Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

SEC East head coach throws shade at Tennessee Vols

The South Carolina Gamecocks are off to a 1-0 start in 2022 after surviving a scare in week one against Georgia State. South Carolina was down 14-12 to the Panthers in the third quarter before breaking the game open and winning 35-14. After the game, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer...
COLUMBIA, SC
vucommodores.com

Carmel Cup Complete

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Vanderbilt completed its first tournament of the 2022-23 season Sunday with a final 18 holes at the Carmel Cup. Vandy finished with a third-round total of 1,139 and was 59-over for the event to finish in eighth place at Pebble Beach. Tillie Claggett led the...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols QB gets starting chance at FBS program

A former Tennessee Vols quarterback is getting his shot to start thanks to an injury. Kaidon Salter, a former four-star recruit from Cedar Hill, TX, went through spring practice with the Vols in 2021. Salter was dismissed from the team in June 2021 after he was arrested for a second...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Massive concern arises for Tennessee Vols on Saturday

When I made my season predictions for the Tennessee Vols during a recording of The Big Orange Podcast earlier this week, I picked Josh Heupel’s squad to beat the Florida Gators on September 24. But after watching Florida beat Utah on Saturday night, I’m not so sure anymore.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Bouncing Back

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Vanderbilt improved by 24 strokes Saturday in its second round at the Carmel Cup. Vandy finished with a 368 total, 8-over-par, and found 13 birdies. Freshmen Lynn Lim and Tillie Claggett each had an eagle. “I thought our young ladies showed great resiliency today and...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Season Underway

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Vanderbilt got the ball rolling on the 2022-23 season Friday with 18 holes in California at the Carmel Cup. Played at Pebble Beach Golf Links over 6,156 yards, the Commodores shot a 392 and are in eighth place after 18 holes of the 54-hole event.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Football Frenzy Live: Sept. 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cooler temperatures and fall weather means that the Tennessee high school football season is in full swing!. Week 3 features a handful of teams still looking for their first win of the season, while others open up region play. Tune in to Nashville’s 30-minute high...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Hendersonville Commandoes vs Beech Buccaneers – Game Recap

The Battle for Drake’s Creek You know it’s going to be a big night in Sumner County when these teams get together. It was military appreciation night and white out night in Shackle Island and the energy was electric. Both stands were packed before kickoff with even the west endzone featuring fans in lawn chairs […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Hendersonville Commandoes vs Beech Buccaneers – Game Recap appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week Three

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Three of the Fall 2022-2023 football season Friday night. WSMV4 Sports followed six games that kept all the fans on their toes. Beech High school defeated Hendersonville High school with a score of 35-8. Mt. Juliet crushed Hunters Lane...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Commentary: No win weather night for WillCo football

SPRING HILL – I’ve lived in Middle Tennessee all of my life, save a few months at a time in college. One thing I’ve never witnessed is a weather night like Friday night. Every game played in Williamson County was affected by an unusual weather pattern that waited until about 6:30 p.m. to develop, then rolled thunderstorms and pouring rain through the area like bowling balls on the return rack. Oh, we’ve seen rain like this before, but never accompanied by the near non-stop lightning produced.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line (FGL) played their last show together and will pursue separate careers from here on, TMZ reported Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night as their last set ever as FGL band, TMZ reports.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Monday @ 11:20AM, It's Only A Test!

(MURFREESBORO) The EMERGENCY SIRENS at Middle Tennessee State University will be tested at 11:20AM Monday morning (9/5/2022). It's the first Monday of the month, and the TORNADO SIRENS at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum along with the ones on the MTSU campus--will be tested. Only a TEST--nothing to do with FLOOD...
MURFREESBORO, TN

