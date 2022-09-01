Read full article on original website
Kerrang
You Me At Six tease new single with Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds
Two of the UK’s most beloved rock bands, You Me At Six and Enter Shikari, are set to join forces for a brand-new single. You Me At Six have just confirmed that Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds will feature on their upcoming single No Future? Yeah Right, which is due out next Tuesday (September 13). Plus, if you pre-save the song – which Rou called a “belter” on Instagram – you’ll get to hear a snippet in advance…
Kerrang
Watch: YUNGBLUD performs Black Sabbath, Kanye and The 1975 medley in the Live Lounge
Fresh from the release of his self-titled third album on Friday, YUNGBLUD hit the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge today (September 5) to perform a surprising, genre-splicing medley. The musician and his band mashed together a combination of three very different songs from three very different eras of music: Black Sabbath’s classic War Pigs, Kanye West’s 2010 smash POWER and The 1975’s comeback single Part Of The Band from earlier in the year. On paper, it sounds like it wouldn’t work at all – but in actual fact, the whole thing sounds pretty killer.
Kerrang
Watch Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane perform My Hero at tribute concert
It was a night of collaborations we've never seen before and may never see again. From members of The Beatles, Metallica, Queen, AC/DC, blink-182, Rush, Led Zeppelin and more taking the stage to salute their friend Taylor Hawkins, it was the penultimate song of the evening that hit hardest. After...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Kerrang
“I gave it everything I had”: 12-year-old Nandi Bushell shares full video of Taylor Hawkins tribute performance
While the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert was livestreamed and is available on-demand, one of the youngest stars on the line-up, 12-year-old Nandi Bushell, has also shared her own footage from her performance. After finally performing live with Foo Fighters in August last year, Dave Grohl and co. recruited the young...
Kerrang
In a band? Need advice on promoting yourself? Ask the experts now!
In today's chaotic world of social media strategy, guerrilla marketing and iconic pieces of street art being painted over to promote records, it's harder than ever to get noticed as an artist. Which is why we're calling on the experts to give young, up-and-coming bands the advice they need to make a name for themselves.
Kerrang
The BRIT Awards announce date for 2023 ceremony
The BRIT Awards have announced that next year’s ceremony will take place on February 11. For the first time ever in its 30 years, the mammoth UK music awards show will be happening on a Saturday night, and it’ll be broadcast for all to watch via ITV and ITVX.
Kerrang
Live review: Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, Wembley Stadium
“When we first started talking about putting something together for Taylor, we sat down and we said, ‘Even if it's his closest friends, that's like 100 fucking musicians,’” says Dave Grohl. “This collection of friends and family and musicians, this is all brought together by him and...
Kerrang
Ozzy to play NFL halftime show for Los Angeles Rams
It’s gearing up to be a massive week for Ozzy Osbourne: ahead of the release of his new album Patient Number 9 on Friday (September 9), the heavy metal icon will be playing in the U.S. for the first time in four years. The Prince Of Darkness has been...
NFL・
Kerrang
Here’s the epic setlist and all the special guests from the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Brian May. Lars Ulrich. Chrissie Hynde. Brian Johnson. Paul McCartney. Nile Ridgers. Supergrass. Kesha. Mark Ronson. Justin Hawkins. Travis Barker. Nandi Bushell. Wolfgang Van Halen. Rush. The list goes on... Last night, legends from across the rock'n'roll spectrum gathered at a sold-out Wembley Stadium in London to pay their respect to their friend Taylor Hawkins.
