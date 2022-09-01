Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
atozsports.com
SEC East head coach throws shade at Tennessee Vols
The South Carolina Gamecocks are off to a 1-0 start in 2022 after surviving a scare in week one against Georgia State. South Carolina was down 14-12 to the Panthers in the third quarter before breaking the game open and winning 35-14. After the game, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer...
vucommodores.com
Carmel Cup Complete
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Vanderbilt completed its first tournament of the 2022-23 season Sunday with a final 18 holes at the Carmel Cup. Vandy finished with a third-round total of 1,139 and was 59-over for the event to finish in eighth place at Pebble Beach. Tillie Claggett led the...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols QB gets starting chance at FBS program
A former Tennessee Vols quarterback is getting his shot to start thanks to an injury. Kaidon Salter, a former four-star recruit from Cedar Hill, TX, went through spring practice with the Vols in 2021. Salter was dismissed from the team in June 2021 after he was arrested for a second...
atozsports.com
Massive concern arises for Tennessee Vols on Saturday
When I made my season predictions for the Tennessee Vols during a recording of The Big Orange Podcast earlier this week, I picked Josh Heupel’s squad to beat the Florida Gators on September 24. But after watching Florida beat Utah on Saturday night, I’m not so sure anymore.
vucommodores.com
Bouncing Back
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Vanderbilt improved by 24 strokes Saturday in its second round at the Carmel Cup. Vandy finished with a 368 total, 8-over-par, and found 13 birdies. Freshmen Lynn Lim and Tillie Claggett each had an eagle. “I thought our young ladies showed great resiliency today and...
atozsports.com
How the Tennessee Vols got a win on Saturday even though they didn’t play
The Tennessee Vols didn’t play on Saturday after beating Ball State 59-10 on Thursday night, but they still got a win. Tennessee started the season as the first team left out of the AP Top 25 poll. But that should change when the next AP Top 25 poll is...
vucommodores.com
Season Underway
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Vanderbilt got the ball rolling on the 2022-23 season Friday with 18 holes in California at the Carmel Cup. Played at Pebble Beach Golf Links over 6,156 yards, the Commodores shot a 392 and are in eighth place after 18 holes of the 54-hole event.
atozsports.com
How 4 wild stats show the impact that Josh Heupel has made on the Tennessee Vols
The impact that Josh Heupel has made on the Tennessee Vols since arriving in early 2021 has been obvious. Tennessee is scoring points at a ridiculous pace, which is in sharp contrast to what fans saw during the Jeremy Pruitt era. There are a few stats, however, that emerged from...
fox17.com
Football Frenzy Live: Sept. 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cooler temperatures and fall weather means that the Tennessee high school football season is in full swing!. Week 3 features a handful of teams still looking for their first win of the season, while others open up region play. Tune in to Nashville’s 30-minute high...
Columbia, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tennessee Heat football team will have a game with Zion Christian Academy on September 03, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Hendersonville Commandoes vs Beech Buccaneers – Game Recap
The Battle for Drake’s Creek You know it’s going to be a big night in Sumner County when these teams get together. It was military appreciation night and white out night in Shackle Island and the energy was electric. Both stands were packed before kickoff with even the west endzone featuring fans in lawn chairs […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Hendersonville Commandoes vs Beech Buccaneers – Game Recap appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week Three
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Three of the Fall 2022-2023 football season Friday night. WSMV4 Sports followed six games that kept all the fans on their toes. Beech High school defeated Hendersonville High school with a score of 35-8. Mt. Juliet crushed Hunters Lane...
williamsonherald.com
Commentary: No win weather night for WillCo football
SPRING HILL – I’ve lived in Middle Tennessee all of my life, save a few months at a time in college. One thing I’ve never witnessed is a weather night like Friday night. Every game played in Williamson County was affected by an unusual weather pattern that waited until about 6:30 p.m. to develop, then rolled thunderstorms and pouring rain through the area like bowling balls on the return rack. Oh, we’ve seen rain like this before, but never accompanied by the near non-stop lightning produced.
WSMV
Former Cumberland University student-athlete killed, 4 injured in Murfreesboro crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and four others injured in a single-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro early Sunday morning, police said. The Director of Athletics for Cumberland University, Ron Pavan, confirmed that the crash involved both current and former athletes, according to gocumberlandathletics.com. “Unfortunately, the Cumberland University family...
fox17.com
Florida Georgia Line country duo play last show together, are splitting up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The country duo Florida Georgia Line (FGL) played their last show together and will pursue separate careers from here on, TMZ reported Thursday. The iconic duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, played their final show at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night as their last set ever as FGL band, TMZ reports.
If You Bought This Lottery Ticket In Tennessee, You're A Millionaire
One lucky player scored a massive prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
22-Year-Old Marcus Webb Died 4 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the officials, a single-vehicle crash occurred in Murfreesboro on Sunday. The officials stated that the front passenger of the vehicle, 22-year-old Marcus Webb was declared dead at [..]
wgnsradio.com
Monday @ 11:20AM, It's Only A Test!
(MURFREESBORO) The EMERGENCY SIRENS at Middle Tennessee State University will be tested at 11:20AM Monday morning (9/5/2022). It's the first Monday of the month, and the TORNADO SIRENS at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum along with the ones on the MTSU campus--will be tested. Only a TEST--nothing to do with FLOOD...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in Tennessee.
POLL: 61% of Tennesseans disagree with state funding new Titans Stadium
A new report by the Beacon Center revealed that most Tennesseans disagree with the idea that the state could be contributing funds to a new Titans stadium.
