Fresh from the release of his self-titled third album on Friday, YUNGBLUD hit the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge today (September 5) to perform a surprising, genre-splicing medley. The musician and his band mashed together a combination of three very different songs from three very different eras of music: Black Sabbath’s classic War Pigs, Kanye West’s 2010 smash POWER and The 1975’s comeback single Part Of The Band from earlier in the year. On paper, it sounds like it wouldn’t work at all – but in actual fact, the whole thing sounds pretty killer.

MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO