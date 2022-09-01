Read full article on original website
CNBC
National Cinema Day: Here's how to get your $3 movie tickets at AMC, Regal and other theaters across the U.S.
The nation's theater chains want you to spend a day at the movies this weekend. More than 3,000 theaters will be participating in the first ever National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3. Theaters will be selling tickets for every movie — including more expensive formats like IMAX and 3D...
Movie Theaters Are Offering $3 Tickets Next Saturday
I’m not sure who keeps inventing these random holidays that seem to happen every single day of the year lately. (Fresh Breath Day? No Pants Day? National Hot Dog Day? Do we really need a day devoted to celebrating hot dogs?) But here is one made-up holiday we can really get behind: National Cinema Day, which is coming next weekend, on Saturday, September 3.
Score $3 movie tickets at thousands of theaters this weekend only
TL;DR: The National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) is hosting a one-day event designed to lure moviegoers to local cinemas with discounted tickets. National Cinema Day takes place on September 3 and will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations spanning more than 30,000 screens in the US. Ticket prices will be no more than $3 for any movie, any show time and any format (before tax and any applicable third-party ticketing fees).
ComicBook
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
Thrillist
Here's How You Can Get $3 Movie Tickets This Saturday
There's nothing better than getting lost in a film. Just ask the patron saint of movie-going experiences, Nicole Kidman. This weekend cinephiles across the U.S. will get a chance to hear the prestigious actress recite her famous AMC monologue for just $3. Oh, and you can stay for the movie too.
Popculture
NME
