NEWTON, Mass. –Fourth-ranked Maryland scored six unanswered goals to hand No. 18 Duke a 7-2 setback in field hockey action at the ACC/Big 10 Cup hosted by Boston College. The Terrapins finish their weekend 2-0 and improve to 4-0 overall, while Duke drops to 2-2 overall on the year. All four of Duke's opponents this season were ranked in the top 20, including two in the top-five.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO