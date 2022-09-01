From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Colorado may bring to mind four-by-fours and all-wheel-drive wagons, but when we were there recently, we appreciated how much the mountains' winding curves begged for a downshift of the six-speed manual on the 2023 Acura Integra we were driving. This car's small size, comfortable back seat, and large cargo hold make it perfect for hauling vacationers and their luggage to a large city. So we chose an adventure in and around Denver, Colorado.

