tiny home built in Norwegian style.
Golf Digest
LIV Golf allows players to wear shorts and we await your response, PGA Tour
Millions in guaranteed contracts. Private jets. Swanky hotels. Caddies treated like royalty. It’s all attractive, sure. But the shorts? How could LIV Golf leave out what might have been its most valuable recruiting tool of all?. CEO Greg Norman posted on LIV’s Twitter account on Friday that his golfers...
Are Barn Doors Going Out Of Style?
Fashionable and functional, for years barn doors have continued to make a splash on a wide array of interior design concepts. But is it time to say farewell?
