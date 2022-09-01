Read full article on original website
Iowa newspaper trolls Hawkeyes with fantastic sports page headline
An Iowa newspaper had the perfect way to describe the Hawkeye’s 7-3 victory over South Dakota featuring two safeties and 21 punts. Iowa football made it through their season opener against FCS South Dakota with a 7-3 win. You can already guess the game was lacking in offense based...
Photo Gallery: Recruits at Iowa-SDSU Game
Hawkeye Football Prospects Visiting Kinnick Stadium on Saturday
College football world reacts to heartwarming Iowa tradition
College football is rich in history and tradition all over the country, whether it’s Script Ohio at Ohio State, the jump around at Wisconsin, or the Fan Club banner at Michigan. But a recent tradition at Iowa has recently become one of the best and most beloved traditions in all of college football.
Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral
Iowa's performance this Saturday against South Dakota State has been painful to watch. In fact, the Hawkeyes have been so lethargic in their season opener that fans at Kinnick Stadium are slowly losing their composure. During the start of the fourth quarter, an Iowa fan's reaction to the team's performance...
Iowa just had the most Big Ten scoring drive of the season in Week 1
The Iowa Hawkeyes opened up the 2022 college football season Saturday against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Iowa started the drive at South Dakota State’s 33 yard-line, meaning it had great field position. The Hawkeyes had a 6-yard pass, a run for a loss of 1 yard and an incomplete pass. On 4th down, Iowa elected to kick a 46-yard field goal and nailed it.
College football world reacts to ugly Iowa vs. South Dakota State game
In a world where high-powered offenses like the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide dominate college football, one of the first games from Saturday’s week one college football slate was certainly not high scoring. In fact, Saturday’s noon matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Dakota State was so low scoring it was tough to watch.
Photo Galllery: Iowa-South Dakota State
Hawkeyes Escape with 7-3 Victory in Saturday's Season Opener
Hawkeyes' first game brought excitement and tailgaters to Kinnick Stadium
Iowa City — Saturday afternoon, residents gathered at Kinnick Stadium for University of Iowa's (UI) Hawkeye Football Game. Iowa's News Now spoke with locals about how they're gearing up for the game. We're here to watch the Hawks win.", said Des Moines resident, Blake Bogenrief. "We're getting prepared by,...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate – Iowa vs South Dakota State
Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photographer and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior majoring in cinematic...
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 7-3 win over South Dakota State
The Hawkeyes rolled into Kinnick Stadium and came away with one of the most unconventional wins that you'll see. Despite the score being 7-3, Iowa's offense couldn't get anything going against the Jackrabbits. It took two safeties and a field goal to put away the FCS powerhouse. Frustration boiled over...
Iowa football receives unfortunate Gavin Williams news ahead of season opener
The Iowa football team is looking to reassert its dominance in the Big Ten. Kirk Ferentz’s program won their division but got demolished in the conference title game by Michigan. As they look to get the 2022 season started against South Dakota State, the Hawkeyes will have to do so without running back Gavin Williams. Chad […] The post Iowa football receives unfortunate Gavin Williams news ahead of season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz drops Spencer Petras truth bomb after stinker vs. South Dakota State
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t seem concerned about Spencer Petras’ struggles under center during Saturday’s game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 7-3, but it was not because of Petras’ quarterbacking skills. The offense was disappointing and provided little optimism for the future. Iowa and South Dakota were tied […] The post Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz drops Spencer Petras truth bomb after stinker vs. South Dakota State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Eastern Iowa company looking to ‘revolutionize’ the housing market
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The housing market has soared this year, according to Forbes. And real estate company Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going.
Second man booked in Iowa jail in connection to Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Dimione Walker, 29, was booked into the Linn County Jail on Sept. 2, nearly four months after thedeadly shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids on April 10th, KCRG reports. Three people died and nine others were injured in the shooting. Walker...
Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good
Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
City in Iowa requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KGAN) — A city in Iowa has required pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during the holiday weekend. Keystone, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, sent a notice to residents on Friday afternoon, noting that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents...
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
