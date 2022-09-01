ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Local pastor dies unexpectedly

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A longtime Wichita pastor died unexpectedly this morning. According to the Hope Mennonite Church's Facebook page, lead pastor Dave Stevens died peacefully early this morning. Stevens had led the church since 2014. According to the condolences left for his family, he had served multiple churches in...
kfdi.com

Teen shot in leg in south Wichita

Wichita police officers and Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a shooting in a south Wichita neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting was reported just before noon in the 4300 block of South Wood Hollow. Police said a teenage girl was shot in the leg, and she was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
KAKE TV

One critically hurt in west Wichita crash

Wichita police are asking you to avoid West street under the Kellogg overpass. One person received critical injuries in a crash that happened shortly after 3:45 Monday morning. Emergency dispatchers did not say what led to the crash, but we know at least one person has been hospitalized. We have...
KSN News

WPD responding to possible shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were called to a possible shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. The call came in around 11:45 a.m. from the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. near the intersection of MacArthur Rd. and Southeast Blvd. There is currently no confirmation from Sedgwick County Dispatch on any injuries. This […]
KSN News

Biker injured after chase and crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on West Street under the Kellogg overpass. A sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had been chasing the motorcycle, but he did not release information about why […]
KAKE TV

Wrong-way driver wreaks havoc

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A wrong-way driver and a fiery crash left a mess at the intersection of W. 53rd St. and N. Ridge Rd. for several hours Sunday afternoon. Police say a wrong-way driver hit several cars and then a nearby home near W 53rd St. N and N Ridge Rd. at approximately 3:00 p.m.
KSN News

Manhattan man killed in pickup crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
KSN News

Gail Finney posthumously given Key to City of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council on Friday awarded the late Kansas State Representative Gail Finney the Key to the City of Wichita during her celebration of life. Finney represented the 84th District in east and northeast Wichita since 2009. She was a small business owner known for rallying for Wichita and state […]
Hays Post

Now That’s Rural: Blackbear Bosin, artist

Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. At the confluence of the Big and Little Arkansas Rivers in downtown Wichita stands a magnificent sculpture honoring the native American history of Kansas. This iconic sculpture is known as the Keeper of the Plains. It was created by a Wichita artist of Comanche and Kiowa descent, who had a remarkable career in the arts.
KWCH.com

Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirms a teenage girl was shot in the leg near the 4300 block of S. Wood Hollow St. Sunday afternoon. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. The...
WIBW

Salina motorcycle driver dies after collision with 19-year-old driver

LINDSBORG, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver from Salina is dead after a collision with a 19-year-old driver from Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, emergency crews were called to the intersection of K-4 highway and 15th Ave. in Lindsborg, with reports of a fatality accident.
KSN.com

Black Restaurant Week recognizes Wichita Black-owned restaurants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This week, one national organization is recognizing what’s good across the country. Black Restaurant Week is a national initiative to connect locals to locally Black-owned eateries and runs from September 2 to 11. Here’s a list of locally Black-owned restaurants to check out.
WICHITA, KS

