ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to heartwarming Iowa tradition

College football is rich in history and tradition all over the country, whether it’s Script Ohio at Ohio State, the jump around at Wisconsin, or the Fan Club banner at Michigan. But a recent tradition at Iowa has recently become one of the best and most beloved traditions in all of college football.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral

Iowa's performance this Saturday against South Dakota State has been painful to watch. In fact, the Hawkeyes have been so lethargic in their season opener that fans at Kinnick Stadium are slowly losing their composure. During the start of the fourth quarter, an Iowa fan's reaction to the team's performance...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa just had the most Big Ten scoring drive of the season in Week 1

The Iowa Hawkeyes opened up the 2022 college football season Saturday against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Iowa started the drive at South Dakota State’s 33 yard-line, meaning it had great field position. The Hawkeyes had a 6-yard pass, a run for a loss of 1 yard and an incomplete pass. On 4th down, Iowa elected to kick a 46-yard field goal and nailed it.
IOWA CITY, IA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to ugly Iowa vs. South Dakota State game

In a world where high-powered offenses like the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide dominate college football, one of the first games from Saturday’s week one college football slate was certainly not high scoring. In fact, Saturday’s noon matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Dakota State was so low scoring it was tough to watch.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hawkeyes' first game brought excitement and tailgaters to Kinnick Stadium

Iowa City — Saturday afternoon, residents gathered at Kinnick Stadium for University of Iowa's (UI) Hawkeye Football Game. Iowa's News Now spoke with locals about how they're gearing up for the game. We're here to watch the Hawks win.", said Des Moines resident, Blake Bogenrief. "We're getting prepared by,...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Golf Ball#Golf Course#Iowa Hawkeye#City West#Golf Shot Lsb Video#Cdc#Kcrg
ClutchPoints

Iowa football receives unfortunate Gavin Williams news ahead of season opener

The Iowa football team is looking to reassert its dominance in the Big Ten. Kirk Ferentz’s program won their division but got demolished in the conference title game by Michigan. As they look to get the 2022 season started against South Dakota State, the Hawkeyes will have to do so without running back Gavin Williams. Chad […] The post Iowa football receives unfortunate Gavin Williams news ahead of season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IOWA CITY, IA
ClutchPoints

Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz drops Spencer Petras truth bomb after stinker vs. South Dakota State

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t seem concerned about Spencer Petras’ struggles under center during Saturday’s game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 7-3, but it was not because of Petras’ quarterbacking skills. The offense was disappointing and provided little optimism for the future. Iowa and South Dakota were tied […] The post Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz drops Spencer Petras truth bomb after stinker vs. South Dakota State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
98.1 KHAK

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good

Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
ELDRIDGE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run

I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
INDEPENDENCE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”

[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy