KAKE TV
'It only takes one to cause a catastrophe': Community discusses solutions to recent gun incidents in Wichita Public Schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A few dozen community members gathered at a Northeast Wichita Community Center Sunday to brainstorm on ways to address a number of recent incidents at Wichita Public High Schools. Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Alicia Thompson sent a message to district parents Friday. The message referenced a rash...
KWCH.com
USD 259 superintendent responds to week of disturbances, guns found in Wichita high schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In three weeks, five guns have been found in Wichita Public Schools. The district confirmed the information following the end of a chaotic week. Six high schools reported situations requiring a police response - including three of the five guns found in students’ possession at West, Heights and East.
Accusation of racism lingers after heated Wichita school board debate on representation
NAACP youth advisor LaWanda Deshazer says she wants an apology from her school board representative, who levied an accusation of racism against her.
Fights break out over lunchtime at two Wichita High Schools
A fight broke out at Wichita West High School Thursday morning that prompted the school resource officer to call for additional officers to help.
KAKE TV
Local pastor dies unexpectedly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A longtime Wichita pastor died unexpectedly this morning. According to the Hope Mennonite Church's Facebook page, lead pastor Dave Stevens died peacefully early this morning. Stevens had led the church since 2014. According to the condolences left for his family, he had served multiple churches in...
kfdi.com
Teen shot in leg in south Wichita
Wichita police officers and Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a shooting in a south Wichita neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting was reported just before noon in the 4300 block of South Wood Hollow. Police said a teenage girl was shot in the leg, and she was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
KAKE TV
One critically hurt in west Wichita crash
Wichita police are asking you to avoid West street under the Kellogg overpass. One person received critical injuries in a crash that happened shortly after 3:45 Monday morning. Emergency dispatchers did not say what led to the crash, but we know at least one person has been hospitalized. We have...
WPD responding to possible shooting in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were called to a possible shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd. There is currently no confirmation from Sedgwick County Dispatch on any injuries. This […]
Hutchinson Fire Chief looking to be proactive to keep Fair safe
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a fire in the grandstand during the 2021 Kansas State Fair, Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer is doing everything his department can to make sure that doesn't happen this year. "When I pulled up on scene, there was flames coming out of the vent at...
Biker injured after chase and crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why […]
KAKE TV
Wrong-way driver wreaks havoc
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A wrong-way driver and a fiery crash left a mess at the intersection of W. 53rd St. and N. Ridge Rd. for several hours Sunday afternoon. Police say a wrong-way driver hit several cars and then a nearby home near W 53rd St. N and N Ridge Rd. at approximately 3:00 p.m.
New $35 million health facility in Wichita to be part of a larger ‘really cool story’
The new OneRise Health Campus on Wichita’s south side, a planned 70-acre campus to treat behavioral health among other things, has a deal for its first occupant.
Salina man killed in motorcycle crash with Wichita woman in McPherson County
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says at around 2:28 p.m., 53-year-old Bryan Hernández was driving a Harley Davidson west on Kansas Highway 4, near the intersection of 15th Ave. At the same time, a 19-year-old […]
Manhattan man killed in pickup crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
Gail Finney posthumously given Key to City of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council on Friday awarded the late Kansas State Representative Gail Finney the Key to the City of Wichita during her celebration of life. Finney represented the 84th District in east and northeast Wichita since 2009. She was a small business owner known for rallying for Wichita and state […]
Now That’s Rural: Blackbear Bosin, artist
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. At the confluence of the Big and Little Arkansas Rivers in downtown Wichita stands a magnificent sculpture honoring the native American history of Kansas. This iconic sculpture is known as the Keeper of the Plains. It was created by a Wichita artist of Comanche and Kiowa descent, who had a remarkable career in the arts.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates south Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirms a teenage girl was shot in the leg near the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. Sunday afternoon. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. The...
WIBW
Salina motorcycle driver dies after collision with 19-year-old driver
LINDSBORG, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver from Salina is dead after a collision with a 19-year-old driver from Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, emergency crews were called to the intersection of K-4 highway and 15th Ave. in Lindsborg, with reports of a fatality accident.
Wichita man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
KSN.com
Black Restaurant Week recognizes Wichita Black-owned restaurants
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This week, one national organization is recognizing what’s good across the country. Black Restaurant Week is a national initiative to connect locals to locally Black-owned eateries and runs from September 2 to 11. Here’s a list of locally Black-owned restaurants to check out.
